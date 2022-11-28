Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Your guide to holiday events in Albuquerque
The holiday season is here and many are starting to get into the holiday spirit. If you're looking for things to do this holiday season in Albuquerque, look no further. Here's a complete guide to holiday attractions going on in the Duke City. River of Lights. The River of Lights...
KOAT 7
New Mexico man reunited with stolen Native American regalia
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For Ashkia Trujillo, the last few days have been a journey to find his stolen cultural treasures. On Sunday morning, he woke up at a hotel in Albuquerque and found that his Native American regalia had been stolen. He is from the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo. Since...
visitalbuquerque.org
ABQ In The News: Fall 2022
Albuquerque has received some major shoutouts from some of travel and tourism’s most prominent and influential publications. With highlights on everything from the city’s plentiful recreation opportunities to its standout culinary offerings, Albuquerque ranked among some of the best travel destinations around the world this season. Sunset. Albuquerque...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque fire extinguishes southwest Albuquerque home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening in Southwest Albuquerque. The fire was at Whispering Street Southwest. The residents of the home were able to exit before AFR units arrived. Its units were able to extinguish the fire and mitigate the spread to nearby residences.
KRQE News 13
Native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel partially returned
After a man woke up to his ceremonial regalia stolen, it has finally been returned. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and had important items stolen from his vehicle. Native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel partially …. After a man woke up to his ceremonial regalia stolen,...
winespectator.com
Restaurant Spotlight: La Boca in Santa Fe, N.M.
Housed in an adobe building in Santa Fe, N.M., the Wine Specatator Award of Excellence–winning La Boca ties the cuisine of Spain into the culture of the American Southwest. Opened in 2006, the restaurant is owned by regionally celebrated chef James Campbell Caruso, who grew up enjoying the Italian and Basque cooking of his grandmother and mother. Trained as an anthropologist, Caruso traveled throughout Mexico and Spain, researching and cooking the local fare while tying together traditional and contemporary Hispanic gastronomy in Iberia to that of the Americas.
Tumbleweed Snowman makes its 2022 debut
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You know the holiday season has officially begun in the metro when you see the Tumbleweed Snowman go up on the Big-I. Every year since 1995, the Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority has put up the iconic display outside of their office. While there is a lot of speculation about what they […]
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Float over Gallup at the Red Rock Balloon Rally, take flight at the Festival of the Cranes, make merry at holiday markets, sing and dance with holiday performances, and bask in the glow of festive lights. 1 Float over Gallup. Hot-air balloons mosey along dramatic canyons and over sandstone cliffs...
UNM sets up new sign at Girard and Central
The sign is a part of a project that's budgeted to cost thousands.
cbs4local.com
Metal detectors installed at Pan American Center after a deadly shooting in Albuquerque
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — On Wednesday UTEP and NMSU had a rivalry game in Las Cruces. This came after a deadly shooting on the UNM campus involving a NMSU basketball player. NMSU told CBS4 this was the first time in recent memory the university added metal detectors for a basketball game.
New tradition for Albuquerque Old Town tree lighting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new tradition begins Friday at the Old Town Christmas tree lighting. Last year, the Aceves family bid farewell to “Henry’s Tree,” a tradition that started in 1994. This year, a 30-foot sequoia will be decorated and lit. Things were going to change with a new owner of the plaza and many […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces
The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
Protest forms at UNM campus during Charlie Kirk visit
A speaker visiting UNM gained some attention Wednesday night.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you love tacos, you might want to check out two taco restaurants in New Mexico named in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking these two New Mexico restaurants in the top 100. El Paisa in Albuquerque was...
Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
restaurantclicks.com
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Albuquerque
The year may be coming to an end, but the fun is only just beginning here in Albuquerque. One thing this city knows how to do is party, especially on New Year’s Eve. If you’re planning a trip to Albuquerque for the holidays, or even if you already live here, you may be wondering where to go on New Year’s Eve for a good time, and I think I can help with that.
State asks for public input about Fenton Lake
The state is conducting a survey for a New Mexico lake.
KOAT 7
Here's what you need to know about today's strong winds in New Mexico
Strong winds are expected throughout New Mexico today, some winds gusting as high as 70 miles per hour. Strong winds are also expected in Albuquerque, but no wind warnings or advisories have been issued for the metro. Here's what you need to know. Watches and warnings. High wind warnings have...
NMSU basketball player Mike Peake comments publicly for first time since deadly November shooting
EDITOR'S NOTE: The original story stated that according to the Las Cruces Sun News, Mike Peake posted on his Facebook page after NMSU's victory against UTEP on Wednesday night. This is not true. Peake's message in the story was actually posted four days earlier. The original story follows below. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- NMSU The post NMSU basketball player Mike Peake comments publicly for first time since deadly November shooting appeared first on KVIA.
rrobserver.com
New Mexico’s Winter Wonderland starting Dec. 2
Expo New Mexico is hosting it’s annual Winter Wonderland from December 2 to January 1 but will be closed Christmas Day of course. A portion of every ticket sold from this event will be donated to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation , Ronald McDonald House Charities-New Mexico and the Assistance League of Albuquerque.
