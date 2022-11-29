ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Yardbarker

The Lakers’ Plans Are Coming Into Focus

To say that the Los Angeles Lakers have had a bad season is quite an understatement. True, they have won five of their last six games but the team is still at just 7-11 and towards the bottom of the Western Conference standings. This has led some people – a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
PORTLAND, OR
FanSided

Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

L.A. Wallops Damian Lillard-Free Trail Blazers, 128-109

A fast-paced two-way Los Angeles Lakers attack yielded a rare blowout win tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Granted, the Trail Blazers were missing their best player, six-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, and were playing on the second night of a back-to-back (giving the Lakers a rest advantage), but a win is a win, and in fairness, the Lakers were missing two starters of their own, as well.
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Murray, Jokic guide Nuggets to 120-100 rout of Rockets

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 26 points, Nikola Jokic had 10 of his 12 assists in the first half and the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Houston Rockets 120-100 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Jokic added 17 points and nine rebounds in just 27 minutes....
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Keyshawn Johnson Has Blunt Message For TCU

It's safe to say Keyshawn Johnson isn't a big believer in the TCU Horned Frogs. During this Wednesday's episode of ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill and Max," the former No. 1 pick made it clear that he doesn't think TCU can compete with Georgia and Michigan. Johnson referred to TCU as "this...
FORT WORTH, TX
Yardbarker

Wolves lose KAT, get routed by Wizards

The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered insult to injury on Monday night as Kristaps Porzingis had a massive first half and Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a right calf strain in a 142-127 loss to the Washington Wizards. Towns went down as he sprinted to the defensive end during the third quarter. After a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicting Major Championship Game Upset

The College Football Playoff selection committee released its latest rankings on Tuesday night. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC round out the top four. Is that going to be the College Football Playoff foursome?. It will be barring an upset during conference championship game weekend. ESPN's Football Power Index is predicting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Cavs Win Big Over Philly on Wednesday Night

WRAP-UP That's how you get back on track. The Wine & Gold topped the Philadelphia 76ers by a final score of 113-85. This was much needed for Cleveland coming off of a 1-2 road trip over the weekend. Cleveland got a balanced scoring effort from the whole team all night....
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Brooklyn plays Washington following Durant's 45-point performance

Washington Wizards (11-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the Washington Wizards after Kevin Durant scored 45 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic. The Nets are 7-5 in conference matchups. Brooklyn is 6-6...
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools

Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

FanSided

