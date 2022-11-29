Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Douglas County, Curry County Coast, Jackson County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Curry County Coast; Jackson County; South Central Oregon Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast, Curry County Coast, Central Douglas County and Jackson County, the higher mountains along the coast, Jacksonville, up higher near Ashland, east Medford, the Illinois Valley near Hayes Hill, Camas Mtn and also the passes north of Grants Pass. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * Check Tripcheck.com for road conditions. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET WINTER STORM WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Eastern Curry County and Josephine County and Eastern Douglas County Foothills. For the Winter Storm Warning above 3000 feet, this includes Bear Camp Road and Toketee Falls. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, this includes Hayes Hill along Highway 199 and Highway 138 near or east of Steamboat. * WHEN...Through 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Comments / 0