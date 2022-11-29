ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IBTimes

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

'You're an absolute fraud': CME Group CEO says he called out Sam Bankman-Fried the first time he met him, months before FTX's collapse

Terry Duffy, the chief executive of CME Group, said the first time he met Sam Bankman-Fried he called him out as a fraud. "Right away my suspicions were up," Duffy told CNBC on Tuesday, after he initially recounted his meeting with Bankman-Fried last week on the "On the Tape" podcast. "And then when I met with [Bankman-Fried], I knew right away this a joke, this is absolutely going nowhere."
DELAWARE STATE
Markets Insider

Prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office are reportedly investigating FTX, with a focus on customer funds at the collapsed crypto exchange

The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is investigating FTX, Reuters and WSJ reported Monday. Prosecutors may focus initially on examining reports that FTX lent customer funds to Alameda Research. Police and regulators in the Bahamas have interview SBF, Bloomberg reported. The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is investigating FTX, according to news...
MANHATTAN, NY
TheStreet

FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Will Receive Zero Dollars

On the morning of November 8, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX and Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also trades in cryptocurrencies, was a billionaire. He was one of the richest men in the world. The 30-year-old former trader was the institutional face of the crypto space, nicknamed...
EWN

BlockFi declares bankruptcy, files Chapter 11

Crypto lender BlockFi declared bankruptcy on Monday after exposure to FTX. The company had some 100,000 creditors and around $256 million in cash when chapter 11 was filed. FTX backed the lender with a $250 million loan following Three Arrows Capital exposure. Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy...
u.today

Trillions of SHIB Moved by Whales and Crypto Exchange Under Fire: See Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinTelegraph

Bankruptcy court told FTX and Alameda owe BlockFi $1B, but it’s complicated

A lawyer for BlockFi told the first-day hearing of its bankruptcy proceedings that the crypto lender has $355 million stuck on FTX and that the collapsed exchange’s sister company Alameda Research has defaulted on a $680 million loan. BlockFi filed 15 motions on Nov. 28 that were approved by...
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
70K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy