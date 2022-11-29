ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bustle

Here's Your Horoscope For December 2022

This December, it’ll be easier to put your faith in the unknown when Neptune's retrograde ends in Pisces on Dec. 3. Aim to simplify larger concepts and break tasks down into manageable steps to maintain your focus on Dec. 6, when Mercury shifts into serious Capricorn. The new moon in Gemini on Dec. 7 will usher in frustrating endings; you may need to revisit a conversation or task you previously dealt with too lightheartedly. Come Dec. 9, you will feel more mature, motivated, and better able to set boundaries once Venus sweeps through Capricorn.
Elite Daily

Your December 2022 Horoscope Is Full of Hope For All Zodiac Signs

There’s something innately whimsical about the holiday season, despite whether you choose to celebrate. This is all thanks to the sun’s journey through bountiful Sagittarius, making your December 2022 monthly horoscope all the more celebratory. Shortly after the month begins, otherworldly Neptune — the planet of compassion, dreams,...
NJ.com

Today’s daily horoscope for Dec. 1, 2022

Venus opposes Mars and Mercury squares Neptune. An abundance of improbable stories and wild opinions will be exchanged in the current planetary agitation. The best outcomes happen amongst those who are willing to listen to one another respectfully even while perhaps remaining inwardly skeptical. Go away to process what you’ve heard.
SFGate

Horoscope for Wednesday, 11/30/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Keep a lid on your insecurities. You'll soon discover that worst-case scenarios were all in your head. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You want to help but know that your advice will fall on deaf ears. You need to let people hash out their differences.
CALIFORNIA STATE
suggest.com

November 27-December 3 Horoscope: When The Going Gets Tough…

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a waxing...
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of November 19, 2022. Scorpio author Sylvia Plath had a disturbing, melodramatic relationship with romance. In one of her short stories, for example, she has a woman character say, “His love is the twenty-story leap, the rope at the throat, the knife at the heart.” I urge you to avoid contact with people who think and feel like that—as glamorous as they might seem. In my view, your romantic destiny in the coming months can and should be uplifting, exciting in healthy ways, and conducive to your well-being. There’s no need to link yourself with shadowy renegades when there will be plenty of radiant helpers available.
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Horoscopes Nov. 28 through Dec. 4

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs. Mars, the planet of energy and action, has been in retrograde since Oct. 30 and will continue until Jan. 12, 2023. If you are an air sign or have air placements in your chart, you may have noticed there have been delays in productivity and ambition. You may have gone through a period of burnout, but Mars trine Saturn Nov. 28, so you will feel wide awake and self disciplined again. If this hasn’t been enough good news, the new moon Nov. 23 took place in the lucky sign of Sagittarius, favoring new experiences and confidence. Have fun, and continue to shine bright.
The Dispatch

What’s Your Sign? – November 25, 2022

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your honesty continues to impress everyone who needs reassurance about a project. But be careful you don’t lose patience with those who are still not ready to act. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Pushing others too hard to do things your way...
POPSUGAR

The November New Moon in Sagittarius Will Have All 12 Zodiac Signs Feeling Lucky

Every month or so, the moon slides between the Earth and the sun, making it look almost invisible from our point of view. This lunation is called a new moon, and in astrology, it offers the collective a chance to reset and recharge. In this case, that's much needed after the turbulence that is eclipse season. Lucky for us, the Sagittarius new moon, which arrives on Nov. 23, is restoring optimism and bringing with it a major vibe shift.
bookriot.com

December 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations

Welcome to Book Riot’s December 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! It may be the last month of the year, but it’s definitely not too late to grab a fantastic newly released book. Find out which new title is the perfect match for your sign below, along with a glimpse at what you can expect in the month ahead.
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, December 2022

Sagittarius season is a period of expansion and adventure, and for you, Taurus, it’s also a time of reconciliation or closure. You may be snipping away at relationships that come with strings attached or settling a debt. Financial concerns like taxes, inheritances, or shared resources could be a focus. You and a romantic or business partner are working out financial responsibilities. Sagittarius season is also a powerful period for connection and intimacy in your love life. Trust can deepen and bonds may grow.
them.us

Sagittarius Season Doesn’t Care. What to Expect Based on Your Sign

To the rest of the zodiac, Sagittarius is a polarizing sign. Sagittarians are smart, self-assured, and best (or worst) of all, they’re lucky. These are wonderful qualities in a friend but infuriating attributes in an enemy, and Sag individuals aren’t shy about making either!. Every Sagittarius is either...
prestigeonline.com

How to survive the last Mercury retrograde of 2022 in December

How to survive the last Mercury retrograde of 2022 in December. As the end of 2022 draws nearer, we need to prepare ourselves for the year’s fourth and final Mercury retrograde of 2022, happening on the tail end of December and right in time for Christmas (ugh). This powerful planet of communication is going to retrograde between 22 December to 18 January 2023. Be warned, the effects of this phenomenon will continue until 7 February 2023.
The List

December Capricorn Vs. January Capricorn: What's The Difference?

Zodiac signs can tell you a lot about someone's personality, but they can also be slightly misleading. There are some signs that are well-known for having certain traits. For example, Leos need attention, Tauruses have a stubborn streak, and Scorpios are mysterious — at least according to popular belief. However, there are other signs that are often forgotten and not talked about as much.
Elite Daily

What Planets Are Retrograde December? 2022 Is Ending With A Bang

If things have felt a little too quiet in the cosmos, things are about to get very interesting. Though the main culprit of chaos will be Mars, as its retrograde in Gemini continues throughout the remainder of the year, inner planet Mercury is getting ready to join the party, while an outer planet will finally station direct, and another will remain retrograde. The good thing is that outer planet retrogrades are far less noticeable because they’re farther away from the sun, but that still brings the total amount of retrograde planets in December 2022 to a whopping four.

