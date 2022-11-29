Read full article on original website
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
thecomeback.com
Dabo Swinney gives blunt message to frustrated Clemson fans
The Clemson Tigers did not have an ideal end to the regular season, losing their regular season finale to in-state rival South Carolina on Saturday. Their offense looked extremely flat in the game, and head coach Dabo Swinney faced some criticism regarding quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei on Monday. Swinney held his...
North Carolina commit receives Crystal Ball to ACC program
North Carolina currently holds the No. 23 ranked recruiting class in the country as they head into Saturday night's ACC Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers. According to 247Sports' Steve Wilftong, the Tar Heels could lose one of their 19 commitments in the class of 2023. On Monday, Wiltfong inserted...
247Sports
Clemson-UNC: Dabo Swinney says Tar Heels’ offense is the best ‘we've seen, by far’ ahead of ACC Championship
Fresh off a 31-30 loss to rival South Carolina last week, Dabo Swinney and Clemson are heading to Charlotte to face North Carolina. It is the Tigers' eighth ACC Championship appearance in the last 12 years. Ahead of the matchup with the Tar Heels, Swinney said the Tigers' defense is paying special attention to a high-powered UNC offense that features one of the nation's best quarterbacks in redshirt freshman Drake Maye.
Regular-season wrap: Did another no-loss November save an otherwise disappointing BYU football campaign?
BYU football: Cougars’ 2022 regular season is in the books. Will it be remembered as disappointing, mediocre, or for the November successes?
Pollack says Clemson 'disappointing,' Herbstreit says 'blown opportunity' for Tigers
Clemson (10-2, 8-0 ACC) fell only one spot to No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night after losing by a point to South Carolina last Saturday at Death Valley. The (...)
Dabo Swinney recalls last meeting with UNC ahead of ACC Championship
Head coach Dabo Swinney took a little trip down memory lane earlier this week. In his weekly press conference with the media, Swinney ran it back to the last time the Tigers and the Tar Heels met on the field (...)
Mack Brown's Tar Heels Will 'have our hands full' Against Clemson
Brown's goal for the Tar Heels is to return them to a league contender similar to when he left the program the first time in 1997.
Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer on status of Jeremy Roach
Duke basketball point guard Jeremy Roach sustained an injury to a toe on his right foot late in the first half of Sunday's eventual 75-56 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Phil Knight Legacy title game in Portland, Ore. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior came out of the game for...
IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Clemson
CLEMSON -- The streak is over!. South Carolina snapped a seven-game skid to rival Clemson at Memorial Stadium. A crowd of 81,500 saw the Gamecocks emerge victorious over a Top 10 opponent for the second straight week and end the regular season on a high note. Did you make the...
Patriots lend jet to University of Virginia football players so they can attend teammates' funerals
The New England Patriots lent their jet to University of Virginia football players so they could attend the funerals of their three teammates, who were killed earlier this month. The funerals were held in Miami, Virginia Beach and North Charleston, South Carolina, the hometowns of each player, according to CBS Sports.
