Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Related
Sixers star James Harden’s 2-word reaction to Joel Embiid’s superhero performance vs. Hawks
The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks seem to always have heated battles whenever these two teams are matched up against each other. And Joel Embiid seems to not have forgotten the Hawks’ triumph over his Sixers during the 2021 NBA playoffs, as he seems to always have an added motivation whenever he goes up against Atlanta.
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers are now more willing to trade instead of Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook has been on a roll of late. He served as a spark for the Los Angeles Lakers yet again on Monday and the former league MVP proved to be a bright spot for his team amid their devastating last-second loss to the Indiana Pacers. This has been the...
Yardbarker
The Lakers’ Plans Are Coming Into Focus
To say that the Los Angeles Lakers have had a bad season is quite an understatement. True, they have won five of their last six games but the team is still at just 7-11 and towards the bottom of the Western Conference standings. This has led some people – a...
Reactions to latest Khris Middleton injury update for Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks have notably been without Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles for their first 19 games of the 2022-23 season. Middleton has been out recovering from wrist surgery he underwent in the offseason, while Ingles has been out recovering from a torn ACL he suffered playing for the Utah Jazz last season.
FOX Sports
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer
Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
SB Nation
NBA Scores: Devin Booker continues to show he’s the NBA’s top shooting guard
With every Wednesday in the Association comes a whole lot of games. When there are a whole lot games, you can expect a few stellar performances around the league, especially when scorers like Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker are all in action. Booker got to wake up on...
Rose Bowl might opt out of Ohio State for not taking it seriously enough
The Rose Bowl is considering spurning Ohio State for Penn State because the Buckeyes didn’t take the game seriously enough last time. Remember how Ohio State had a bunch of players opt out of the 2022 Rose Bowl Game against Utah?. Now the Rose Bowl is thinking about opting...
Yardbarker
L.A. Wallops Damian Lillard-Free Trail Blazers, 128-109
A fast-paced two-way Los Angeles Lakers attack yielded a rare blowout win tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Granted, the Trail Blazers were missing their best player, six-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, and were playing on the second night of a back-to-back (giving the Lakers a rest advantage), but a win is a win, and in fairness, the Lakers were missing two starters of their own, as well.
FOX Sports
Murray, Jokic guide Nuggets to 120-100 rout of Rockets
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 26 points, Nikola Jokic had 10 of his 12 assists in the first half and the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Houston Rockets 120-100 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Jokic added 17 points and nine rebounds in just 27 minutes....
Keyshawn Johnson Has Blunt Message For TCU
It's safe to say Keyshawn Johnson isn't a big believer in the TCU Horned Frogs. During this Wednesday's episode of ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill and Max," the former No. 1 pick made it clear that he doesn't think TCU can compete with Georgia and Michigan. Johnson referred to TCU as "this...
Report: Oklahoma WR Theo Wease to Enter the Transfer Portal
After a down season, the Sooners' senior wide receiver still has two years of eligibility left but will reportedly enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer.
Yardbarker
Wolves lose KAT, get routed by Wizards
The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered insult to injury on Monday night as Kristaps Porzingis had a massive first half and Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a right calf strain in a 142-127 loss to the Washington Wizards. Towns went down as he sprinted to the defensive end during the third quarter. After a...
ESPN Computer Predicting Major Championship Game Upset
The College Football Playoff selection committee released its latest rankings on Tuesday night. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC round out the top four. Is that going to be the College Football Playoff foursome?. It will be barring an upset during conference championship game weekend. ESPN's Football Power Index is predicting...
NBA
Cavs Win Big Over Philly on Wednesday Night
WRAP-UP That's how you get back on track. The Wine & Gold topped the Philadelphia 76ers by a final score of 113-85. This was much needed for Cleveland coming off of a 1-2 road trip over the weekend. Cleveland got a balanced scoring effort from the whole team all night....
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season
The College Football Playoff announced Thursday it will expand to a 12-team event starting in 2024, completing an 18-month process that was fraught with delays and disagreements.
ACC Power Rankings Week 14: Championship Weekend Edition
Here are your ACC Power Rankings heading into Championship Weekend. It is just a precious memory. That’s life, that’s life. You take the joy; you take the sorrow. That’s life, that’s life. You’re here today and gone tomorrow. Here today, Gone Tomorrow by Ray Conniff.
FOX Sports
Brooklyn plays Washington following Durant's 45-point performance
Washington Wizards (11-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the Washington Wizards after Kevin Durant scored 45 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic. The Nets are 7-5 in conference matchups. Brooklyn is 6-6...
Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools
Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
FanSided
298K+
Followers
575K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0