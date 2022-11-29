ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 1

Related
KPBS

UC strike shows no sign of ending as finals loom

As UC San Diego students prepare for the start of finals on Dec. 3, academic workers across the whole UC system have entered the third week of a strike. On Monday, hundreds of those workers shut down several streets around UCSD, marching to demand better pay and benefits. Forty-eight thousand...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Local, state & national leaders meet in San Diego for conference on homelessness

SAN DIEGO — The homeless crisis is the focus of a two-day conference at the downtown convention center. The San Diego Regional Task Force on Homelessness is hosting its first-ever conference: "Solutions for San Diego." They said the conference is framed around the task force's new Continuum of Care Regional Action Plan which aims to end homelessness in five years so it becomes a brief and rare occurrence instead of a prolonged situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Election results add doubt to San Diego's rail expansion plans

Results from the midterm election in San Diego County could shift the balance of power in the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) governing board, putting its railway expansion plans at risk. SANDAG is depending on increased local taxes and road charges for drivers to fund its $160 billion Regional...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Measure C “yes” votes take lead in polls

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Measure C “yes” votes took a two point lead as of Nov. 30, roughly three weeks after Election Day. Measure C would raise building height limits in the Midway District and allow for the area to be redeveloped with business and affordable housing in mind.
SAN DIEGO, CA
beckersasc.com

UCSD accused of ignoring anesthesiologist's fentanyl abuse

A recent suit was filed against UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, Calif., accusing an anesthesiologist and Gerard Manecke Jr., MD, former chief of anesthesiology, among others, of not giving a patient enough anesthesia and then falsifying official medical records, the Los Angeles Times reported Nov. 25. Randy Dalo...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Placement hearing for SVP Douglas Badger Tuesday, Nov. 29

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There was a hearing on Nov. 29 to review the proposed placement of SVP Douglas Badger by state hospital officials into a home at 1619 Zuni Trail, where he would undergo treatment monitored by GPS. Badger would be prohibited from leaving the residence without supervision.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Meet: SWEEP-E | San Diego's mini, 100% electric street sweeper

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s new, 100% electric mini street sweeper finally has a name. Meet: SWEEP-E. More than 1,000 San Diegans casted votes in the month-long naming contest. The mini street sweeper was given an ocean-themed makeover to match its new name. The ocean theme also highlights...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Celebrating San Diego’s Business Women of the Year

A capacity crowd of more than 400 business community members gathered at the Hyatt Regency in La Jolla earlier this month to honor 13 of San Diego’s brightest and most influential female business luminaries at the 2022 San Diego Business Journal’s Business Women of the Year event. This...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

New COVID-19 Cases in County Exceed 3,000, Hospitalizations Rise to 286

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has risen to 286, according to the latest state data released Tuesday. State officials hadn’t updated their hospitalization numbers since Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday, when there were 213 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals. Tuesday’s data also showed that 27 COVID patients are being treated in intensive care, an increase from 24 as of Thursday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Business Journal

The Toast(ed) of Oceanside

No stranger to the local food scene, longtime restaurateur and part-time La Jolla resident Sami Ladeki recently opened up his 15th dining location, a brunch and dinner concept just steps from the pedestrian walkway to the beach in Oceanside. Ladeki, the force behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, has launched Toasted Gastrobrunch...
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

City seeks to deter Coronado Bridge Suicides through holidays

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Coronado Bridge is an iconic San Diego landmark. Despite its beauty, the bridge is unfortunately a hotspot for suicide attempts. The Coronado Bridge Suicide Deterrent Project has been underway for years and has included various efforts, the latest of which is a proposal to put fencing on either side of the bridge in an attempt to make it more difficult to access the edge.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy