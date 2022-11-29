ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Dabo Swinney gives blunt message to frustrated Clemson fans

The Clemson Tigers did not have an ideal end to the regular season, losing their regular season finale to in-state rival South Carolina on Saturday. Their offense looked extremely flat in the game, and head coach Dabo Swinney faced some criticism regarding quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei on Monday. Swinney held his...
247Sports

Clemson-UNC: Dabo Swinney says Tar Heels’ offense is the best ‘we've seen, by far’ ahead of ACC Championship

Fresh off a 31-30 loss to rival South Carolina last week, Dabo Swinney and Clemson are heading to Charlotte to face North Carolina. It is the Tigers' eighth ACC Championship appearance in the last 12 years. Ahead of the matchup with the Tar Heels, Swinney said the Tigers' defense is paying special attention to a high-powered UNC offense that features one of the nation's best quarterbacks in redshirt freshman Drake Maye.
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Clemson

CLEMSON -- The streak is over!. South Carolina snapped a seven-game skid to rival Clemson at Memorial Stadium. A crowd of 81,500 saw the Gamecocks emerge victorious over a Top 10 opponent for the second straight week and end the regular season on a high note. Did you make the...
