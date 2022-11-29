Read full article on original website
Bustle
Here's Your Horoscope For December 2022
This December, it’ll be easier to put your faith in the unknown when Neptune's retrograde ends in Pisces on Dec. 3. Aim to simplify larger concepts and break tasks down into manageable steps to maintain your focus on Dec. 6, when Mercury shifts into serious Capricorn. The new moon in Gemini on Dec. 7 will usher in frustrating endings; you may need to revisit a conversation or task you previously dealt with too lightheartedly. Come Dec. 9, you will feel more mature, motivated, and better able to set boundaries once Venus sweeps through Capricorn.
Elite Daily
Your December 2022 Horoscope Is Full of Hope For All Zodiac Signs
There’s something innately whimsical about the holiday season, despite whether you choose to celebrate. This is all thanks to the sun’s journey through bountiful Sagittarius, making your December 2022 monthly horoscope all the more celebratory. Shortly after the month begins, otherworldly Neptune — the planet of compassion, dreams,...
Today’s daily horoscope for Dec. 1, 2022
Venus opposes Mars and Mercury squares Neptune. An abundance of improbable stories and wild opinions will be exchanged in the current planetary agitation. The best outcomes happen amongst those who are willing to listen to one another respectfully even while perhaps remaining inwardly skeptical. Go away to process what you’ve heard.
Weekly horoscope for November 27 – December 3: What the stars have in store for every zodiac sign revealed
MAR 21 - APR 20. You’re entering a stable phase of love and life as planets settle in positive positions. But Mars still stirs up some big words that should be used -- to share some big feelings. You alone can decide when the time is right for this....
SFGate
Horoscope for Wednesday, 11/30/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Keep a lid on your insecurities. You'll soon discover that worst-case scenarios were all in your head. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You want to help but know that your advice will fall on deaf ears. You need to let people hash out their differences.
suggest.com
November 27-December 3 Horoscope: When The Going Gets Tough…
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a waxing...
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of November 19, 2022. Scorpio author Sylvia Plath had a disturbing, melodramatic relationship with romance. In one of her short stories, for example, she has a woman character say, “His love is the twenty-story leap, the rope at the throat, the knife at the heart.” I urge you to avoid contact with people who think and feel like that—as glamorous as they might seem. In my view, your romantic destiny in the coming months can and should be uplifting, exciting in healthy ways, and conducive to your well-being. There’s no need to link yourself with shadowy renegades when there will be plenty of radiant helpers available.
One Lucky Date in December Ensures These 3 Zodiac Signs Will End the Year on a High Note
This year, December’s astrological landscape is filled with numerous opportunities for growth and evolution as we head into a new year. They require us to be present and attentive so that we can be conscious of when we’re working at cross purposes and instead focus on discovering actionable resolutions to any challenge we face.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Horoscopes Nov. 28 through Dec. 4
Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs. Mars, the planet of energy and action, has been in retrograde since Oct. 30 and will continue until Jan. 12, 2023. If you are an air sign or have air placements in your chart, you may have noticed there have been delays in productivity and ambition. You may have gone through a period of burnout, but Mars trine Saturn Nov. 28, so you will feel wide awake and self disciplined again. If this hasn’t been enough good news, the new moon Nov. 23 took place in the lucky sign of Sagittarius, favoring new experiences and confidence. Have fun, and continue to shine bright.
The Dispatch
What’s Your Sign? – November 25, 2022
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your honesty continues to impress everyone who needs reassurance about a project. But be careful you don’t lose patience with those who are still not ready to act. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Pushing others too hard to do things your way...
Horoscope today: Daily star sign guide from Mystic Meg on November 27
You are entering a stable phase of love and life as planets settle in positive positions. But Mars still stirs up some big words for sharing big feelings – you alone can decide when the time is right for this. Jupiter finds the win when strangers tell each other...
The November New Moon in Sagittarius Will Have All 12 Zodiac Signs Feeling Lucky
Every month or so, the moon slides between the Earth and the sun, making it look almost invisible from our point of view. This lunation is called a new moon, and in astrology, it offers the collective a chance to reset and recharge. In this case, that's much needed after the turbulence that is eclipse season. Lucky for us, the Sagittarius new moon, which arrives on Nov. 23, is restoring optimism and bringing with it a major vibe shift.
Leo weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for November 27 – December 4
JULY 23 - AUG 23. Your playful Leo self is out in force, as your lighter look at love and life helps people see solutions instead of problems. And deep in your own heart, you find ways to admit you’re ready for more romance. A strong self-growth sector takes...
bookriot.com
December 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations
Welcome to Book Riot’s December 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! It may be the last month of the year, but it’s definitely not too late to grab a fantastic newly released book. Find out which new title is the perfect match for your sign below, along with a glimpse at what you can expect in the month ahead.
Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, December 2022
Sagittarius season is a period of expansion and adventure, and for you, Taurus, it’s also a time of reconciliation or closure. You may be snipping away at relationships that come with strings attached or settling a debt. Financial concerns like taxes, inheritances, or shared resources could be a focus. You and a romantic or business partner are working out financial responsibilities. Sagittarius season is also a powerful period for connection and intimacy in your love life. Trust can deepen and bonds may grow.
them.us
Sagittarius Season Doesn’t Care. What to Expect Based on Your Sign
To the rest of the zodiac, Sagittarius is a polarizing sign. Sagittarians are smart, self-assured, and best (or worst) of all, they’re lucky. These are wonderful qualities in a friend but infuriating attributes in an enemy, and Sag individuals aren’t shy about making either!. Every Sagittarius is either...
prestigeonline.com
How to survive the last Mercury retrograde of 2022 in December
How to survive the last Mercury retrograde of 2022 in December. As the end of 2022 draws nearer, we need to prepare ourselves for the year’s fourth and final Mercury retrograde of 2022, happening on the tail end of December and right in time for Christmas (ugh). This powerful planet of communication is going to retrograde between 22 December to 18 January 2023. Be warned, the effects of this phenomenon will continue until 7 February 2023.
December Capricorn Vs. January Capricorn: What's The Difference?
Zodiac signs can tell you a lot about someone's personality, but they can also be slightly misleading. There are some signs that are well-known for having certain traits. For example, Leos need attention, Tauruses have a stubborn streak, and Scorpios are mysterious — at least according to popular belief. However, there are other signs that are often forgotten and not talked about as much.
Elite Daily
What Planets Are Retrograde December? 2022 Is Ending With A Bang
If things have felt a little too quiet in the cosmos, things are about to get very interesting. Though the main culprit of chaos will be Mars, as its retrograde in Gemini continues throughout the remainder of the year, inner planet Mercury is getting ready to join the party, while an outer planet will finally station direct, and another will remain retrograde. The good thing is that outer planet retrogrades are far less noticeable because they’re farther away from the sun, but that still brings the total amount of retrograde planets in December 2022 to a whopping four.
