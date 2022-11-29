Read full article on original website
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL 8th-grade boys basketball loses 41-9 to Ridgeview
COLFAX – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team lost 41-9 to Ridgeview on Monday, Nov. 28. Mason Loschen had five points while Julian Barbosa and Gavin Kief each had two points and two rebounds. Ridgeview 41, PBL 9. PBL. Grant Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Julian Barbosa 1-2 0-0 2,...
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL varsity boys basketball loses 51-48 to Oakwood; freshmen win 32-30 over Monticello
ST. JOSEPH – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity boys basketball team lost 51-48 to Oakwood on Monday in its first game of the Toyota of Danville Classic on Monday. Jeremiah Ager led PBL (0-2) in scoring with 20 points while Noah Steiner also finished in double figures with 13 points. Ty...
fordcountychronicle.com
Cissna Park girls basketball loses 50-38 to Unity
TOLONO – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team lost 50-38 to Tolono Unity on Tuesday. Brooklyn Stadeli posted a double-double for Cissna Park (6-1) with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Mikayla Knake had 16 points, two rebounds and two steals while Addison Lucht had five points, five steals and two rebounds.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS girls basketball loses 59-46 to Eureka
EUREKA – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity girls basketball team lost 59-46 in its Heart of Illinois Conference opener to Eureka. Sophia Ray posted a double-double for the Falcons (2-3, 0-1 HOIC) with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Mindy Brown added six points while Anna Warren, Cally Kroon, Rylee Stephens...
fordcountychronicle.com
Area eighth-grade girls basketball teams lose in first round of regionals
CLIFTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team lost 32-26 to Clifton J.L. Nash in the first round of the IESA Class 3A Clifton Regional on Monday. The Panthers were led in scoring by Kylie Rust with 11 points while Audrey McCoy added six points, Hallee Johnson had four points and Taylor Cole and Emmy Bagwell had three and two points, respectively.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt WBB Falls To Illinois, 92-71
Illinois took command early and often Wednesday evening at the Petersen Events Center as it bested Pitt in the ACC/B1G Challenge, 92-71. Pitt (5-3) saw Dayshanette Harris score 16 points, while Liatu King and Amber Brown netted 11 and 10 points respectively. The 92 points Pitt conceded in this game...
Early Big Ten showdown pits No. 16 Illinois vs No. 22 Maryland
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge was not much of one for Maryland or Illinois. On Tuesday night, both Big Ten Conference
SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to #16 Illinois
Champaign, ILL. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse dropped its third straight game on Tuesday, falling on the road to #16 Illinois 73-44. Jesse Edwards led the Orange with nine points and marked his second-consecutive game of 17-plus rebounds. He fouled out for the second straight game. Illinois had four players finish in double figures. Terrence Shannon Jr., […]
WLFI.com
"It may never happen again," students react to Purdue Football's Big Ten Championship chance
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Thursday Dec. 1 tickets for Purdue's Big Ten championship game go on sale to the general public. Until 5 p.m. Tuesday the John Purdue Club members and season ticket holders can request tickets to the Dec. 3 game in Indianapolis. Purdue freshman and Indianapolis...
Daily Digest | 'All good things must come to an end'; Updated Illini bowl projections
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge is on its last leg. The annual challenge will end after 24 years, the ACC and ESPN announced on Monday. The non-conference event for men's and women's basketball will be replaced by the new ACC/SEC Challenge next season. The SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which began in 2013, will also end after this season.
NBC Chicago
Death of Purdue Quarterback's Brother Under Investigation By Lake County Coroner
The Lake County Coroner is investigating the death of Sean O'Connell, the oldest brother of Purdue University starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell, the coroner's office confirmed. An autopsy was completed Monday, the coroner said in a statement to NBC 5, and results are pending toxicology studies, "though at this time the...
Danville intersection switches to three-way-stop
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Danville will find new traffic conditions at one intersection in the city starting Wednesday. The intersection of Logan Avenue, Winter Avenue and Denmark Road became a three-way stop as part of a construction project to improve Denmark. People driving from Winter to Logan will continue to see a stop […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Seven Point of Illinois CEO Calls for Investors in Danville Cannabis Dispensary Project
Above: Seven Point of Illinois CEO Brad Zerman addresses the Danville City Council in late 2021 prior to approval of site plans at 388 Eastgate Drive in Danville. The countdown is still on to the groundbreaking of the planned Seven Point of Illinois cannabis dispensary at 388 Eastgate Drive in Danville. CEO Brad Zerman says one thing they’re working on now is the chance for area residents who plan to be clients of Seven Point of Illinois’ Danville outlet to invest in the project. Zerman says the money raised, with a goal of $75,000 to $100,000; would be an extremely small percentage of what the whole construction project will cost. But the idea is, get area residents aware and involved in the project, from both Eastern Illinois and Western Indiana.
Champaign-Urbana welcomes new restaurants and says goodbye to another
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is welcoming two new faces to their downtown restaurant landscape, while Urbana is saying goodbye to one of its downtown staples. NOLA’s Rock Bar Urbana NOLA’s Rock Bar in Urbana announced on Facebook it will be closing its doors permanently on Dec. 11. Management said: “We want to thank each […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Obituary: Harris Drennan
Harris E. Drennan, 81, of Fisher peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday evening November 27, 2022. Visitation will be held 12:00-2:00 pm Thursday December 1, 2022 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home followed by a funeral service starting at 2:00 pm with Tina Mueller officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher Community Fair.
fordcountychronicle.com
Equalization results in big spike in homes’ assessed values in Iroquois County
WATSEKA — Unless local taxing bodies decide to reduce their tax rates this fall, most residential taxpayers in Iroquois County should see a sizable increase in their real estate tax bills next summer, the county’s supervisor of assessments said Tuesday. Admittedly, the new property assessment equalization factor that...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Champaign, IL
Champaign in Champaign County, Illinois, is more than just one of the nation's best college towns. This famous city may be known for its charming neighborhood and lively atmosphere, but it's also a fantastic food destination. Champaign has a diverse culinary scene, which you can taste from its local restaurants...
Danville family loses home in fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville family is displaced from their home after it was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning. The fire happened near the intersection of Illinois and Williams Streets at 3:17 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a large amount of fire at the rear of the two-story house with fire coming out […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Colder air rushing into Central Illinois
Illinois Public Media News is monitoring winds and storms on Tuesday. We will update this post with the latest forecast information. Updated Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. From meteorologist Andrew Pritchard: A Wind Advisory is in effect into the overnight in Champaign County and surrounding portions of central Illinois. Winds are gusting out of the south up to 45 miles per hour, shifting out of the west late tonight. A ‘marginal risk’ (level 1 of 5) for severe storms is in place across portions of Illinois & Indiana on today’s outlook from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. Pritchard says the greater severe risk exists to the south, but a few intense storms may develop ahead of the cold front and produce strong winds late this evening.
Central Illinois Proud
17-year-old arrested in Normal for murder of 18-year-old in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department arrested a 17-year-old in relation to the death of an 18-year-old in Champaign Tuesday. According to a Champaign police press release, the 17-year-old was charged as an adult for murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. On Nov. 4 Champaign police...
