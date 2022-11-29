ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

q95fm.net

Three Counties in Eastern Kentucky Selected for Post-Election Audit

Three Eastern Kentucky counties on Monday were selected by the Kentucky Attorney General’s office to take part in a standard post-election audit. The three counties, Breathitt, Laurel, and Rowan were randomly selected along with 9 other counties in the state and the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations will be conducting the audits.
TheDailyBeast

Kentucky Braces for a Raucous GOP Primary to Try to Unseat Democratic Governor

In deep-red Kentucky, incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear is a striking anomaly.He's a Democrat elected in a state that sends conservatives like Sens. Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell to Congress, which voted for Donald Trump in 2020 by more than 25 points. Kentucky has only one Democrat in its incoming congressional delegation. It’s not the sort of place Democrats eye for big wins; Beshear only won in 2019 by about 5,000 votes.And yet, headed into his 2023 re-election campaign, Beshear is tasked with duplicating that sort of party-defying victory. Some say he’s the outright frontrunner, having built a brand of pragmatism...
WTVQ

Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Department of Corrections has broken ground on an expansion of Little Sandy Correctional Complex in eastern Kentucky. A statement from the Justice & Public Safety Cabinet says the expansion will allow officials to transition inmates from Kentucky State Reformatory in LaGrange, and it will create 166 new jobs in the region.
wymt.com

Anti-gun-violence advocates call for changes to Kentucky laws

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At least nineteen states have red flag laws on the books to keep guns out of the hands of individuals deemed dangerous by the courts, law enforcement or family members. Kentucky is not one of those states. However, anti-gun-violence advocates, are pushing to change that. In...
wymt.com

Good Question: How often can you change your party affiliation?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Next year’s primary election is still a few months away, but there is an important deadline this month. Good Question: How often can you change your party affiliation?. Answer: I asked the Secretary of State’s Office about this, and they told me there is no...
wvih.com

Kentucky Income Tax & Sales Tax Changing

Starting in January, Kentuckians will begin paying less income tax. But to pay for that dip in state revenue, lawmakers tacked on dozens of expansions to the sales tax. House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state’s income tax from 5% to 4.5%. For a person who makes $60,000 salary, they currently give $3,000 in state income taxes. Under the new 4.5% rate, the same person would give $2,700.
quicksie983.com

Former Kentucky Governor Passes Away

A former Kentucky Governor passed away last week. John Y. Brown Junior passed away last Monday at the age of 88. Brown was the 55th Governor of Kentucky and served from 1979 to 1983. A public visitation will be held in the Capitol Rotunda tomorrow from 3 pm to 7 pm. A private memorial will also be held on Wednesday but can be viewed at ket.org.
953wiki.com

Statement from Attorney General Cameron Regarding Motion to Dismiss Kentucky Bankers Association Lawsuit

FRANKFORT, Ky. (November 23, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today issued a statement regarding the Kentucky Bankers Association (KBA) lawsuit. Last month, Attorney General Cameron joined a coalition of attorneys general in an investigation into alleged consumer protection law violations related to ESG investment practices of six major, national banks. Earlier this month, the KBA sued Attorney General Cameron’s office to thwart the investigation.
newsfromthestates.com

Kentucky tornado survivors living in limbo

MAYFIELD — Makayla Puckett didn’t feel comfortable with talking about what happened until recently. She would speak about that December 2021 night and have to sometimes stop herself, the trauma too much to recollect. The 25-year-old mother of two kids remembers squeezing into a small closet of their...
MAYFIELD, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

School districts pleased with school accountability results

MURRAY – The Kentucky Department of Education uses an assessment and accountability system to clearly identify and honestly communicate both strengths and areas for improvement in schools and districts. Due to disruptions related to the pandemic, Kentucky schools have not been through the full assessment/accountability process since the 2018-19...
Alina Andras

Six Great Burger Places in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burgers then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of six amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised for their delicious food.
The Boot

Loretta Lynn’s Family Backs Petition to Rename Kentucky State Park in Her Honor

The family of late country music legend Loretta Lynn has supported a petition to rename a Kentucky park in her honor. Carla Engle, a longtime fan of Lynn's, independently organized a Change.org petition to rename Paintsville Lake State Park in Paintsville, Ky., to Loretta Lynn State Park. Since its launch last month, shortly after Lynn's death on Oct. 4, the campaign has gained steady traction amongst country fans.
PAINTSVILLE, KY

