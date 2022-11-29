Read full article on original website
BBC
Cameron Smith: Leeds Rhinos forward extends deal until 2026
Leeds Rhinos forward Cameron Smith has signed a new deal to keep him at the Headingley side until the end of the 2026 season. The 24-year-old has made 101 appearances for the Rhinos and helped them reach the Grand Final in 2022. "Leeds is my club, I never wanted to...
ng-sportingnews.com
Kieran Foran hoping to emulate his early Manly success with young Titans group
Kieran Foran has no dramas being the old head in the Titans squad in 2023 - and the veteran playmaker is hoping to emulate some of the success he found at Manly early in his own career. The 32-year-old will bring a wealth of NRL and representative experience with him...
Graham Arnold blames Iranian reporter for 'ruining my day' by ambushing him with a question about one of the darkest nights in Australian soccer
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has called out a Iranian reporter for 'ruining his day' after he recalled one of the darkest days for the code on Australian shores. Speaking at a press conference ahead of Thursday's clash with Denmark in Doha, the journalist asked if a win would help ease some of the pain after Terry Venables' men blew a two-goal lead against the Persian Stars at the MCG on November 29 in 1997.
Sporting News
AFL 2022 offseason moves and rumours: Gold Coast set to move in on experienced players through SSP
Although the trade period is done and dusted, clubs can still add players to their list via the free agency period. The AFL has given teams three separate windows throughout November to acquire any retired or delisted players that they see fit for their lists in the midst of a busy offseason.
ng-sportingnews.com
AFL Draft 2022: Aaron Cadman joins Giants, three father-son selections confirmed
Aaron Cadman will join the GWS Giants in 2023, after the centre-half forward was selected as the No.1 pick in this year's AFL Draft. The 18-year-old was the talk of the town heading into Monday night's event, after starring for Victoria Country and GWV Rebels in 2022, before being selected in the U18 Boys All-Australian Team and League Boys Team of the Year.
Australia's Test return to Perth likely to prove a tough sell
But there are more reasons at play than just the sentiment around former coach Justin Langer
worldboxingnews.net
Josh Kelly aims to claim British title this Friday night on UK TV
The British Super Welterweight title bout will be decided this Friday December 2 on ‘Judgement Night’ in Newcastle when Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1) looks to dethrone current champion Troy Williamson (19-0-1) at the Utilita Arena, live on Channel 5. Kelly holds the WBO International Super Welterweight title...
Sporting News
NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 13?
Week 13 promises to be a massive week of NFL, with some of the league's best teams in action on Australian TV. Channel 7 will broadcast two games per week here in Australia, both on Monday, on their secondary channel. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of games, with at...
Soccer-Emotional Wright dedicates Australia win to sick mother-in-law
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (Reuters) - Australia defender Bailey Wright paid an emotional tribute to his wife and ill mother-in-law after their 1-0 upset of Denmark, having received difficult news while his team mates celebrated at the World Cup.
Socceroos reveal they've been taking their minds off the World Cup with games of cricket - and pay tribute to a beloved great of the game by announcing the score was 2/222
The Socceroos are enjoying some recovery time ahead of their do-or-die World Cup match against Denmark including a spot of cricket - with a tip of the hat to an Aussie legend. The Australian squad is at Aspetar, a specialised orthopedic and sports medicine hospital that is the medical partner of French football powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain.
Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne hit double centuries as Australia set West Indies big target
Double centuries by Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith allowed Australia to declare at 598-4 against the West Indies on the second day Thursday of the first test.West Indies was 74 without loss at stumps in fading light at Perth Stadium.Labuschagne scored 204, his second double century, and was out to the last ball before lunch.Smith reached 200 not out and Australia declared when Travis Head was out on 99 after playing on offspinner Kraigg Brathwaite, the tourist's most successful bowler with 2-65.West Indies openers Brathwaite, 18 not out, and Tagenarine Chanderpaul, 47 not out, successfully negotiated 25 overs.The debutant Chanderpaul,...
Boxing Scene
Troy Williamson: Josh Kelly Lacks Heart, He's in For a Tough Night!
Troy Williamson says he will not need power to beat Josh Kelly in their British title fight on Friday and believes he is well capable of outboxing the former Olympian. Williamson puts his British super-welterweight title on the line for the second time against the highly touted Kelly in Newcastle on Friday, a fight that will be live on Channel 5. The pair know each other well having been both members of the GB squad in Sheffield, where Kelly was one of the stars.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Proud Arnold hails Australia’s new ‘golden generation’
DOHA (Reuters) – Socceroos coach Graham Arnold believes the team that battled their way past Denmark and into the World Cup last 16 on Wednesday have a case to be considered the new “golden generation” of Australian football. Arnold’s squad are only the second Australian team to...
Graham Arnold pays tribute to his favourite Aussie pub after it changed its name to support the Socceroos ahead of possibly the greatest win in their history
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has paid tribute to his favourite Sydney pub that changed its name to support the Australian team, after what might be the nation's finest hour at a World Cup. Fans have launched into wild celebrations right across Australia as Graham Arnold's underdog team made history with...
ng-sportingnews.com
Marnus Labuschagne credits Gabba experience for opening-day century against West Indies
Marnus Labuschagne has credited his experience on The Gabba deck for his opening-day century in Perth, revealing the similarities between the two grounds helped him start the series against West Indies in style. As he so often does, Labuschagne came out of the blocks with a big score against a...
Darling Harbour live fan site in Sydney to show Socceroos World Cup match against Argentina
Darling Harbour will host thousands of fans in central Sydney when the Socceroos take on Argentian on Sunday, the New South Wales premier has announced. Dominic Perrottet on Thursday named Tumbalong Park as the big screen viewing site after his first suggestion, the Sydney Opera House, was unavailable. The Opera...
ng-sportingnews.com
'Soul-destroying': Former England player takes to social media to blast current team
Former World Cup-winning England centre Will Greenwood has shared an honest, emotional message on social media with regard to the state of the current national side. England slumped to a 27-13 loss to South Africa at Twickenham to end their Autumn campaign which Greenwood called the most ‘soul-destroying’ game he has attended at the home of England Rugby.
SkySports
Pakistan vs England: Decision over first Test delay to be made on Thursday amid illness in touring party
A decision will be made on Thursday morning on whether to delay the start of the first Test between England and Pakistan to Friday, following an outbreak of illness in the touring squad. The England and Wales Cricket Board and Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Wednesday evening that a decision...
Liam Livingstone relishing chance to ‘live childhood dream’ against Pakistan
Liam Livingstone will live out a childhood dream when he makes his England Test debut against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.The start of England’s first Test series in Pakistan for 17 years faces the possibility of being delayed after a number of the travelling players and staff were struck down by a viral infection the day before the opening match was due to get under way.A decision on whether the Test will start on Thursday will be made just two and a half hours before the game is due to begin, with the possibility of beginning a five-day contest on Friday instead.Livingstone...
Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett get England off to fast start in Pakistan
England’s attacking brand of cricket reached new heights as Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett powered the visitors to 174 without loss at lunch on day one of the first Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi.Crawley almost looked as though he had prepared to play a T20 match when he struck 14 off his first five balls of the game, and although the rate slowed slightly, he went into the break unbeaten on 91 from 79 balls.Having waited 17 years to play Test cricket in Pakistan, England almost had to wait a bit longer when the match briefly faced being postponed by...
