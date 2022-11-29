Read full article on original website
Republicans win supermajority in State Senate, fall one seat short in State House: Midterms 2022
The new breakdown could mean a stronger push on issues like the budget or tax cuts.
Davis wins race for U.S. House District 1 seat
Democratic state Sen. Don Davis defeated Republican Sandy Smith 52 percent to 48 percent to win election to the U.S. House District 1 seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield. "I've spent my career serving the people of eastern North Carolina, and I am honored and humbled that...
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
On November 7, on the eve of the so-called red wave that's predicted by many Republicans as America goes into its midterm elections, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene will be eligible to return to serving on oversight committees if elected and if the GOP win.
The Jewish Press
Kevin McCarthy to Republican Jews: I’ll Kick Ilhan Omar Out of Foreign Affairs Committee
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Cal) on Saturday night told the Republican Jewish Coalition’s Annual Conference in Las Vegas that when he is elected Speaker of the House, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Min) would be ousted from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. McCarthy is expected to be the next speaker,...
msn.com
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
McCarthy said Republicans could cede control of the House in January if they aren't unified. While on Newsmax, the Californian warned against the GOP playing "games" on the House floor. McCarthy is working to round up votes among GOP members that he'll need to lead the lower chamber. House Minority...
With U.S. House control potentially hinging on Lauren Boebert’s race, national GOP and Democrats deploy to Colorado
National Democratic and Republican groups have deployed to Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District to help find voters whose ballots need “curing” as control of the U.S. House could potentially hinge on the outcome of the race between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman.
The Supreme Court’s Hands Are All Over The 2022 Midterm Election Results
If Republicans win control of the House by just a handful of seats or less, they will owe their slim majority to the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court. In a series of election law cases, including one yet to be decided, the court’s conservative justices authorized partisan gerrymandering and effectively gutted the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racially discriminatory redistricting. These decisions led directly to an increase in congressional districts gerrymandered to favor Republicans and decreased the number of Black-majority seats that would have favored Democrats following the 2020 census.
Democrats Win Pennsylvania State House Majority In Shocking Upset
The victory will put Democrats in control of the state House for the first time since 2011, and will likely lead to Pennsylvania's first Black woman speaker.
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
FOX 28 Spokane
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
270towin.com
House Update: Four Seats Uncalled; GOP Majority Will Have 220-222 Seats
Republicans clinched the House earlier this week and will enjoy a narrow majority when the new Congress is seated in January. Currently, the party has won 219 seats, while Democrats have won 212. The Democratic total includes California 34, where one of two Democrats on the ballot will prevail. Four...
District 27 win in California tips House balance of power to GOP
(The Center Square) – Rep. Mike Garcia, R-CA, won re-election in California’s 27th congressional district Wednesday night, handing control of the U.S. House of Representatives over to Republicans. Garcia’s re-election pushed the GOP to the 218 seats needed to take control of the U.S. House more than a...
Results: Republicans win control of the US House of Representatives
Election 2022 Results Explore more election results. On election night, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told GOP supporters that when they woke up the next day, they would "be in the majority and Nancy Pelosi will be in the minority." This result took longer than expected — the predicted...
Why 218 may not be the magic number for Kevin McCarthy to become speaker
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has already positioned himself as the next House speaker for when Republicans take control of the lower chamber next year, unveiling his party’s agenda and announcing plans to remove high-profile Democrats from their committee assignments.
Republican House majority climbs to 220 with win in California
Republicans’ House majority in the next Congress climbed to 220 on Tuesday, when Republican Kevin Kiley defeated his Democratic opponent, Kermit Jones, in the tight race for California’s 3rd Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race for Kiley on Tuesday afternoon, two weeks after voters headed to...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy is demanding the head of the Jan. 6 panel, Bennie Thompson, preserve all transcripts and records from their work.
He's vowing "encouraged enforcement" of a law barring false statements to the federal government. What happened: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is demanding the head of the Jan. 6 committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), preserve all records and transcripts from its investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol. McCarthy...
Whoever replaces Nancy Pelosi has less to fear than Kevin McCarthy does
"Despite their reputation for fracturing, the Democrats have proven to be the model of stability in Congress."
Democrats win in Nevada, retain control in the Senate
Congress will now be split after Democratic candidates won key races in Nevada, Arizona, and Pennsylvania to retain control of the Senate.
Pasco Rep. Steele helps push average net worth of Florida House members over $6M
TALLAHASSEE — For the first time in at least a decade, the average net worth of state House members — $6.208 million — is higher than the mark in the Senate — $3.87 million — after this year’s elections. But the House average is...
Control of the House is still up in the air. Here's where things stand
With votes reported Monday night out of Arizona, three more House races have come off the board — two went toward Republicans, one toward Democrats. Both Arizona's 1st and 6th congressional districts have been won by Republicans and Democrats won Oregon's 6th congressional district, according to calls by the Associated Press.
