Bismarck, IL

fordcountychronicle.com

PBL 8th-grade boys basketball loses 41-9 to Ridgeview

COLFAX – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team lost 41-9 to Ridgeview on Monday, Nov. 28. Mason Loschen had five points while Julian Barbosa and Gavin Kief each had two points and two rebounds. Ridgeview 41, PBL 9. PBL. Grant Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Julian Barbosa 1-2 0-0 2,...
PAXTON, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Cissna Park girls basketball loses 50-38 to Unity

TOLONO – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team lost 50-38 to Tolono Unity on Tuesday. Brooklyn Stadeli posted a double-double for Cissna Park (6-1) with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Mikayla Knake had 16 points, two rebounds and two steals while Addison Lucht had five points, five steals and two rebounds.
CISSNA PARK, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS girls basketball loses 59-46 to Eureka

EUREKA – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity girls basketball team lost 59-46 in its Heart of Illinois Conference opener to Eureka. Sophia Ray posted a double-double for the Falcons (2-3, 0-1 HOIC) with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Mindy Brown added six points while Anna Warren, Cally Kroon, Rylee Stephens...
EUREKA, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Area eighth-grade girls basketball teams lose in first round of regionals

CLIFTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team lost 32-26 to Clifton J.L. Nash in the first round of the IESA Class 3A Clifton Regional on Monday. The Panthers were led in scoring by Kylie Rust with 11 points while Audrey McCoy added six points, Hallee Johnson had four points and Taylor Cole and Emmy Bagwell had three and two points, respectively.
PAXTON, IL
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt WBB Falls To Illinois, 92-71

Illinois took command early and often Wednesday evening at the Petersen Events Center as it bested Pitt in the ACC/B1G Challenge, 92-71. Pitt (5-3) saw Dayshanette Harris score 16 points, while Liatu King and Amber Brown netted 11 and 10 points respectively. The 92 points Pitt conceded in this game...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Daily Digest | 'All good things must come to an end'; Updated Illini bowl projections

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge is on its last leg. The annual challenge will end after 24 years, the ACC and ESPN announced on Monday. The non-conference event for men's and women's basketball will be replaced by the new ACC/SEC Challenge next season. The SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which began in 2013, will also end after this season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville intersection switches to three-way-stop

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Danville will find new traffic conditions at one intersection in the city starting Wednesday. The intersection of Logan Avenue, Winter Avenue and Denmark Road became a three-way stop as part of a construction project to improve Denmark. People driving from Winter to Logan will continue to see a stop […]
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Seven Point of Illinois CEO Calls for Investors in Danville Cannabis Dispensary Project

Above: Seven Point of Illinois CEO Brad Zerman addresses the Danville City Council in late 2021 prior to approval of site plans at 388 Eastgate Drive in Danville. The countdown is still on to the groundbreaking of the planned Seven Point of Illinois cannabis dispensary at 388 Eastgate Drive in Danville. CEO Brad Zerman says one thing they’re working on now is the chance for area residents who plan to be clients of Seven Point of Illinois’ Danville outlet to invest in the project. Zerman says the money raised, with a goal of $75,000 to $100,000; would be an extremely small percentage of what the whole construction project will cost. But the idea is, get area residents aware and involved in the project, from both Eastern Illinois and Western Indiana.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign-Urbana welcomes new restaurants and says goodbye to another

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is welcoming two new faces to their downtown restaurant landscape, while Urbana is saying goodbye to one of its downtown staples. NOLA’s Rock Bar Urbana NOLA’s Rock Bar in Urbana announced on Facebook it will be closing its doors permanently on Dec. 11. Management said: “We want to thank each […]
URBANA, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Obituary: Harris Drennan

Harris E. Drennan, 81, of Fisher peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday evening November 27, 2022. Visitation will be held 12:00-2:00 pm Thursday December 1, 2022 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home followed by a funeral service starting at 2:00 pm with Tina Mueller officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher Community Fair.
FISHER, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Champaign, IL

Champaign in Champaign County, Illinois, is more than just one of the nation's best college towns. This famous city may be known for its charming neighborhood and lively atmosphere, but it's also a fantastic food destination. Champaign has a diverse culinary scene, which you can taste from its local restaurants...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville family loses home in fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville family is displaced from their home after it was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning. The fire happened near the intersection of Illinois and Williams Streets at 3:17 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a large amount of fire at the rear of the two-story house with fire coming out […]
DANVILLE, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Colder air rushing into Central Illinois

Illinois Public Media News is monitoring winds and storms on Tuesday. We will update this post with the latest forecast information. Updated Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. From meteorologist Andrew Pritchard: A Wind Advisory is in effect into the overnight in Champaign County and surrounding portions of central Illinois. Winds are gusting out of the south up to 45 miles per hour, shifting out of the west late tonight. A ‘marginal risk’ (level 1 of 5) for severe storms is in place across portions of Illinois & Indiana on today’s outlook from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. Pritchard says the greater severe risk exists to the south, but a few intense storms may develop ahead of the cold front and produce strong winds late this evening.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

17-year-old arrested in Normal for murder of 18-year-old in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department arrested a 17-year-old in relation to the death of an 18-year-old in Champaign Tuesday. According to a Champaign police press release, the 17-year-old was charged as an adult for murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. On Nov. 4 Champaign police...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

