ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

LaFleur, Packers figure to take a second stab at hiring Jim Leonhard as DC

Sunday night in Philadelphia was the pièce de résistance of Joe Barry’s mind-numbingly poor career as a defensive coordinator in the NFL. When Green Bay made the decision to hire Barry before last season, it proved extremely difficult to find a statistic which leaned in Barry’s favor from his four previous seasons spearheading NFL defenses. As far as resumes go, they don’t get much worse than his.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Matt Rhule set to add Ed Foley to Husker staff per report

One of Matt Rhule’s long-time assistant coaches is expected to follow him to Lincoln, according to a national report. Ed Foley, who worked with Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers will join the program according to a report by FOX’s Bruce Feldman. The 55-year-old Foley...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Chicago Bears, End of November Edition

The 2022 NFL regular season continues for the Chicago Bears and with just three wins all season, much of the attention has turned to the 2023 offseason, a year where the Bears are expected to have upwards of $100M in cap space along with a projected nine draft picks. That means plenty of resources for general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus to add to the Bears roster, continuing to build around quarterback Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Reaction to Ohio State, Alabama's roadblock after College Football Playoff rankings release

Previously-unbeaten Ohio State's three-spot slide to No. 5 is Tuesday night's primary storyline as the Buckeyes came in ahead of two-loss Alabama, who's No. 6. "It's pretty simple and clean this year if TCU and USC win, they're in," Kirk Herbstreit said during Tuesday night's show. "There's really nobody else that could behind them (Ohio State) right now in this particular year that would create drama."
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

In a coaching search that's gotten messy, Auburn should hand the keys over to Cadillac Williams

Clemson fans will admit that when Dabo Swinney was promoted from interim head coach to the top spot in 2008, they weren’t excited. LSU fans will tell you they felt let down in 2016 when LSU removed the interim tag from Ed Orgeron and permanently gave him the top seat. And even though he crashed and burned, no one in Louisiana will ever forget how he made them feel every fall Saturday in 2019.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Auburn assistant Roc Bellantoni not retained on Hugh Freeze's staff

Auburn assistant coach Roc Bellantoni will not be retained on Hugh Freeze's inaugural Auburn staff, Auburn Undercover was informed on Wednesday afternoon. Bellantoni coached Auburn's edge rushers this season and was the Tigers' special teams coordinator. He was brought onto Bryan Harsin's staff in 2021 as an analyst, then was promoted last offseason after Bert Watts left for the Denver Broncos.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

LISTEN: Rapid reactions to retaining Neal Brown

What was in question and even in doubt is now official: Neal Brown will be West Virginia's football coach in 2023 despite a 22-25 record and three sub-.500 performances in his first four seasons. We respond to the news as it happens, weigh in on the decision to fire Shane Lyons and retain Brown, discuss the timing of those acts and explain the variables involved with what happens now. All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
numberfire.com

Najee Harris (oblique) sits out Steelers practice Wednesday

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (oblique) did not practice on Wednesday. Harris' oblique injury isn't considered "major," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but the running back is still at risk of missing Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons. Jaylen Warren, who sat out Monday night's win over the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury, returned to practice as a full participant on Wednesday. He will likely lead the Steelers' backfield versus the Falcons if Harris is unavailable, but Benny Snell would also be involved.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Texans, Panthers battling for Bryce Young or Will Levis at No. 1

Expect the 2023 NFL Draft to be rich with quarterback talent taken early and the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers will be first in line for an opportunity, according to CBS Sports' latest mock from analyst Josh Edwards. Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis, two draft-eligible juniors, are facing opt-out decisions ahead of college football's bowl season considering both are in contention for top billing in the first round.
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

247Sports

62K+
Followers
401K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy