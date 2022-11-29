Read full article on original website
Elon Musk speaks out on 'Twitter Files' release detailing platform's inner workings
Twitter owner Elon Musk spoke out on Saturday evening about the so-called "Twitter Files," a long tweet thread posted by journalist Matt Taibbi, who had been provided with details about behind-the-scenes discussions on Twitter's content moderation decision-making, including the call to suppress a 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop.
CoinTelegraph
Front-running scams rampant on YouTube with 500% surge in 2022: CertiK
Front-running scam bots are significantly gaining traction on YouTube, with the number of dubious videos increasing six-fold in 2022 according to a new report from blockchain security firm CertiK. In the firm’s Dec. 1 report, CertiK explores how a wave of front-running bot scams are promising free returns as high...
CoinTelegraph
The FTX collapse continues to unfold, BlockFi announces bankruptcy filing and Kraken settles a sanctions breach: Hodler’s Digest, Nov. 27 – Dec. 3
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. BlockFi files for...
CoinTelegraph
Mysterious Bitcoin miner shows off oldest signature dated Jan. 2009
Online forums are integral to the Bitcoin origin story, where Satoshi Nakamoto and early contributors collaborated to discuss and create a disruptive financial system from scratch. One of the oldest Bitcoin forums — bitcointalk.org — still preserves historical discussions around creating the Bitcoin (BTC) logo and the payment system.
CoinTelegraph
Is Bitcoin the only crypto that will survive FTX? Interview with Bitcoin maximalist
The downfall of FTX and a number of other centralized finance platforms in 2022 reinforces the narrative that most of the crypto ecosystem will eventually collapse due to its centralization, with the exception of Bitcoin (BTC) — at least according to Jeff Booth, a Bitcoin proponent and the author of The Price of Tomorrow.
CoinTelegraph
How much is Bitcoin worth today?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is a market that never sleeps, and the BTC price is constantly changing. It doesn’t matter which currency or commodity is used to measure how much a bitcoin is worth — BTC is always live and the market is always open.
CoinTelegraph
Thai VC fund acquires troubled exchange Zipmex for $100M: Report
After weeks of negotiations on a potential buyout of Zipmex, venture capital fund V Ventures has reportedly reached a deal to acquire the embattled cryptocurrency exchange. V Ventures, a subsidiary of Thoresen Thai Agencies (TTA) public company, is looking to purchase a 90% stake in Zipmex crypto exchange, Bloomberg reported on Dec. 2.
CoinTelegraph
Trader allegedly saw over 5,000x gains after Ankr protocol hack
When the BNB Chain-based protocol Ankr was exploited and a hacker dumped Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB (aBNBc) tokens, a trader took advantage of the price discrepancies and turned $2,879 into $15.5 million. As previously reported by Cointelegraph, security firm Beosin suggested that the multimillion-dollar exploit may have come from...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto lender Genesis allegedly owes $900M to Gemini’s clients: Report
Crypto lender Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) allegedly owe $900 million to Gemini’s clients, according to a Financial Times report disclosed on Dec. 3, citing people familiar with the matter. The issue derives from the FTX dramatic collapse in November. Crypto exchange Gemini operates a...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto community weighs in on SBF’s ‘apology tour’
The former CEO of FTX, Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried, has seemingly begun to embark on an apology tour to redeem his image a month after the sudden implosion of FTX, which revealed that the exchange had been improperly using customer and investor funds. OnNov. 30, Bankman-Fried made his first...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin analysts eye weakening US dollar as BTC price fights for $17K
Bitcoin (BTC) bulls attempted to retake $17,000 into the Dec. 4 weekly close as volatility looked set to return to the market. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD crisscrossing the $17,000 mark — a focal point throughout the weekend. With macro cues still to come, Bitcoin...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto miners in Russia capitalize on the bear market by hoarding ASIC devices
Cryptocurrency miners in Russia appear to be unbothered by the ongoing crisis of crypto mining as the local demand for mining hardware has reportedly been on the surge in Q4 2022. Some crypto mining hardware distributors in Russia have faced a significant spike in demand for mining-designed application-specific integrated circuit...
CoinTelegraph
Finally. Gridex Protocol brings Order books on Ethereum.
The Gridex Protocol is a permissionless and non-custodial trading protocol consisting of a set of persistent, non-upgradable smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. Unlike the current mainstream decentralized exchanges based on the Automated Market Maker (AMM) model, Gridex is based on order books. With the novel Grid Maker Order Book...
CoinTelegraph
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried denies ‘improper use’ of customer funds
An interview between the Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and George Stephanopoulos aired on Good Morning America on Dec. 1. In the interview, SBF was insistent that FTX was not a “Ponzi scheme” but was “a real business.” The former CEO also denied any knowledge of FTX customer deposits being used to pay Alameda Research’s creditors, as reportedly claimed by Alameda’s CEO Caroline Ellison. According to him, he had no knowledge of “any improper use of customer funds.”
CoinTelegraph
How to buy food with Bitcoin?
Bitcoin (BTC) is a dynamic monetary asset with the potential of being both — a commodity and a currency. For instance, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) classified BTC as a commodity, whereas El Salvador made Bitcoin a legal tender in 2021. So, does this make BTC a store...
CoinTelegraph
Magic Eden follows OpenSea with NFT royalty enforcement tool
Magic Eden, a Solana-based nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace, has become the latest platform to release a tool allowing creators to enforce royalties on their collections. It follows the announcement of a similar tool from rival NFT marketplace OpenSea in early November. According to a Dec. 1 statement, the open-source royalty...
CoinTelegraph
Firefox dev Mozilla goes all-in on metaverse, acquires Active Replica
The web developer Mozilla, mainly known for its internet browser Firefox, has joined the rush of legacy internet platforms jumping into the Web3 and metaverse development space. In a blog post announcement on Nov. 30, the company revealed its acquisition of Active Replica, an immersive experience developer. Active Replica is...
CoinTelegraph
DeFi ecosystem still haunted by FTX contagion: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. The FTX contagion that started in the second week of November is still haunting various crypto protocols in the DeFi ecosystem. The latest...
CoinTelegraph
Vitalik Buterin and Stephen Fung joining NFT Taipei with airdrops and perks galore
Taiwan’s most significant blockchain week in 2022, NFT Carnival, NFT Taipei, will be held in Taipei next week from Dec. 9 to 18. The event features several pioneers of the sector, including Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, Animoca Brands co-founder Yat Siu and Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, as well as hundreds of local and international artists.
CoinTelegraph
BitKeep becomes new wallet partner of OpenSea
BitKeep joins hands with OpenSea to facilitate NFT growth on BNB Chain. On Nov. 30, BitKeep, the world’s leading Web3 multichain wallet, announced a new strategic partnership with OpenSea, the world’s leading peer-to-peer marketplace for nonfungible tokens. With a plan to grow the global NFT ecosystem, the two parties will start cooperating on BNB Chain in this initial phase.
