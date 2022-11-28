Read full article on original website
Steelers vs. Colts: What they're saying in Indianapolis after loss
And your team just lost to the likes of Kenny Pickett and Benny Snell. Things are rough this season for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. They’re worse in Indianapolis. A 24-17 loss and blown second half lead can’t be going over well. Here’s what they’re saying in Indy:
Colts HC Jeff Saturday admits regret from 'MNF' game vs. Steelers
Saturday has been heavily criticized over the last 12-plus hours since the conclusion of the defeat. As Indianapolis trailed by seven on their final offensive drive, the interim coach elected to preserve his timeouts until it was, in many eyes, much too late. After a 14-yard run by quarterback Matt...
Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
Insider: 10 thoughts on the Colts' 24-17 loss to the Steelers
INDIANAPOLIS - Ten thoughts on the Colts' 24-17 loss to the Steelers on Monday Night Football to drop to 4-7-1: The Colts' offense has found a way to go from a complex marriage of Matt Ryan's and Frank Reich's favorite concepts to a very simple, run-heavy, self-preserving unit. They've traded turnovers for a sheer lack of creativity and explosiveness. The coaching staff isn't hiding from that, with Jeff Saturday and Parks Frazier talking up the simplicity of the approach and how they're calling plays to avoid getting Matt Ryan hurt again. But it's gone too far in the other direction. You rarely see the motion that Parris Campbell helped execute so much earlier in the season. The run designs for Taylor are almost all between the tackles. The tempo has died down outside of two-minute scenarios. The designed plays to get receivers the ball in space are all limited to screens, and now they're going primarily to Taylor. I don't necessarily blame Saturday or Frazier, as they were thrown into jobs well above their heads or experience levels. It just adds to the puzzling nature of how this franchise has gotten here.
Matt Ryan Left Visibly Frustrated after Loss to Steelers
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan recalls the final series of the game and was left visibly frustrated after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12 top plays: Steelers top Colts on Monday Night Football
Week 12 of the NFL season has come to a close, as Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) outlasted Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) on Monday Night Football. Here were the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they took the...
🏈 NFL: Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh improved to 4-7 and won its eighth straight over Indianapolis, which fell to 4-7-1. Matt Ryan drove the Colts in position for a tying score but Indy stalled in Pittsburgh territory and didn't call its first timeout until a fourth-down play with 30 seconds left. Ryan threw incomplete and that was it.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12 live updates: Steelers leading Colts on MNF
Week 12 of the NFL season comes to a close with Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) playing host to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they took...
NFL Fans Struggling With No ‘ManningCast’ for Colts-Steelers on MNF
NFL fans are losing it with another week of no “ManningCast” for ESPN‘s “Monday Night Football.”. The popular alternate broadcast hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning has been on a hiatus since early November. Fans were anticipating its return this Monday, especially with Peyton’s former team, the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1), playing host to the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7).
Steelers vs Colts Takeaways: Pittsburgh Has an Offense
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is alive, and it looks like there's a bright future.
Time to Schein: What a WASTE of Time from Jeff Saturday and the Colts
Adam Schein shares his take on the disappointing loss from the Indianapolis Colts to the Pittsburgh Steelers last night and Jeff Saturday's lack of leadership skills.
Yardbarker
Dan Quinn 'Loves' This About Colts at Cowboys Sunday Night Meeting
Dan Quinn has, as a coach, developed a way to be both respected and loved, to be friend, teacher, mentor and taskmaster to his players. One of the reasons it works? The Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator is not shy about professing his affection for his players. And so ... “I...
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Falcons are a...
Yardbarker
Colts Top 5 Offensive Players
Indianapolis’s 2022 season has been disappointing and a disaster. The Colts are currently 4-17-1 and fans need some positivity. Indy has had many players who made big plays at Lucas Oil Stadium. Too many players to count. I have decided to highlight the Colt’s top offensive players. In this article, I provide five players who helped the Colts win games and created countless memories for fans. These players gave it their all on the gridiron and did a hell of a job representing the horseshoe. Read and enjoy, please.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota remains upbeat heading into Steelers game
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota credited teammates for giving him a chance to win Sunday’s game against Washington, and the Commanders for making a play that resulted in the 19-13 defeat. “That’s the NFL,” he said. Trailing by six and facing a second-and-goal...
NBC Sports
Matt Ryan will remain Colts’ starting quarterback
The Colts announced on Oct. 24 that Sam Ehlinger would start at quarterback the rest of the season. After Jeff Saturday replaced Frank Reich on Nov. 7, Saturday said Ehlinger remained the starter. Ehlinger was replaced six days later and hasn’t seen the field since. Even though the Colts,...
247Sports
