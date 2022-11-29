ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Independent

Bouchard, Draisaitl help Oilers beat Panthers 4-3 in OT

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evan Bouchard scored the tying goal with 5 seconds remaining in the third period and Leon Draisaitl got the winner 22 seconds into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Monday night.

Bouchard took a desperate shot from the slot late in regulation and beat Panthers goalie Spencer Knight stick side for his third of the season to tie it. Early in the extra period, Draisaitl took a pass from Connor McDavid and scored his 13th for the win. The 27-second gap marked the shortest time between a team scoring a regulation goal and an OT goal in NHL history.

McDavid finished with a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie also scored and Zach Hyman had three assists for the Oilers, who have won two straight. Stuart Skinner stopped 25 shots.

Matthew Tkachuk, Anton Lundell and Brandon Montour scored for the Panthers, who have lost five of their last six games. Knight finished with 36 saves.

Tkachuk opened the scoring 3:49 into the game as he took a pass that deflected off the skate of Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse and put it past Skinner after taking a couple of whacks at the puck for his 10th of the season.

Edmonton had a great chance a few minutes later when forward Mattias Janmark tipped a shot by Barrie through Knight’s legs, but the puck ran out of steam before crossing the goal line and Knight was able to plop down on it.

The Oilers looked to have tied the score seven minutes into the second period as Hyman put his own rebound past Knight in tight, but the goal was waved off after officials determined he had kicked the puck into the net following a quick review.

Hyman helped make up for it shortly after on the power play, sending a pass more than half the length of the ice to spring McDavid on a breakaway. He beat Knight with a backhand shot following a deke for his 17th of the season with 9:25 left in the middle period.

Edmonton took the lead 5:18 into the third as Brett Kulak’s shot took a lucky bounce off Hyman right to the stick of a pinching Barrie, who netted his fourth.

Florida tied it 2-2 about 5 1/2 minutes later as Lundell finished off a nice three-way passing play by deflecting Sam Reinhart's pass home, pushing his goal streak to three games.

The Panthers regained the lead with 4:44 remaining after a mad scramble in front on the power play saw the puck come back to Montour, who fired it into the top corner. Edmonton challenged the play, saying Tkachuk knocked the puck down with a high stick on the play, but the goal stood.

NOTES

The Oilers have allowed six goals in the first three minutes of a game this season, the most of any team in the NHL. ... Undrafted forward James Hamblin made his NHL debut for the Oilers after being called up from Bakersfield of the AHL. ... The Oilers were without injured forwards Kailer Yamamoto (undisclosed), Evander Kane (wrist surgery), Warren Foegele (undisclosed) and Ryan McLeod (undisclosed). ... The Panters were missing star forward Aleksander Barkov (illness) and Anthony Duclair (torn Achilles). Recent call-up Alexsi Heponiemi took Barkov’s roster spot.

UP NEXT

Panthers: At Calgary on Tuesday night for the second of a five-game trip.

Oilers: At Chicago on Wednesday night to open a two-game trip.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Red Wings erase three-goal deficit but lose to Sabres in shootout, 5-4

Detroit − Different type of game, but same frustrating result for the Red Wings. After losing badly to Buffalo on Halloween night, the Wings staged a fine rally Wednesday, forcing overtime, but ultimately lost 5-4 in the shootout. Buffalo's Jack Quinn was the lone goal scorer in the shootout,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings D Moritz Seider injured vs. Sabres

This is certainly not the news we wanted to have to pass along tonight. On Wednesday, during the Detroit Red Wings‘ matchup against the Buffalo Sabres, D Moritz Seider was injured and forced to go straight to the locker room. The injury took place in the second period when Seider was hit in the leg by a shot. He went straight down to the ice and he was clearly in a lot of pain. He had to be helped off the ice by his teammates.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

3 Non-UFA Canadiens Likeliest to Be Traded During Rebuild

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes just went on record saying the plan is to stick to the plan for all intents and purposes. So, while things are admittedly fluid, Hughes told TVA Sports he’s not going to make moves to sacrifice the future of the Habs, still in search of a third 2023 NHL Entry Draft first-round pick (Florida Panthers).
Yardbarker

Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects

With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Panthers bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Canucks

Florida Panthers (9-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 3-5-1 record on...
FOX Sports

Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout

DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a...
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy