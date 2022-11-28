Read full article on original website
247Sports
LaFleur, Packers figure to take a second stab at hiring Jim Leonhard as DC
Sunday night in Philadelphia was the pièce de résistance of Joe Barry’s mind-numbingly poor career as a defensive coordinator in the NFL. When Green Bay made the decision to hire Barry before last season, it proved extremely difficult to find a statistic which leaned in Barry’s favor from his four previous seasons spearheading NFL defenses. As far as resumes go, they don’t get much worse than his.
Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
Jeff Saturday blew it in Colts loss to the Steelers
This is what you get when you hire a coach who has zero NFL experience on the sidelines. With the Indianapolis Colts down 24-17 to the Steelers on Monday night, a long Matt Ryan run had Indy in great position. However, despite the Colts having multiple timeouts, head coach Jeff...
thecomeback.com
Jeff Saturday brutally honest about Colts loss
It’s been a tough season for the Indianapolis Colts. Things didn’t get any better on Monday Night Football as they lost 24-17 to the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. The defeat dropped them to 4-7-1 on the season with futility still in their sights. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday wasn’t shy about taking the blame for it either.
Rhule spoke with Scott Frost on Sunday
The current head coach at Nebraska had a conversation on Sunday with the former one. Matt Rhule said he has had a friendship with Scott Frost and talked with him just the other day after it was announced Rhule was Nebraska's next coach. Rhule didn't want to get into all the specifics of that conversation obviously, but did speak of his respect for Frost.
Matt Rhule set to add Ed Foley to Husker staff per report
One of Matt Rhule’s long-time assistant coaches is expected to follow him to Lincoln, according to a national report. Ed Foley, who worked with Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers will join the program according to a report by FOX’s Bruce Feldman. The 55-year-old Foley...
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Chiefs are...
NFL Week 13 announcers: Television broadcasters, announcing crews for Week 13 NFL schedule
There are 15 games on the NFL Week 13 schedule with just two teams on byes this week (Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers). Check out the announcers, channels and times for every Week 13 NFL game. All times MST. NFL Week 13 picks: Bills vs. Patriots | Steelers vs. Falcons |...
Bowl game projections for Alabama after regular-season finale
Alabama capped the regular season with a 49-27 win over Auburn, its third Iron Bowl victory in a row, and advanced to 10-2 (6-2 SEC) to win 10 games for the 15th consecutive season. Now, the Crimson Tide will wait to learn its postseason fate with conference championships set to...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12 top plays: Steelers top Colts on Monday Night Football
Week 12 of the NFL season has come to a close, as Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) outlasted Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) on Monday Night Football. Here were the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they took the...
NFL games today: Bills vs Patriots opens Week 13 slate on Thursday
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Tom Izzo 'completely upset' by MSU's Big Ten fine for tunnel fight
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo sounds off on the Big Ten's punishment for the Spartan football team's post-game fights in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, which include a $100,000 fine to MSU and a reprimand to Michigan.
NFL Fans Struggling With No ‘ManningCast’ for Colts-Steelers on MNF
NFL fans are losing it with another week of no “ManningCast” for ESPN‘s “Monday Night Football.”. The popular alternate broadcast hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning has been on a hiatus since early November. Fans were anticipating its return this Monday, especially with Peyton’s former team, the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1), playing host to the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7).
Will Levis officially declares for 2023 NFL Draft
As if there were any suspense, Kentucky quarterback and projected first round pick Will Levis has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced on a Twitter Space with UK Blue Chips Wednesday night. The only suspense that remains is whether Levis will play in the Wildcats' bowl game. Levis...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12 live updates: Steelers leading Colts on MNF
Week 12 of the NFL season comes to a close with Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) playing host to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they took...
Colts vs. Steelers: Inactive players for Week 12
Nick Foles QB — Ifeadi Odenigbo DE — DT DeForest Buckner (ribs/illness), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (illness) are all active despite being listed as questionable. New DE Khalid Kareem is a healthy scratch after recently being signed from the Bengals practice squad. DE Ifeadi Odenigbo...
UW posts job openings for several football coaching positions after hiring Fickell
MADISON, Wis. — Less than 24 hours after announcing Luke Fickell as its next head football coach, the University of Wisconsin on Monday posted several job openings for positions on Fickell's staff. The Badgers, according to UW's job board, listed openings for offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, football assistant coach...
nbcsportsedge.com
Cowboys and Colts Clash on Sunday Night
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
FSU Football's Patrick Payton named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year
Florida State redshirt freshman defensive end Patrick Payton has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Rookie of the Year. The honor was determined by a 65-member voting panel consisting of 51 selected media and the conference’s 14 head coaches. Payton is the third Seminole to win the award...
Time to Schein: What a WASTE of Time from Jeff Saturday and the Colts
Adam Schein shares his take on the disappointing loss from the Indianapolis Colts to the Pittsburgh Steelers last night and Jeff Saturday's lack of leadership skills.
247Sports
