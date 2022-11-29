Effective: 2022-12-01 04:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * Check Tripcheck.com for road conditions. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET WINTER STORM WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Eastern Curry County and Josephine County and Eastern Douglas County Foothills. For the Winter Storm Warning above 3000 feet, this includes Bear Camp Road and Toketee Falls. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, this includes Hayes Hill along Highway 199 and Highway 138 near or east of Steamboat. * WHEN...Through 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

CURRY COUNTY, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO