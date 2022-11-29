Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans win supermajority in State Senate, fall one seat short in State House: Midterms 2022
The new breakdown could mean a stronger push on issues like the budget or tax cuts.
Davis wins race for U.S. House District 1 seat
Democratic state Sen. Don Davis defeated Republican Sandy Smith 52 percent to 48 percent to win election to the U.S. House District 1 seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield. "I've spent my career serving the people of eastern North Carolina, and I am honored and humbled that...
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a moderate Democrat from the battleground state of Virginia, won against first-time House hopeful Yesli Vega in 2022's congressional election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Yesli Vega in Virginia's 7th Congressional District. Though Joe Biden clinched Virginia in 2020, Donald Trump carried Spanberger's district twice. A Vega win would have helped House Republicans in their quest to reclaim power. Election 2022 Virginia Results Explore more...
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
McCarthy said Republicans could cede control of the House in January if they aren't unified. While on Newsmax, the Californian warned against the GOP playing "games" on the House floor. McCarthy is working to round up votes among GOP members that he'll need to lead the lower chamber. House Minority...
Liz Cheney says Marjorie Taylor Greene stands 'with Putin' and 'against freedom' after the Georgia lawmaker vowed to axe Ukraine aid if GOP wins control of Congress
Liz Cheney slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for her recent comments about Ukraine. Cheney said that Greene stands "with Putin against freedom & America." Greene pledged to cut aid to Ukraine if the GOP gains control of Congress in the midterms. Rep. Liz Cheney took a jab at a fellow Republican...
The Supreme Court’s Hands Are All Over The 2022 Midterm Election Results
If Republicans win control of the House by just a handful of seats or less, they will owe their slim majority to the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court. In a series of election law cases, including one yet to be decided, the court’s conservative justices authorized partisan gerrymandering and effectively gutted the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racially discriminatory redistricting. These decisions led directly to an increase in congressional districts gerrymandered to favor Republicans and decreased the number of Black-majority seats that would have favored Democrats following the 2020 census.
Democrats Win Pennsylvania State House Majority In Shocking Upset
The victory will put Democrats in control of the state House for the first time since 2011, and will likely lead to Pennsylvania's first Black woman speaker.
House Update: Four Seats Uncalled; GOP Majority Will Have 220-222 Seats
Republicans clinched the House earlier this week and will enjoy a narrow majority when the new Congress is seated in January. Currently, the party has won 219 seats, while Democrats have won 212. The Democratic total includes California 34, where one of two Democrats on the ballot will prevail. Four...
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
Calif. election results: Republicans win key House race, others still too close
The latest round of ballot counting in California did not yield any significant shifts in the potential outcome of several competitive U.S. House races around the state that have yet to be decided. Of the 11 races we highlighted earlier this morning, only four races had updated results when the California Secretary of State's office updated elections results at 4:30 p.m. Here's where things were at in each race as of Friday afternoon, as well as how much of the expected vote is in, according to CNN.
Trump Thought He'd Enter Capitol 'Like Mussolini': Jamie Raskin After Agent Testifies
Donald Trump aimed to stomp out the democratic election process last year and enter the U.S. Capitol like Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and his fascist blackshirts took over Rome, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said Thursday. Raskin revealed what he suspects Trump envisioned that day following testimony before the Jan. 6...
District 27 win in California tips House balance of power to GOP
(The Center Square) – Rep. Mike Garcia, R-CA, won re-election in California’s 27th congressional district Wednesday night, handing control of the U.S. House of Representatives over to Republicans. Garcia’s re-election pushed the GOP to the 218 seats needed to take control of the U.S. House more than a...
No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House
Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Opinion: Democrats Failed to Make Gains in California House Races
Republican Congressman Mike Garcia had a target painted on his back this year. Garcia barely won a special election in 2020 and a full term later that year, twice defeating Democrat Christy Smith, a former state assemblywoman, the second time by just 333 votes. However, Garcia’s district, in the northern...
Why 218 may not be the magic number for Kevin McCarthy to become speaker
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has already positioned himself as the next House speaker for when Republicans take control of the lower chamber next year, unveiling his party’s agenda and announcing plans to remove high-profile Democrats from their committee assignments.
Republicans secure majority in House of Representatives
Republicans have secured a majority in the House of Representatives when the 118th U.S. Congress convenes next January. The GOP has now won 218 seats after The Associated Press projected that Republican Mike Garcia will win re-election in California's 27th Congressional District. Democrats, meanwhile, have secured 209 seats as vote...
Georgia Senate race: Republican lieutenant governor says he did not vote for Herschel Walker
Georgia's Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said Wednesday that he could not vote for either Herschel Walker or Sen. Raphael Warnock in the runoff election.
Whoever replaces Nancy Pelosi has less to fear than Kevin McCarthy does
"Despite their reputation for fracturing, the Democrats have proven to be the model of stability in Congress."
Control of the House is still up in the air. Here's where things stand
With votes reported Monday night out of Arizona, three more House races have come off the board — two went toward Republicans, one toward Democrats. Both Arizona's 1st and 6th congressional districts have been won by Republicans and Democrats won Oregon's 6th congressional district, according to calls by the Associated Press.
