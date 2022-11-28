ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Najee Harris Avoids Significant Abdominal Injury

PITTSBURGH — Najee Harris did not suffer a significant abdominal injury on Monday against the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Harris was ruled out quickly after suffering the injury and heading into the locker room. However, it appears that a significant long-term injury was avoided with the injury. Rapoport did not give anything definitive in regard to Harris’ status for Pittsburgh’s Sunday matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Still, his status it at least up in the air.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Najee Harris (oblique) sits out Steelers practice Wednesday

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (oblique) did not practice on Wednesday. Harris' oblique injury isn't considered "major," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but the running back is still at risk of missing Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons. Jaylen Warren, who sat out Monday night's win over the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury, returned to practice as a full participant on Wednesday. He will likely lead the Steelers' backfield versus the Falcons if Harris is unavailable, but Benny Snell would also be involved.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Eagles' DeVonta Smith (groin) limited on Wednesday

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (groin) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 13's game against the Tennessee Titans. Smith was an estimated limited at Wednesday's walkthrough practice with a groin injury. Barring a downgrade on Thursday or Friday he should be good to go against the Titans.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Fantasy Football Show: Sam Darnold Has Revived D.J. Moore

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts begin by breaking down some of the biggest news from around the league, including Aaron Rodgers' late-game rib injury on Sunday Night Football against the Eagles and what to expect from the Jaguars' backfield after Travis Etienne was injured in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Ravens. They go on to discuss what the future holds for a few Jets pass-catchers as well as a potential revival for another receiver in their biggest takeaways from the past weekend. They also dive into Week 12's top performers, some waiver wire targets to go after, and which players can finally be dropped.
Will Levis officially declares for 2023 NFL Draft

As if there were any suspense, Kentucky quarterback and projected first round pick Will Levis has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced on a Twitter Space with UK Blue Chips Wednesday night. The only suspense that remains is whether Levis will play in the Wildcats' bowl game. Levis...
KENTUCKY STATE
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to retaining Neal Brown

What was in question and even in doubt is now official: Neal Brown will be West Virginia's football coach in 2023 despite a 22-25 record and three sub-.500 performances in his first four seasons. We respond to the news as it happens, weigh in on the decision to fire Shane Lyons and retain Brown, discuss the timing of those acts and explain the variables involved with what happens now. All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
