Gov.-elect Maura Healey sidesteps specifics on tax relief pledge
With her inauguration just over a month away, Gov.-elect Maura Healey on Tuesday declined to provide specific details about her day-one priority of pursuing tax reform for struggling Bay Staters. “I think that this will be the subject of continuing conversation and deliberation, and obviously, you know, that work will...
nbcboston.com
Haven't Received Your Mass. Tax Rebate Check Yet? More Are on the Way
If you haven't received your Massachusetts tax refund check yet, you should get it soon. In fact, most of them have already been sent out, the state said this week. The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue started going out to taxpayers nearly a month ago when the calendar switched to November. But not everyone gets them on the same schedule.
ABC6.com
Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
These are the Mass. communities with the highest, lowest voter turnout
Massachusetts voter turnout was 51.4% in the midterm elections, with 2,508,298 ballots cast, Secretary of State William Galvin announced Monday. But 51 Massachusetts cities and towns saw turnout below the 50% threshold, and another 71 municipalities logged turnout above 65%, according to a MassLive analysis of newly certified election data released by Galvin’s office.
Most Massachusetts taxpayers have received surplus refund checks
BOSTON - Most people who are eligible for a surplus tax refund in Massachusetts have their money by now. But if you don't, don't worry yet.The state says as of last week, about 2.9 million people have been paid. Most of the payments came by mail as a paper check and about a million were direct deposits.About 3 million taxpayers can expect to get back roughly 14% of what they paid in personal income tax for 2021, thanks to an obscure law passed by voters in 1986. The state has created a refund estimator to help taxpayers get an idea of what their rebate will be.If you still don't have your money, the deadline isn't until December 15th.But, if you think you qualify, and you don't get your money by then, contact the state's call center at 877-677-9727. It's open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Massachusetts residents to see 14% tax refunds by December
Massachusetts residents are set to receive 14% tax refunds by December of this year. The refunds are due to a stipulation in Massachusetts law; when tax revenue collections in a fiscal year exceed an annual tax revenue cap, the excess revenue is given back to taxpayers, according to the Massachusetts website. Such a case occurred this year, with the total exceeding the price cap stipulated by chapter 62F of the Massachusetts General Laws by $2.941 billion.
Elementary Students Across Massachusetts Will Be in Charge of Naming 12 New MassDOT Snowplows
There's frost on windows and a chilly bite in the air which can only mean one thing- snow is upon us. The 2022-2023 wintry season is knocking on our doors and preparation across the state is already in full swing. It is with great news to announce to you that...
Massachusetts residents can earn $75 by getting a COVID shot at these locations
Massachusetts public health officials are offering state residents a chance to earn $75 if they receive any COVID-19 vaccine at select clinics around the state by the end of the year. Any of the COVID shots — a first dose, second dose or booster — will earn a $75 gift...
WBUR
Thousands of Cape Cod homeowners may need to replace septic systems under new state regulations
A proposed change in state regulations could require tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents to replace or upgrade their septic systems in the next five years, unless local water districts come up with plans to mitigate nitrogen pollution. The new regulations would at first affect only Cape Cod, where decades...
WBUR
Advocates call for more police oversight after WBUR investigation
Criminal justice advocates are pushing the state to do more to oversee police after a WBUR investigation discovered some officers accused of wrongdoing simply moved to new departments. WBUR found over a dozen current officers have previously been fired or forced to resign over violations like sexual assault, domestic violence,...
nhbr.com
New Hampshire Market Basket employee alleges age discrimination in new suit
A Market Basket employee alleges that the supermarket chain promoted younger workers over himself after the state’s Human Rights Commission found probable cause for his age-related grievances. The DeMoulas Supermarkets Inc., owner of the chain, denied the allegations in court, saying that the man was eventually promoted. Rodney Martinez...
iheart.com
High Supply Drops Price Of Marijuana In Massachusetts
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — There have been some growing pains for the cannabis industry as of late. Because a good amount of dispensaries are growing their own products, the cost of marijuana in Massachusetts is plummeting as businesses balance product supply and demand. Owner of Resinate Inc. in Worcester...
Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year
For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Breathalyzer scandal could reopen 27,000 drunk driving cases
IN A CASE that has echoes of the notorious drug lab scandals, the state’s highest court will consider whether to make up to 27,000 defendants in drunk driving cases eligible for new trials because of problems with the state’s use of breathalyzer tests. The Supreme Judicial Court is...
Here’s why thousands of Cape Cod homeowners might need to replace their septic systems
State regulatory changes would require some homeowners to upgrade their septic systems to address water pollution. Thousands of Cape Cod homeowners may need to replace or upgrade their septic systems over the next few years, thanks to proposed state regulatory changes aimed at reducing nitrogen pollution in coastal areas. While...
Baker admin won’t say how many fired state workers took their jobs back
Nearly 50 former state employees who lost their jobs to Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate last year were given the opportunity to return to their old posts, as the administration found compromise solutions for religious and medical exemption requests. Those workers faced an Oct. 31 deadline to accept...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts grandfather plans on helping out his grandkids after hitting on $4 million scratch ticket
A Massachusetts grandfather plans on helping out his grandchildren after hitting $4 million on a lottery scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Medi Pulaha has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha, who is from Norwood,...
Massachusetts will give you a $75 gift card if you get vaccinated or boosted
More than 250 clinics are happening in Greater Boston and several more rural areas before the end of the year. Massachusetts residents can get a $75 gift card for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 through Dec. 31. All members of a family, adults and children alike, can receive gift cards for...
This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts
The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
Shotgun deer season begins in Massachusetts
The first Monday after Thanksgiving begins shotgun deer season for hunters in western Massachusetts.
