linknky.com
Amid local allegations of fraud, NKY general election results won’t be part of random audit
None of the counties whose general election results are scheduled to be audited are in NKY, according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron. While some NKY candidates — and others around the state — alleged voter fraud, the audits are conducted randomly each election season and are not done as a result of suspected fraud.
wkyufm.org
Republicans poised to cut Kentucky income tax again based on revenue boom that could be fleeting
Kentucky House Majority Leader Steven Rudy recently told a receptive audience at a Kentucky Chamber of Commerce forum that the first bill the House will consider when it convenes in January will be a measure to cut the Kentucky income tax rate from 4.5% to 4%. “I think it is...
wdrb.com
Kentucky lawmakers vote down $1.2 million contract behind 'Reading Recovery' program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers voted down a $1.2 million contract with a state literacy center, saying it has failed Kentucky students. Kentucky adopted the Collaborative Center for Literacy Development, CCLD, in 1998 and it oversees Reading Recovery, an intervention reading program for first graders. In a WDRB Investigates...
q95fm.net
Three Counties in Eastern Kentucky Selected for Post-Election Audit
Three Eastern Kentucky counties on Monday were selected by the Kentucky Attorney General’s office to take part in a standard post-election audit. The three counties, Breathitt, Laurel, and Rowan were randomly selected along with 9 other counties in the state and the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations will be conducting the audits.
Kentucky Braces for a Raucous GOP Primary to Try to Unseat Democratic Governor
In deep-red Kentucky, incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear is a striking anomaly.He's a Democrat elected in a state that sends conservatives like Sens. Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell to Congress, which voted for Donald Trump in 2020 by more than 25 points. Kentucky has only one Democrat in its incoming congressional delegation. It’s not the sort of place Democrats eye for big wins; Beshear only won in 2019 by about 5,000 votes.And yet, headed into his 2023 re-election campaign, Beshear is tasked with duplicating that sort of party-defying victory. Some say he’s the outright frontrunner, having built a brand of pragmatism...
WTVQ
Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Department of Corrections has broken ground on an expansion of Little Sandy Correctional Complex in eastern Kentucky. A statement from the Justice & Public Safety Cabinet says the expansion will allow officials to transition inmates from Kentucky State Reformatory in LaGrange, and it will create 166 new jobs in the region.
wymt.com
Anti-gun-violence advocates call for changes to Kentucky laws
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At least nineteen states have red flag laws on the books to keep guns out of the hands of individuals deemed dangerous by the courts, law enforcement or family members. Kentucky is not one of those states. However, anti-gun-violence advocates, are pushing to change that. In...
14news.com
Webster, Daviess counties randomly selected to undergo election audit
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Two local Kentucky counties will have their elections audited. The Attorney General’s Office says Webster and Daviess counties will be looked at to see if anything unusual happened. The audit is part of state law, and the counties are selected at random. Now that the counties...
wymt.com
Good Question: How often can you change your party affiliation?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Next year’s primary election is still a few months away, but there is an important deadline this month. Good Question: How often can you change your party affiliation?. Answer: I asked the Secretary of State’s Office about this, and they told me there is no...
Kentucky coal ash is contaminating groundwater, but companies argue they’re in compliance
Six power plants in Kentucky are storing toxic coal ash in or near groundwater and may have to remove it in order to comply with federal regulations.
wdrb.com
More than 200,000 Kentucky families still don't have access to local waterlines
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Without a second thought, many people turn on their sinks every day to wash their hands, take a shower, clean dishes or plug in the hose to water the garden. But for some Kentucky families, each drop makes a difference because of the work it takes to get that water home in the first place.
wvih.com
Kentucky Income Tax & Sales Tax Changing
Starting in January, Kentuckians will begin paying less income tax. But to pay for that dip in state revenue, lawmakers tacked on dozens of expansions to the sales tax. House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state’s income tax from 5% to 4.5%. For a person who makes $60,000 salary, they currently give $3,000 in state income taxes. Under the new 4.5% rate, the same person would give $2,700.
quicksie983.com
Former Kentucky Governor Passes Away
A former Kentucky Governor passed away last week. John Y. Brown Junior passed away last Monday at the age of 88. Brown was the 55th Governor of Kentucky and served from 1979 to 1983. A public visitation will be held in the Capitol Rotunda tomorrow from 3 pm to 7 pm. A private memorial will also be held on Wednesday but can be viewed at ket.org.
953wiki.com
Statement from Attorney General Cameron Regarding Motion to Dismiss Kentucky Bankers Association Lawsuit
FRANKFORT, Ky. (November 23, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today issued a statement regarding the Kentucky Bankers Association (KBA) lawsuit. Last month, Attorney General Cameron joined a coalition of attorneys general in an investigation into alleged consumer protection law violations related to ESG investment practices of six major, national banks. Earlier this month, the KBA sued Attorney General Cameron’s office to thwart the investigation.
Murray Ledger & Times
Beshear defends pandemic mitigation strategies that hurt student learning
FRANKFORT – Gov. Andy Beshear discussed a number of health topics during an interview with Bill Bryant on WKYT-TV’s “Kentucky Newsmakers,” including medical cannabis, Delta-8 THC, abortion and the state’s response to the pandemic as it relates to education.
newsfromthestates.com
Kentucky tornado survivors living in limbo
MAYFIELD — Makayla Puckett didn’t feel comfortable with talking about what happened until recently. She would speak about that December 2021 night and have to sometimes stop herself, the trauma too much to recollect. The 25-year-old mother of two kids remembers squeezing into a small closet of their...
Murray Ledger & Times
School districts pleased with school accountability results
MURRAY – The Kentucky Department of Education uses an assessment and accountability system to clearly identify and honestly communicate both strengths and areas for improvement in schools and districts. Due to disruptions related to the pandemic, Kentucky schools have not been through the full assessment/accountability process since the 2018-19...
Six Great Burger Places in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burgers then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of six amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised for their delicious food.
Loretta Lynn’s Family Backs Petition to Rename Kentucky State Park in Her Honor
The family of late country music legend Loretta Lynn has supported a petition to rename a Kentucky park in her honor. Carla Engle, a longtime fan of Lynn's, independently organized a Change.org petition to rename Paintsville Lake State Park in Paintsville, Ky., to Loretta Lynn State Park. Since its launch last month, shortly after Lynn's death on Oct. 4, the campaign has gained steady traction amongst country fans.
Two Kentucky Real Estate Pros Plead Guilty To Bid Rigging Farmland Auction
Two Kentucky real estate professionals pleaded guilty today for their roles in a conspiracy to rig bids at an estate auction for farmland and timber rights. According to a plea agreement filed today in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, Barry
