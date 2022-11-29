Bouchard, Draisaitl help Oilers beat Panthers 4-3 in OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evan Bouchard scored the tying goal with 5 seconds remaining in the third period and Leon Draisaitl got the winner 22 seconds into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Monday night.

Bouchard took a desperate shot from the slot late in regulation and beat Panthers goalie Spencer Knight stick side for his third of the season to tie it. Early in the extra period, Draisaitl took a pass from Connor McDavid and scored his 13th for the win. The 27-second gap marked the shortest time between a team scoring a regulation goal and an OT goal in NHL history.

McDavid finished with a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie also scored and Zach Hyman had three assists for the Oilers, who have won two straight. Stuart Skinner stopped 25 shots.

Matthew Tkachuk, Anton Lundell and Brandon Montour scored for the Panthers, who have lost five of their last six games. Knight finished with 36 saves.

Tkachuk opened the scoring 3:49 into the game as he took a pass that deflected off the skate of Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse and put it past Skinner after taking a couple of whacks at the puck for his 10th of the season.

Edmonton had a great chance a few minutes later when forward Mattias Janmark tipped a shot by Barrie through Knight’s legs, but the puck ran out of steam before crossing the goal line and Knight was able to plop down on it.

The Oilers looked to have tied the score seven minutes into the second period as Hyman put his own rebound past Knight in tight, but the goal was waved off after officials determined he had kicked the puck into the net following a quick review.

Hyman helped make up for it shortly after on the power play, sending a pass more than half the length of the ice to spring McDavid on a breakaway. He beat Knight with a backhand shot following a deke for his 17th of the season with 9:25 left in the middle period.

Edmonton took the lead 5:18 into the third as Brett Kulak’s shot took a lucky bounce off Hyman right to the stick of a pinching Barrie, who netted his fourth.

Florida tied it 2-2 about 5 1/2 minutes later as Lundell finished off a nice three-way passing play by deflecting Sam Reinhart's pass home, pushing his goal streak to three games.

The Panthers regained the lead with 4:44 remaining after a mad scramble in front on the power play saw the puck come back to Montour, who fired it into the top corner. Edmonton challenged the play, saying Tkachuk knocked the puck down with a high stick on the play, but the goal stood.

The Oilers have allowed six goals in the first three minutes of a game this season, the most of any team in the NHL. ... Undrafted forward James Hamblin made his NHL debut for the Oilers after being called up from Bakersfield of the AHL. ... The Oilers were without injured forwards Kailer Yamamoto (undisclosed), Evander Kane (wrist surgery), Warren Foegele (undisclosed) and Ryan McLeod (undisclosed). ... The Panters were missing star forward Aleksander Barkov (illness) and Anthony Duclair (torn Achilles). Recent call-up Alexsi Heponiemi took Barkov’s roster spot.

