Albuquerque, NM

KOAT 7

Your guide to holiday events in Albuquerque

The holiday season is here and many are starting to get into the holiday spirit. If you're looking for things to do this holiday season in Albuquerque, look no further. Here's a complete guide to holiday attractions going on in the Duke City. River of Lights. The River of Lights...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico man reunited with stolen Native American regalia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For Ashkia Trujillo, the last few days have been a journey to find his stolen cultural treasures. On Sunday morning, he woke up at a hotel in Albuquerque and found that his Native American regalia had been stolen. He is from the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo. Since...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
visitalbuquerque.org

ABQ In The News: Fall 2022

Albuquerque has received some major shoutouts from some of travel and tourism’s most prominent and influential publications. With highlights on everything from the city’s plentiful recreation opportunities to its standout culinary offerings, Albuquerque ranked among some of the best travel destinations around the world this season. Sunset. Albuquerque...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque fire extinguishes southwest Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening in Southwest Albuquerque. The fire was at Whispering Street Southwest. The residents of the home were able to exit before AFR units arrived. Its units were able to extinguish the fire and mitigate the spread to nearby residences.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel partially returned

After a man woke up to his ceremonial regalia stolen, it has finally been returned. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and had important items stolen from his vehicle. Native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel partially …. After a man woke up to his ceremonial regalia stolen,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
winespectator.com

Restaurant Spotlight: La Boca in Santa Fe, N.M.

Housed in an adobe building in Santa Fe, N.M., the Wine Specatator Award of Excellence–winning La Boca ties the cuisine of Spain into the culture of the American Southwest. Opened in 2006, the restaurant is owned by regionally celebrated chef James Campbell Caruso, who grew up enjoying the Italian and Basque cooking of his grandmother and mother. Trained as an anthropologist, Caruso traveled throughout Mexico and Spain, researching and cooking the local fare while tying together traditional and contemporary Hispanic gastronomy in Iberia to that of the Americas.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Tumbleweed Snowman makes its 2022 debut

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You know the holiday season has officially begun in the metro when you see the Tumbleweed Snowman go up on the Big-I. Every year since 1995, the Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority has put up the iconic display outside of their office. While there is a lot of speculation about what they […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Float over Gallup at the Red Rock Balloon Rally, take flight at the Festival of the Cranes, make merry at holiday markets, sing and dance with holiday performances, and bask in the glow of festive lights. 1 Float over Gallup. Hot-air balloons mosey along dramatic canyons and over sandstone cliffs...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New tradition for Albuquerque Old Town tree lighting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new tradition begins Friday at the Old Town Christmas tree lighting. Last year, the Aceves family bid farewell to “Henry’s Tree,” a tradition that started in 1994. This year, a 30-foot sequoia will be decorated and lit. Things were going to change with a new owner of the plaza and many […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces

The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
restaurantclicks.com

New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Albuquerque

The year may be coming to an end, but the fun is only just beginning here in Albuquerque. One thing this city knows how to do is party, especially on New Year’s Eve. If you’re planning a trip to Albuquerque for the holidays, or even if you already live here, you may be wondering where to go on New Year’s Eve for a good time, and I think I can help with that.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

NMSU basketball player Mike Peake comments publicly for first time since deadly November shooting

EDITOR'S NOTE: The original story stated that according to the Las Cruces Sun News, Mike Peake posted on his Facebook page after NMSU's victory against UTEP on Wednesday night. This is not true. Peake's message in the story was actually posted four days earlier. The original story follows below. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- NMSU The post NMSU basketball player Mike Peake comments publicly for first time since deadly November shooting appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
rrobserver.com

New Mexico’s Winter Wonderland starting Dec. 2

Expo New Mexico is hosting it’s annual Winter Wonderland from December 2 to January 1 but will be closed Christmas Day of course. A portion of every ticket sold from this event will be donated to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation , Ronald McDonald House Charities-New Mexico and the Assistance League of Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

