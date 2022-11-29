Read full article on original website
Related
KPBS
UC strike shows no sign of ending as finals loom
As UC San Diego students prepare for the start of finals on Dec. 3, academic workers across the whole UC system have entered the third week of a strike. On Monday, hundreds of those workers shut down several streets around UCSD, marching to demand better pay and benefits. Forty-eight thousand...
University of San Diego developing Black student initiative for rising 6th graders
SAN DIEGO — To uplift Black students in San Diego County, the University of San Diego is developing an initiative to better pave the way towards higher education. Starting next summer, USD’s School of Learning and Education Sciences is launching its Black Ingenious Initiative known as BiGI. “I...
Local, state & national leaders meet in San Diego for conference on homelessness
SAN DIEGO — The homeless crisis is the focus of a two-day conference at the downtown convention center. The San Diego Regional Task Force on Homelessness is hosting its first-ever conference: "Solutions for San Diego." They said the conference is framed around the task force's new Continuum of Care Regional Action Plan which aims to end homelessness in five years so it becomes a brief and rare occurrence instead of a prolonged situation.
KPBS
Election results add doubt to San Diego's rail expansion plans
Results from the midterm election in San Diego County could shift the balance of power in the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) governing board, putting its railway expansion plans at risk. SANDAG is depending on increased local taxes and road charges for drivers to fund its $160 billion Regional...
Final chance for San Diego homeowners to apply for earthquake grant
Homeowners in San Diego have one last chance to apply for an earthquake grant to protect their homes, said a spokesperson for the California Earthquake Authority on Tuesday.
San Diego considers end to 'zero tolerance' drug policy for county-subsidized housing
SAN DIEGO — Should San Diegans who receive county-subsidized housing be required to be 'drug-free'?. Currently, this "zero tolerance" policy when it comes to drug activity is technically on the books, even though it is at odds with California's approach. Next month, San Diego's County Board of Supervisors will...
kusi.com
Measure C “yes” votes take lead in polls
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Measure C “yes” votes took a two point lead as of Nov. 30, roughly three weeks after Election Day. Measure C would raise building height limits in the Midway District and allow for the area to be redeveloped with business and affordable housing in mind.
San Diego among top places to be single in US, study shows
Single and ready to mingle? According to WalletHub's report, San Diego is among the top ten dating cities in the U.S.
beckersasc.com
UCSD accused of ignoring anesthesiologist's fentanyl abuse
A recent suit was filed against UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, Calif., accusing an anesthesiologist and Gerard Manecke Jr., MD, former chief of anesthesiology, among others, of not giving a patient enough anesthesia and then falsifying official medical records, the Los Angeles Times reported Nov. 25. Randy Dalo...
kusi.com
Placement hearing for SVP Douglas Badger Tuesday, Nov. 29
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There was a hearing on Nov. 29 to review the proposed placement of SVP Douglas Badger by state hospital officials into a home at 1619 Zuni Trail, where he would undergo treatment monitored by GPS. Badger would be prohibited from leaving the residence without supervision.
Meet: SWEEP-E | San Diego's mini, 100% electric street sweeper
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s new, 100% electric mini street sweeper finally has a name. Meet: SWEEP-E. More than 1,000 San Diegans casted votes in the month-long naming contest. The mini street sweeper was given an ocean-themed makeover to match its new name. The ocean theme also highlights...
San Diego Business Journal
Celebrating San Diego’s Business Women of the Year
A capacity crowd of more than 400 business community members gathered at the Hyatt Regency in La Jolla earlier this month to honor 13 of San Diego’s brightest and most influential female business luminaries at the 2022 San Diego Business Journal’s Business Women of the Year event. This...
Chula Vista Mayor Casillas Salas will deliver final State of City address Tuesday night
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — After two terms in office, Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas will deliver her final State of the City address at city hall Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. Tuesday morning she told CBS 8 this moment brings mixed feelings. She said she’s proud of all...
New COVID-19 Cases in County Exceed 3,000, Hospitalizations Rise to 286
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has risen to 286, according to the latest state data released Tuesday. State officials hadn’t updated their hospitalization numbers since Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday, when there were 213 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals. Tuesday’s data also showed that 27 COVID patients are being treated in intensive care, an increase from 24 as of Thursday.
Train service from San Diego to Los Angeles could be disrupted into the new year
Emergency work on the railroad in San Clemente will take longer than initially expected. Amtrack and Metrolink remain suspended through Orange County.
San Diego County has over $1M in unclaimed cash
SAN DIEGO — Just in time for the holidays, the San Diego Tax Collector is trying to play Santa and he's hoping to return more than $1,000,000 to San Diegans. It's your money, but you have to claim it and the deadline is Nov. 30. Nestor Vargas found out...
kusi.com
SANDAG balance of power changes, unpopular Regional Transportation plan in jeopardy
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Projected election results are expected to change the balance of power on SANDAG’s Board of Directors in a more conservative direction. Final vote tallies have still not been released, but are expected to be completed on Tuesday evening. The proposed $163 Billion Regional Transportation...
Counties sending the most people to San Diego County
Stacker compiled a list of counties sending the most people to San Diego County, California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
San Diego Business Journal
The Toast(ed) of Oceanside
No stranger to the local food scene, longtime restaurateur and part-time La Jolla resident Sami Ladeki recently opened up his 15th dining location, a brunch and dinner concept just steps from the pedestrian walkway to the beach in Oceanside. Ladeki, the force behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, has launched Toasted Gastrobrunch...
kusi.com
City seeks to deter Coronado Bridge Suicides through holidays
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Coronado Bridge is an iconic San Diego landmark. Despite its beauty, the bridge is unfortunately a hotspot for suicide attempts. The Coronado Bridge Suicide Deterrent Project has been underway for years and has included various efforts, the latest of which is a proposal to put fencing on either side of the bridge in an attempt to make it more difficult to access the edge.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 1