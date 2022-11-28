Read full article on original website
247Sports
LaFleur, Packers figure to take a second stab at hiring Jim Leonhard as DC
Sunday night in Philadelphia was the pièce de résistance of Joe Barry’s mind-numbingly poor career as a defensive coordinator in the NFL. When Green Bay made the decision to hire Barry before last season, it proved extremely difficult to find a statistic which leaned in Barry’s favor from his four previous seasons spearheading NFL defenses. As far as resumes go, they don’t get much worse than his.
Steelers Get Good News on Najee Harris Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers running back got positive news to start the week.
Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
247Sports
Alabama football: Ex-Crimson Tide QB breaks Alabama's College Football Playoff chances
Alabama could find itself in an interesting spot in the next College Football Playoff rankings. Former Alabama quarterback and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy was asked whether the statement, "Alabama does not have the resume to be in the College Football Playoff," qualified as low-hanging fruit or truth. "I think in...
Bowl game projections for Alabama after regular-season finale
Alabama capped the regular season with a 49-27 win over Auburn, its third Iron Bowl victory in a row, and advanced to 10-2 (6-2 SEC) to win 10 games for the 15th consecutive season. Now, the Crimson Tide will wait to learn its postseason fate with conference championships set to...
Tom Izzo 'completely upset' by MSU's Big Ten fine for tunnel fight
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo sounds off on the Big Ten's punishment for the Spartan football team's post-game fights in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, which include a $100,000 fine to MSU and a reprimand to Michigan.
Najee Harris’ frustrating season continues with tough Monday Night Football injury update vs. Colts
As the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night football, the offense has suffered a major loss. Running back Najee Harris has been ruled out for the contest with an abdominal injury. Via Pittsburgh Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten:. “Steelers RB Najee Harris has been...
Matt Rhule set to add Ed Foley to Husker staff per report
One of Matt Rhule’s long-time assistant coaches is expected to follow him to Lincoln, according to a national report. Ed Foley, who worked with Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers will join the program according to a report by FOX’s Bruce Feldman. The 55-year-old Foley...
Browns Nick Chubb on Deshaun Watson: "He is special. He is a playmaker"; Greg Newsome back, David Njoku misses
BEREA, Ohio -- Although Deshaun Watson has not played in a regular season NFL game in nearly two years, players on the Cleveland Browns have seen enough of him during practices to anticipate his return. Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb says the players are excited to have Watson back...
247Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Chicago Bears, End of November Edition
The 2022 NFL regular season continues for the Chicago Bears and with just three wins all season, much of the attention has turned to the 2023 offseason, a year where the Bears are expected to have upwards of $100M in cap space along with a projected nine draft picks. That means plenty of resources for general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus to add to the Bears roster, continuing to build around quarterback Justin Fields.
Reaction to Ohio State, Alabama's roadblock after College Football Playoff rankings release
Previously-unbeaten Ohio State's three-spot slide to No. 5 is Tuesday night's primary storyline as the Buckeyes came in ahead of two-loss Alabama, who's No. 6. "It's pretty simple and clean this year if TCU and USC win, they're in," Kirk Herbstreit said during Tuesday night's show. "There's really nobody else that could behind them (Ohio State) right now in this particular year that would create drama."
In a coaching search that's gotten messy, Auburn should hand the keys over to Cadillac Williams
Clemson fans will admit that when Dabo Swinney was promoted from interim head coach to the top spot in 2008, they weren’t excited. LSU fans will tell you they felt let down in 2016 when LSU removed the interim tag from Ed Orgeron and permanently gave him the top seat. And even though he crashed and burned, no one in Louisiana will ever forget how he made them feel every fall Saturday in 2019.
247Sports
Auburn assistant Roc Bellantoni not retained on Hugh Freeze's staff
Auburn assistant coach Roc Bellantoni will not be retained on Hugh Freeze's inaugural Auburn staff, Auburn Undercover was informed on Wednesday afternoon. Bellantoni coached Auburn's edge rushers this season and was the Tigers' special teams coordinator. He was brought onto Bryan Harsin's staff in 2021 as an analyst, then was promoted last offseason after Bert Watts left for the Denver Broncos.
DrummBeat: Sooners on the road for in-homes and evaluations | 5-stars still in play | Where things stand?
*** First, Sooners co-DC and CB coach Jay Valai, along with OC/QB coach Jeff Lebby, will be at Denton Guyer/Southlake, at Northwest ISD, in Justin (TX), to see 2023.
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to retaining Neal Brown
What was in question and even in doubt is now official: Neal Brown will be West Virginia's football coach in 2023 despite a 22-25 record and three sub-.500 performances in his first four seasons. We respond to the news as it happens, weigh in on the decision to fire Shane Lyons and retain Brown, discuss the timing of those acts and explain the variables involved with what happens now. All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
247Sports
College Football Playoff officials reach deal with Rose Bowl for expansion in 2024, per report
The College Football Playoff has reached an agreement with the Rose Bowl that could push CFP expansion up to the 2024 season, according to a report from The Athletic's Pete Thamel. If true, the agreement would clear a major hurdle for the CFP's plan to expand to 12 teams. Rose...
247Sports
Deion Sanders: Report about notifying recruits of coaching decision 'not true'
Deion Sanders denied Wednesday on Twitter a report that the Jackson State head football coach had been telling recruits that he would be at a new school by Sunday with the options down to Colorado, USF and Cincinnati. Through Carl Reed, Sanders simply said, "This is not true." Sanders said...
247Sports
Top247 TE Walker Lyons opens up his recruitment, sets new signing timeline
Folsom (Calif.) tight end Walker Lyons has opened up his recruitment. Having committed to Stanford in July, Lyons took unofficial visits to Utah and USC during the season and official to Georgia earlier this month. With the announcement from Stanford head coach David Shaw that he would be stepping down,...
numberfire.com
Najee Harris (oblique) sits out Steelers practice Wednesday
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (oblique) did not practice on Wednesday. Harris' oblique injury isn't considered "major," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but the running back is still at risk of missing Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons. Jaylen Warren, who sat out Monday night's win over the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury, returned to practice as a full participant on Wednesday. He will likely lead the Steelers' backfield versus the Falcons if Harris is unavailable, but Benny Snell would also be involved.
247Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Texans, Panthers battling for Bryce Young or Will Levis at No. 1
Expect the 2023 NFL Draft to be rich with quarterback talent taken early and the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers will be first in line for an opportunity, according to CBS Sports' latest mock from analyst Josh Edwards. Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis, two draft-eligible juniors, are facing opt-out decisions ahead of college football's bowl season considering both are in contention for top billing in the first round.
