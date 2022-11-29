Read full article on original website
CNBC
FTX tells court it has evidence Sam Bankman-Fried transferred assets to Bahamas government custody after bankruptcy
FTX in an emergency court filing said it has evidence Bahamian regulators told former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to gain "unauthorized access" to FTX systems to obtain digital assets belonging to the company after it filed for bankruptcy protection. It said Bankman-Fried transferred those assets to the custody of the Bahamian...
An executive at an FTX affiliate threw up when he learnt of the crypto exchange's impending collapse, report says
FTX Digital Markets' co-CEO threw up when he learnt of FTX's problems, sources told the WSJ. FTX filed for bankruptcy Friday. Subsidiary FDM filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection Tuesday. Other staff say they learned about FTX's collapse through Twitter and the media rather than via the company. The co-CEO...
Sam Bankman-Fried's entire fortune has now been wiped out as pieces of his crypto empire shrivel in value to $1
Sam Bankman-Fried's fortune has been erased as his assets become essentially worthless, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. At its peak, his net worth was $26 billion and still stood at $16 billion on Monday. But by Wednesday it had shriveled to $1 billion. By late Thursday, it was gone,...
One of the only solvent members of Sam Bankman-Fried's fallen crypto empire is contributing $175 million to FTX bankruptcy proceedings, report says
LedgerX is preparing to make $175 million available to FTX's bankruptcy proceedings, sources told Bloomberg. The company is one of the few solvent members of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire. The money was set aside for a bid to garner regulatory approval to clear derivatives trading. One of the only solvent...
'You're an absolute fraud': CME Group CEO says he called out Sam Bankman-Fried the first time he met him, months before FTX's collapse
Terry Duffy, the chief executive of CME Group, said the first time he met Sam Bankman-Fried he called him out as a fraud. "Right away my suspicions were up," Duffy told CNBC on Tuesday, after he initially recounted his meeting with Bankman-Fried last week on the "On the Tape" podcast. "And then when I met with [Bankman-Fried], I knew right away this a joke, this is absolutely going nowhere."
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
Prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office are reportedly investigating FTX, with a focus on customer funds at the collapsed crypto exchange
The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is investigating FTX, Reuters and WSJ reported Monday. Prosecutors may focus initially on examining reports that FTX lent customer funds to Alameda Research. Police and regulators in the Bahamas have interview SBF, Bloomberg reported. The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is investigating FTX, according to news...
dailyhodl.com
Bankrupt FTX Had $9,000,000,000 in Liabilities With Only $900 Million in Liquid Assets Prior to Collapse: Report
New documents reveal that bankrupt crypto exchange FTX reportedly had liabilities 10x larger than the value of all of its liquid assets combined prior to its implosion last week. According to a recent report by the Financial Times, FTX’s balance sheet reveals the extent of the embattled crypto exchange’s outstanding...
'Crypto is dead': Wall Street analyst explains why FTX's collapse won't benefit Coinbase
"I think crypto is dead, and I think that investing in Coinbase is just a waste of time," Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev said on Friday. The Wall Street analyst doesn't expect Coinbase to benefit from the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX. Dolev said Coinbase is "a very bad business...
FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Will Receive Zero Dollars
On the morning of November 8, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX and Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also trades in cryptocurrencies, was a billionaire. He was one of the richest men in the world. The 30-year-old former trader was the institutional face of the crypto space, nicknamed...
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred FTX customer funds to Alameda Research after his trading firm suffered losses in the spring, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried transferred at least $4 billion in FTX funds to Alameda Research earlier this year, sources told Reuters. The money included customer funds as well as those backed by FTX's native token FTT and shares in Robinhood. The Wall Street Journal reported FTX lent more than half of its...
A new bankruptcy filing shows the value of FTX's crypto holdings is just $659,000, after Sam Bankman-Fried said they were worth $5.5 billion
Bankruptcy filings show the fair value of crypto held by FTX is $659,000. That compares to Sam Bankman-Fried claim FTX held about $5.5 billion in "less liquid" crypto tokens. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls," new FTX CEO John Ray III said.
sfstandard.com
FTX Contagion: BlockFi Bankruptcy Wipes Out Billions for 400,000 Everyday Americans and Investors Like Peter Thiel
BlockFi, a company that offered too-good-to-be-true interest rates on cryptocurrency holdings, is the latest victim of the FTX fallout. And while BlockFi’s bankruptcy is less dramatic than the FTX implosion, the consumer impact in the U.S. may be further reaching. “While FTX gets the headlines, Celsius and BlockFi are...
Genesis faces bankruptcy without $500 million cash injection, Binance and Apollo shun crypto lender
Genesis sought to raise $500 million – $1 billion to ward off bankruptcy concerns. The crypto lender tried to secure capital from Binance and Apollo but both entities turned down the chance. Genesis launched efforts to raise capital after exposure to FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried’s troubled crypto exchange. Major...
Sam Bankman-Fried says filing for bankruptcy at FTX was his 'biggest' mistake and the people now running the company are 'trying to burn it all to the ground out of shame'
Sam Bankman-Fried has said his "biggest single" mistake at FTX was filing for bankruptcy. He made the comment in an interview with Vox but said later the conversation wasn't meant to be published. Bankman-Fried said those now in charge of the company were "trying to burn it all to the...
BlockFi declares bankruptcy, files Chapter 11
Crypto lender BlockFi declared bankruptcy on Monday after exposure to FTX. The company had some 100,000 creditors and around $256 million in cash when chapter 11 was filed. FTX backed the lender with a $250 million loan following Three Arrows Capital exposure. Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy...
u.today
Trillions of SHIB Moved by Whales and Crypto Exchange Under Fire: See Details
Crypto firm BlockFi files for bankruptcy as FTX fallout spreads
Distressed crypto firm BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey following the implosion of putative acquirer FTX. In the filing, the company indicated that it had more than 100,000 creditors, with liabilities and assets ranging from $1...
CoinTelegraph
Bankruptcy court told FTX and Alameda owe BlockFi $1B, but it’s complicated
A lawyer for BlockFi told the first-day hearing of its bankruptcy proceedings that the crypto lender has $355 million stuck on FTX and that the collapsed exchange’s sister company Alameda Research has defaulted on a $680 million loan. BlockFi filed 15 motions on Nov. 28 that were approved by...
‘Everyone’s learning crypto bankruptcy right now.’ The FTX crash is set to be a ‘gold rush’ for lawyers
Lawyers with specialties in digital assets are giving way to experts in restructuring. “There's going to be a lot of work.”
IBTimes
