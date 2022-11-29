It is important to prepare for a potential invasion of Taiwan by a “more aggressive, more assertive” China, said a senior Conservative who is part of a delegation of MPs visiting the island.Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the Commons Defence Committee, said the west cannot afford to lose “another democratic partner” in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.It's so important to understand what is going on here and prepare for what might be coming over the hillTobias Ellwood MPMPs from the Foreign Affairs Committee are visiting Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, until Saturday and meeting dignitaries amid strained UK...

1 DAY AGO