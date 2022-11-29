Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... Electronic Greetings Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums .

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled for Tuesday.

Crimson Tide Results

No results from Monday.

Did you Notice?

Najee Harris ran for a touchdown in the Steelers Monday Night Win over the Colts:

Herb Jones with a great finish to the game to the help the Pelicans take home the win last night:

On this Day in Crimson Tide History...

November 29, 1894 : Alabama fans are delirious in Montgomery after the Crimson Tide upsets Auburn 18-0 before a “throng” of 4,000 spectators. Flying fullback Eli Abbott, who weighed 140 pounds, starred for Alabama along with teammates William Bankhead, Frank Callahan and Allen McCants.

November 29, 1971 : Greg Byrne was born in Pocatello, Idaho.

November 29, 1993 : Cyrus Jones was born in Baltimore, Md.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I'm happy, I really am happy. I was happy and dancing in the locker room. Miss Terry gave me a big kiss coming up here. I was real happy about that." — Nick Saban after Alabama defeated Auburn 36-0 on this date in 2008 to end a six-game losing streak in the Iron Bowl.

We'll Leave You With This: