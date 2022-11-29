Read full article on original website
Edmond council approves protested PUD rezoning, revised CJAC agreement
After hearing grievances from Leavitt’s North Park residents claiming commercial intrusion, the Edmond City Council voted 4-1 to approve a business owner’s rezoning request that will allow construction of commercial storage buildings to house boats and recreational vehicles at 4618 Rhode Island Ave. The request was one of several items acted upon by the council Monday night.
Allegedly fake message from Clinton Public Schools teacher draws protective order, HB 1775 complaint
Six weeks after social media erupted with outrage over screenshots of a racist Facebook message purportedly sent by a Clinton Public Schools teacher, no one has stepped forward to say they actually received the message, a request for a State Department of Education investigation has been denied, and the teacher has filed a police report and a protective order alleging that another woman impersonated her for the purpose of harassment.
