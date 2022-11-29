ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

9NEWS

Man, 2 children dead in apparent murder-suicide

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man and two children are dead after what police believe was a murder-suicide in Fort Collins. Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) said in a release that a man called 911 just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday to report three deceased people in a home in the 3500 block of Stratton Drive.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Fort Collins officer resigns after internal investigation

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins Police officer accused of wrongly arresting people for DUI has resigned. Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said in a video posted to Facebook Friday that the officer, Jason Haferman, did not meet the training and standards required for officers. "This officer...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Suspect in shootout with Englewood police makes court appearance

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man accused of getting into a shootout with Englewood police that ended in his brother's death appeared in Arapahoe County court for a preliminary hearing Thursday. Phillip Blankenship faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder of two Englewood police officers. He arrived to court Thursday...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A shooting early Friday at an apartment in Aurora left one man dead and put another man to the hospital. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said at 12:35 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 10700 block of East Exposition Avenue, near South Havana Street.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Family seeks accountability years after crash that killed two teens

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — In the fight for accountability, there are limits under the law. Two teenage girls were killed when a sheriff’s deputy arrested the driver of a car and told an 18-year-old to drive it home without checking to see if she had a license. She didn’t how to drive. Three and a half years later, the family has lost hope there will be any changes or justice.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

21-year-old woman killed in shooting in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — A 21-year-old woman died after being shot in Greeley Monday morning. Greeley Police Department said around 3:42 a.m. multiple 911 calls were received about gunshots in the 1100 block of E. 24th St. Responding officers briefly pursued a suspect vehicle that got away. Officers located a...
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Suspect wanted in fatal Greeley shooting

GREELEY, Colo. — Officers are searching for a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in Greeley Saturday night, the Greeley Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at a property in the 11000-block of Highway 34. As police were going to the scene, they got another call from someone saying their friend had been shot and they were taking him to the hospital.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Aurora Police engage in gunbattle with suspects in stolen vehicle

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects who opened fire on officers Wednesday night at a shopping center near East 6th Avenue and Peoria Street. Five officers returned fire on at least two people in a...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Boulder teen in hit-and-run crash leaves hospital

BOULDER, Colo. — The 14-year-old student riding an electric mini bike near a Boulder high school who was hit and seriously injured by a driver Wednesday, left the hospital Thursday afternoon. Police said they have also identified and contacted a suspect in the crash. Boulder Police were called at...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

TJ Cunningham's killer sentenced to 45 years in prison

DENVER — Marcus Johnson, the man convicted of killing former CU football star T.J. Cunningham, was sentenced on Friday to 45 years in prison. In February of 2019, Cunningham and Johnson were involved in an ongoing dispute over a parking spot in their Aurora neighborhood. The two men agreed...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Reward increased to help find Longmont arson suspects

LONGMONT, Colo. — The FBI hopes an increased reward will give them the information they need to make arrests in connection with a fire at an abortion alternatives ministry in Longmont this summer. On Saturday, June 25, the Life Choices building at 20 Mountain View Ave. was vandalized and...
LONGMONT, CO
9NEWS

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo — A suspect has been arrested after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Castle Rock early Tuesday morning, the Castle Rock Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at an apartment...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
9NEWS

Five years later, detectives have few good leads in Maggie Long murder case

BAILEY, Colorado — Detective Sergeant Wendy Kipple said she just needs a whisper, a hint or any single clue to help her solve one Park County's most gruesome cold cases. Maggie Long, a high school senior, left Platte Canyon High School on Dec. 1, 2017 with plans to return for an evening concert she was helping organize. She wanted to pick up water and cookies for the audience.
BAILEY, CO
9NEWS

11 missing children found during 2 week operation

DENVER — Eleven missing children were located during an operation this month conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) and the Aurora Police Department (APD). The operation, called "Operation Lost and Found" was a two-week multi-agency effort to locate or recover endangered missing children in the Denver metro area, according to the USMS.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Arapahoe County school therapy dog doing double duty

DENVER — Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy John Gray and his canine partner, Rex, are a man and a dog on a mission. Actually, two missions. Gray is a school resource officer who rotates between eight different schools. Rex, a 1-year-old Labrador retriever, is a therapy dog trained to provide comfort and support. On Thursday, he was doing just that at Newton Middle School in Littleton.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
