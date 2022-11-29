Tacoma police searching for suspect in string of thefts at jewelry retailers

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department is asking the public for help to identify a suspect responsible for several jewelry thefts across western Washington.

The suspect is connected to several grab-and-run thefts from jewelry retailers where he asks to view pieces of jewelry, then runs off with them.

Detectives believe he has stolen from retailers at malls in Tacoma, South Hill, Southcenter and Auburn.

The suspect drives a black mid-2000s Nissan Murano with a temporary tag and spare tire on the front passenger wheel, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

©2022 Cox Media Group