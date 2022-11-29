ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars

When Bobby Bostic got out of prison last week, the first person he hugged was Evelyn Baker, the now-retired judge who sent him to prison nearly three decades ago. Baker, who spent the last four years fighting to get him out, said she was "ecstatic" to see Bostic walk out of prison after serving 27 years for a series of robberies he committed when he was 16.
MISSOURI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People are on Death Row in Missouri

More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the federal government has had a […]
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Examiner

Alabama execution in murder-for-hire set for Thursday night

An Alabama man is scheduled to be executed Thursday night for murdering a preacher’s wife in 1988 after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review the constitutionality of his death sentence. The case against Kenneth Eugene Smith, 57, is unusual in that the trial judge overrode the jury’s recommendation...
ALABAMA STATE
KMOV

Missouri Supreme Court motions to stay execution of Kevin Johnson

(AP) Attorneys for a Black man on Missouri’s death row say he might not be facing execution if he were white. Lawyers representing Kevin Johnson made their arguments before the Missouri Supreme Court on Monday. Meanwhile, Gov. Mike Parson announced on Monday that he will not grant clemency. Johnson is scheduled to die by injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005. The state Supreme Court convened an emergency hearing Monday to consider a special prosecutor’s motion to vacate the death sentence. At issue is whether the prosecutor was racially biased in seeking the death penalty. Attorneys for the state say there is no reason for the execution to be halted.
MISSOURI STATE
KAAL-TV

Judge mulls arguments in Mississippi death penalty protocol

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge will decide whether to block Mississippi from using three drugs when it puts inmates to death, and his ruling could determine whether the state carries out its next execution in about two weeks. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate heard several hours of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy