Read full article on original website
Related
Missing pregnant Arkansas mom and baby found dead in Missouri after couple allegedly kidnaps her
A Benton County, Arkansas, woman last seen on Monday and the baby she had been pregnant with are both dead in McDonald, Missouri, and a couple is facing charges in connection to the case.
Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars
When Bobby Bostic got out of prison last week, the first person he hugged was Evelyn Baker, the now-retired judge who sent him to prison nearly three decades ago. Baker, who spent the last four years fighting to get him out, said she was "ecstatic" to see Bostic walk out of prison after serving 27 years for a series of robberies he committed when he was 16.
Federal court denies 19-year-old's request to witness her father's execution by the state of Missouri
A federal court has denied a 19-year-old's request to let her witness her father's execution on Tuesday, when the state of Missouri is scheduled to put him to death for the 2005 murder of police sergeant William McEntee.
He was 19 when he was sentenced to death row. Now, his 19-year-old daughter is suing to attend his execution after a judge ruled she's too young to observe.
Kevin Johnson's 19-year-old daughter can't see his execution due to her age. Johnson was 19 when he committed the crime that led to his sentence.
Married couple arrested after pregnant Arkansas woman and her fetus found dead in different locations
A married couple was accused of kidnapping Thursday after the body of a missing pregnant woman and her fetus were found in separate locations in Missouri, authorities said. Ashley Bush, 33, of Benton County, Arkansas, appeared to have been fatally shot after responding to a job posting Oct. 31, prosecutor Nathan Smith told reporters.
Oklahoma continues death row killing series by executing inmate on his birthday despite attorneys claims that he was mentally ill
Oklahoma executed Richard Fairchild on Thursday, the seventh inmate Oklahoma has executed since October 2021.
Missouri woman accused in fatal kidnapping planned to claim pregnant woman's baby as her own, authorities say
A Missouri woman arrested in the fatal kidnapping of a pregnant woman allegedly carried out the abduction to claim the baby as her own, federal court records obtained Friday show. Amber Waterman was charged with kidnapping resulting in the death of Ashley Bush, 33, and transporting her across state lines,...
Oklahoma executes Richard Fairchild for 1993 "torture" slaying of girlfriend's 3-year-old son
Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for the torture slaying of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild, who turned 63 on Thursday, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was declared dead at 10:24 a.m. Fairchild, an ex-Marine, was convicted of killing Adam...
Failed execution details: Smith 'strapped to a gurney' for hours as courts weighed appeals
Attorneys for Kenneth Eugene Smith believe he was strapped to the death chamber gurney at Holman Correctional Facility for four hours Thursday night as the state began preparing for his execution at 7:45 p.m., while Smith’s request for a stay was pending before the U.S. 11th Circuit Court. He...
This is How Many People are on Death Row in Missouri
More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the federal government has had a […]
Washington Examiner
Alabama execution in murder-for-hire set for Thursday night
An Alabama man is scheduled to be executed Thursday night for murdering a preacher’s wife in 1988 after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review the constitutionality of his death sentence. The case against Kenneth Eugene Smith, 57, is unusual in that the trial judge overrode the jury’s recommendation...
Man arrested in connection with 'executions' of 4 people at an Oklahoma marijuana growing operation, authorities say
A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the killings of four Chinese nationals at a marijuana growing operation in Oklahoma, which investigators have described as "executions," officials said.
19-year-old daughter asks court to let her watch father's death by injection in Missouri
A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father's death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson faces execution on Nov. 29 for the 2005 killing of William McEntee, a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer. Johnson's...
KMOV
Missouri Supreme Court motions to stay execution of Kevin Johnson
(AP) Attorneys for a Black man on Missouri’s death row say he might not be facing execution if he were white. Lawyers representing Kevin Johnson made their arguments before the Missouri Supreme Court on Monday. Meanwhile, Gov. Mike Parson announced on Monday that he will not grant clemency. Johnson is scheduled to die by injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005. The state Supreme Court convened an emergency hearing Monday to consider a special prosecutor’s motion to vacate the death sentence. At issue is whether the prosecutor was racially biased in seeking the death penalty. Attorneys for the state say there is no reason for the execution to be halted.
Man arrested in Florida over killings at Oklahoma marijuana farm
Suspect to face murder charges after car tag reader flags his vehicle in Miami Beach
Two Missouri Men Indicted In Murder-For-Hire Killing
Two men were indicted on murder-for-hire charges Wednesday in connection with the April fatal shooting of a man in St. Louis, Missouri. Ray Bradley, 44, and Moreion Lindsey, 32, were indicted on one count each of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire. The indictment says
Bodycam video shows Oklahoma governor's son admitting to drinking with gun case in vehicle
Logan County (Oklahoma) Sheriff Damon Devereaux has stood by how officers in the county handled an incident involving Gov. Kevin Stitt's son, Drew Stitt, involving a gun case.
KAAL-TV
Judge mulls arguments in Mississippi death penalty protocol
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge will decide whether to block Mississippi from using three drugs when it puts inmates to death, and his ruling could determine whether the state carries out its next execution in about two weeks. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate heard several hours of...
Missouri Executes Man For 2005 Murder Of Police Officer Despite Sentencing Controversy
Kevin Johnson was convicted of killing Officer William McEntee in 2005, but said he received the death penalty because of his race. A special prosecutor assigned to the case agreed, but the courts overruled the recommendation. A Missouri man convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer...
KMBC.com
Missouri Supreme Court considers fate of death row inmate Kevin Johnson
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court is deciding if a convicted killer will be put to death Tuesday. Justices heard arguments Monday in the case of Kevin Johnson. Johnson is set to be executed Tuesday at 6 p.m., but a special prosecutor for the first time ever...
Comments / 0