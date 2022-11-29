SAN DIEGO — The homeless crisis is the focus of a two-day conference at the downtown convention center. The San Diego Regional Task Force on Homelessness is hosting its first-ever conference: "Solutions for San Diego." They said the conference is framed around the task force's new Continuum of Care Regional Action Plan which aims to end homelessness in five years so it becomes a brief and rare occurrence instead of a prolonged situation.

