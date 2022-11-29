ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Tacoma police searching for suspect in string of thefts at jewelry retailers

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOxWA_0jQioNPP00

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department is asking the public for help to identify a suspect responsible for several jewelry thefts across western Washington.

The suspect is connected to several grab-and-run thefts from jewelry retailers where he asks to view pieces of jewelry, then runs off with them.

Detectives believe he has stolen from retailers at malls in Tacoma, South Hill, Southcenter and Auburn.

The suspect drives a black mid-2000s Nissan Murano with a temporary tag and spare tire on the front passenger wheel, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Puyallup PD: Barber shot to death while giving 8-year-old a haircut

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puyallup Police are investigating a deadly shooting of a barber, who was shot multiple times while giving a haircut to an 8-year-old. The shooting happened at JQ Barber Shop at 112 E. Stewart Ave. It's set up where there are individual rooms for haircuts, so the suspect had to walk into a specific area to shoot the victim, according to police.
PUYALLUP, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Person shot inside car; ramp to West Seattle Bridge temporarily closed

Seattle police responded to a report of a person shot inside a car Tuesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a reported shooting near 6th Avenue South and South Spokane Street. The 911 caller said the passenger of her vehicle has...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two more burglary cases

Late last night, we reported on the arrest of a man suspected of breaking into a west Admiral home. He’s in jail this afternoon; the register shows it’s his fifth time there this year. Meantime, we have information on two other burglary cases, both early this morning:. MULTIPLE...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Suspect Arrested in 1998 Cold-Case Killing of Young Western Washington Woman

A man was arrested Monday in the cold-case homicide of a 19-year-old Marysville woman found dead in her bedroom over 20 years ago, police said. Advancements in forensic technology allowed investigators to match the suspect's DNA to the ax used to kill Jennifer Brinkman, who was found when her father and his then-girlfriend returned from a vacation in 1998.
MARYSVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma serial arsons: Woman charged with murder, 17 counts of arson

TACOMA, Wash. - A woman in Tacoma is now charged with murder and 17 counts of arson after, in one of the fires, an 83-year-old man died in his home on New Year's Eve. Tacoma police arrested 42-year-old Sarah Ramey on Jan. 28 in connection with a string of arsons in Tacoma that happened between the evening hours of Jan. 25 and the early morning hours of Jan. 26.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Tacoma woman faces murder charge, additional arson charges

TACOMA, Wash. — A woman accused of starting a series of fires now faces a murder charge. Sarah Jane Ramey, 42, was charged with first- and second-degree murder earlier in November. She's accused of a starting a fire that resulted in the death of James Elliott on Dec. 31, 2021.
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy