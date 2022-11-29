Study: Youth suicide rates higher where mental-health providers are scarce; all but 3 Ky. counties rated short

Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Amid rising flu cases, Ky. doctors say fewer people are taking measures to protect themselves
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Sickness is still spreading across Kentucky. Doctors in southern Kentucky say they are seeing a lot of flu cases. Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and its clinics have been really busy the past few days. The parking lot has been packed today, and getting a space has been a little challenging because of the walk-in traffic.
Murray Ledger & Times
Beshear defends pandemic mitigation strategies that hurt student learning
FRANKFORT – Gov. Andy Beshear discussed a number of health topics during an interview with Bill Bryant on WKYT-TV’s “Kentucky Newsmakers,” including medical cannabis, Delta-8 THC, abortion and the state’s response to the pandemic as it relates to education.
harlanenterprise.net
Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases jump, hospitalizations drop
The number of Kentuckians with COVID-19 nearly doubled last week over the prior week, but fewer people were hospitalized with it. The state Department for Public Health reported 6,746 new cases last week, or 963 per day. That’s an 89% increase over the prior week when the state reported 3,570 new cases. Gov. Andy Beshear has that the state’s up-and-down weekly case rates could indicate a plateau.
lakercountry.com
Flu activity ‘very high’ in the area
Flu activity in Kentucky is currently labeled as “very high”, according to the latest data from the CDC and the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. That comes as no surprise as local doctor’s offices and healthcare clinics have been seeing an increase in flu-related illnesses in recent weeks.
wevv.com
Western Kentucky counties see 211 new COVID cases over the past week
The Green River District Health Department says its seven western Kentucky counties saw a collective 211 new positive COVID-19 cases over the past week. That's in addition to three new COVID-19 deaths throughout the counties, according to GRDHD. New COVID-19 cases and deaths were reported in:. 112 new cases in...
WLWT 5
Vaping detectors installed in Kentucky school district high schools
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Health officials and parents have been concerned about teenagers using vape and e-cigarette products for years. One school district in Kentucky has a new tool that can detect vaping inside buildings. It's small, yet mighty and installed in bathrooms at four high schools in Oldham...
Wave 3
Worker with Indiana contracting company killed after trench collapses
Family and friends gather to remember Governor John Y. Brown Jr. Friends and family remembered the colorful life of the former Kentucky governor as the public was invited to witness him lying in state in the capitol rotunda. FBI, FTC highlight uptick in ‘grandparent scams’. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WLKY.com
Coming to KY: At-home addiction treatment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Aware Recovery Care offers in-home addiction treatment services in nine states. Next week, Kentucky will become the tenth. The commonwealth saw overdose deaths increase 15 percent in just a year's time and the group is hoping to reverse the trend. The company's CEO, Dr. Brian Holzer,...
Kentucky’s only Narcan vending machine seeing high demand
Kentucky's first and only Narcan vending machine is being recognized on the national level for its high demand.
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky Department of Agriculture accepting hemp licensing applications
The Kentucky Department of Agricluture's window is open to apply to grow hemp in the 2023 hemp licensing program. State Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles says hemp-growing holds great possibilities. Still, potential processors should consider all industry factors involved. So, each should make the best decision for his operation. KDA,...
Kentucky agency launches probe into facility accused of abusing developmentally delayed child
The Kentucky agency that oversees state youth centers said it has launched an investigation into allegations of abuse made by the mother of a developmentally delayed child who was allegedly choked, scratched and taunted at the same Louisville foster care facility where a 7-year-old boy suffocated to death in July.
wymt.com
Anti-gun-violence advocates call for changes to Kentucky laws
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At least nineteen states have red flag laws on the books to keep guns out of the hands of individuals deemed dangerous by the courts, law enforcement or family members. Kentucky is not one of those states. However, anti-gun-violence advocates, are pushing to change that. In...
WTVQ
Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Department of Corrections has broken ground on an expansion of Little Sandy Correctional Complex in eastern Kentucky. A statement from the Justice & Public Safety Cabinet says the expansion will allow officials to transition inmates from Kentucky State Reformatory in LaGrange, and it will create 166 new jobs in the region.
AppHarvest, the Kentucky company called ‘future of farming,’ is low on cash
In the Appalachian foothills of Morehead, Kentucky, AppHarvest built the largest greenhouse in the United States. Its impassioned plans to open more high-tech, indoor farms and be an example of the “future of farming” have been paused as it struggles with cash flow. In its third-quarter securities filing, the company told investors “‘that it’s running out of cash,'” reports John Cheves of the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company said, “Absent additional sources of financing, we expect that our existing cash and cash equivalents will only allow us to continue our planned operations into the first quarter of 2023.”
Two Kentucky Real Estate Pros Plead Guilty To Bid Rigging Farmland Auction
Two Kentucky real estate professionals pleaded guilty today for their roles in a conspiracy to rig bids at an estate auction for farmland and timber rights. According to a plea agreement filed today in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, Barry
newsfromthestates.com
Kentucky tornado survivors living in limbo
MAYFIELD — Makayla Puckett didn’t feel comfortable with talking about what happened until recently. She would speak about that December 2021 night and have to sometimes stop herself, the trauma too much to recollect. The 25-year-old mother of two kids remembers squeezing into a small closet of their...
Kentucky Company Guilty of Dumping Contaminated Railroad Ties in Chenango County
New York State Attorney General Letitia James says a Kentucky-based freight shipping and trucking company will have to pay the consequences for illegally dumping contaminated railroad ties with hazardous materials in Chenango County and trying to cover it up with fake receipts. James and New York State Department of Environmental...
wdrb.com
Kentuckians will get an income tax break in January. Here are the 35 things that will cost more to pay for it.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting in January, Kentuckians will begin paying less income tax. But to pay for that dip in state revenue, lawmakers tacked on dozens of expansions to the sales tax. House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state's income tax from 5% to 4.5%. For a person who makes $60,000 salary, they currently give $3,000 in state income taxes. Under the new 4.5% rate, the same person would give $2,700.
Murray Ledger & Times
Former Gov. John Y. Brown lauded at memorial service
FRANKFORT – (KT) Former Gov. John Y. Brown, Jr., who died last week, was remembered by friends, family and others during a private memorial service in the State Capitol Rotunda Wednesday afternoon. While the event was private, it was broadcast statewide on KET, giving all Kentuckians a chance to...
wvih.com
Kentucky Income Tax & Sales Tax Changing
Starting in January, Kentuckians will begin paying less income tax. But to pay for that dip in state revenue, lawmakers tacked on dozens of expansions to the sales tax. House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state’s income tax from 5% to 4.5%. For a person who makes $60,000 salary, they currently give $3,000 in state income taxes. Under the new 4.5% rate, the same person would give $2,700.
