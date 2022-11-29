ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Fans Are Furious After Blowing 17-Point Fourth Quarter Lead To The Indiana Pacers: "LeBron Actively Hurt Us Tonight"

The Los Angeles Lakers just choked a 17-point fourth-quarter lead to the Indiana pacers. After a strong performance through 40 minutes of the game, the Lakers completely fell apart to a shooting barrage from the Pacers at the end of the fourth quarter, capped off by a buzzer-beating 3 by Andrew Nembhard to give the game to the Pacers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes

Klay Thompson had a chance to tie Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks and send it to overtime. However, he botched his wide-open triple, frustrating the Golden State Warriors and the rest of their fan base. Sure enough, as the Mavs faithful celebrated, some couldn’t help but poke fun at the Warriors guard for his […] The post Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
Lakers guard Austin Reaves gets all the love from LeBron James, Russell Westbrook after monster game

The Los Angeles Lakers struggled throughout the entirety of the 2021-22 season, ending up with 33 wins to round out a disappointing campaign. The addition of Russell Westbrook alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis didn’t end up being as seamless a fit as they would have liked. However, one bright spot for the team amid […] The post Lakers guard Austin Reaves gets all the love from LeBron James, Russell Westbrook after monster game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
1 Bulls player who must be traded soon

The 2021-22 season seemed to carry a ton of promise for the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls, fresh off signing DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, immediately established themselves as a legitimate playoff-caliber team. DeRozan, in particular, played out of his mind, spurring the Bulls to victory one game after another with his crunch-time exploits en route to a career-best average in points.
CHICAGO, IL
Darvin Ham hints at major Lakers starting lineup shakeup

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is considering a notable change to his starting lineup — and, no, he won’t be moving Russell Westbrook back into it. Following Lakers’ practice on Tuesday, Ham was asked if Patrick Beverley — who started 14 games prior to his three-game suspension, which is now over — would regain his starting point guard spot. Ham was non-commital.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker

The Dallas Mavericks are set to sign former Knicks point guard Kemba Walker. The 32-year-old spent last season in New York after 10 prior seasons between Charlotte and Boston, making four NBA All-Star appearances. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $17.8 million deal with the Knicks last season but appeared in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pelicans star Zion Williamson completely dominating Raptors has NBA Twitter a little too excited

Zion Williamson put on a show for New Orleans Pelicans fans on Wednesday night as he led his team to an impressive 126-108 win over the Toronto Raptors. The 22-year-old was a force throughout the contest and the Raptors simply had no answer for him. NBA Twitter was all for it as they were left […] The post Pelicans star Zion Williamson completely dominating Raptors has NBA Twitter a little too excited appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Odds And Props For Lakers-Pacers

Today, your Los Angeles Lakers will do their darnedest to keep the good times rolling against the surprisingly good Indiana Pacers. Indy, which probably began the season thinking it could be in the running for a Tank-O-Rama For Wembanyama (and, really, with a convenient losing streak, perhaps still could), has been much better than anyone could have anticipated this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kevin Durant passes Jerry West on all-time list after balling out vs. Wizards

The Brooklyn Nets  and Kevin Durant hosted the Washington Wizards Wednesday night. The Nets are still without Ben Simmons, who is dealing with a knee injury. He has been diagnosed with a left lateral upper calf strain and will miss at least the next three games. He was just starting to turn his offensive game around. […] The post Kevin Durant passes Jerry West on all-time list after balling out vs. Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
3 key reactions to Lakers huge win vs. Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers (8-12) comfortably defeated the Portland Trail Blazers (11-11), 128-109, on Wednesday, in LA’s final bout before the schedule dramatically ramps up in difficulty. It was their best performance of 2022-23, and it couldn’t come at a better time. In the first matchup between these two Western Conference foes this season, the […] The post 3 key reactions to Lakers huge win vs. Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has nothing but love for De’Aaron Fox, Kings in first return to Sacramento since trade

Much has been said or written about Tyrese Haliburton’s apparent resentment towards the Sacramento Kings organization and his tougher-than-expected fit alongside franchise point guard De’Aaron Fox. The Kings decided that it was for the best to split up the two blossoming point guards as they traded Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers for Domantas Sabonis. And […] The post Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has nothing but love for De’Aaron Fox, Kings in first return to Sacramento since trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Celtics didn’t give a darn about Prince William, Princess Kate being in attendance for Heat game

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics had visitors of royalty during their Wednesday night battle against the Miami Heat. Prince William and Princess Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, respectively, were in attendance in TD Garden, a pit stop before they host the Earshot Prize Awards on Friday. And surely enough, Tatum gave a performance befitting of a king, much less a prince, after he dropped 49 points to lead the Celtics to a 134-121 victory.
BOSTON, MA
