tipranks.com

It is a Win For Casino Operators MGM, LVS, and WYNN in Macau

Shares of casino operators including MGM Resorts (MGM), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), and Melco Resorts and Entertainment (MLCO) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Monday as Macau renewed the casino licenses of six operators tentatively. Besides the above operators, the other two casino players whose...
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
dailycoin.com

Why a High-Yield Hedge Fund is Betting on Meta

Tortoise Fund is a London-based equity hedge fund that has outperformed its peers this year. Fund manager Tom Morris believes that Meta’s shares are of high value, which is why the firm has acquired long positions. Meta’s long-term prospects are healthy given its liquidity levels, cost-cutting, and number of...
NASDAQ

UPS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $186.93, changing hands as high as $188.46 per share. United Parcel Service Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UPS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
tipranks.com

After Super-Sized Rally: NIO, LI, XPEV Showed Mixed Delivery Results

Stocks of Chinese EV makers were on an upward trajectory on Wednesday fueled by XPeng’s (XPEV) Q3 results even as the company posted wider-than-expected losses. Shares of XPeng, Li Auto (LI), and NIO (NIO) shot up by more than 40%, 20%, and 18% on Wednesday. However, as these three...
Benzinga

Alibaba, Nio Soar Over 7%: Powell's Speech Fires Up Hang Seng After Strong Wall Street Close

Hong Kong stocks soared on Thursday with the benchmark Hang Seng opening 2.47% higher following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech that indicated the central bank may slow the pace of rate hikes as soon as December. EV stocks surged, with Xpeng shares rising over 21%, playing catch-up with its U.S. stock movement from the day before. Nio shares rose over 13% while Li Auto shares soared over 9% in morning trade. Alibaba and Baidu stocks rose over 7%.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: CrowdStrike, Horizon Therapeutics, Petco and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares dropped 19% after the cybersecurity provider said new revenue growth is weaker than expected. Otherwise, CrowdStrike beat estimates on the top and bottom lines in its most recent quarterly results. Stifel downgraded the stock to hold from buy after the earnings report.
Motley Fool

One Growth Stock Down 83% You'll Wish You Own When the Bear Market Ends

Marqeta is a fintech that's had excellent growth, but concerns about its business have the stock down significantly this year. The fintech heavily relies on one customer for revenue and is working to diversify its revenue streams. It looks to help companies create their own financial products, called embedded finance...
NASDAQ

Why Monster Beverage (MNST) Continues to Outpace Its Industry

Monster Beverage Corporation MNST is trending up the charts, thanks to the continued strong demand for energy drinks. Product innovation plays a significant role in MNST's success. Its actions, including price increases, reducing reliance on imported cans and moving production closer to markets to mitigate the ongoing cost pressures, bode well.
tipranks.com

DG, DAL: Wall Street’s Undisputed “Strong Buy” Stocks

Dollar General and Delta Airlines have been grabbing attention on Wall Street over the past two days. Several analysts recommend these stocks, encouraged by a healthy mix of near-term and longer-term outlooks – something rarely seen these days. Keeping a view beyond the near term and choosing the right...
TheStreet

Stocks Dip Lower, Salesforce, Costco, Five Below And General Electric In Focus - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday December 1:. 1. -- Stock Futures Drift Lower After Powell-Induced Rally. U.S. equity slipped lower Thursday, following on from one of the strongest rallies on Wall Street in months, as investors looked to a key inflation reading that could add weight to a long-awaited clarification on rate hikes from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.
TheStreet

Stocks Nudge Higher, Powell, Bankman-Fried, Biogen, HPE in Focus -Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Wednesday November 30:. 1. -- Stock Futures Nudge Higher Will Powell, Jobs Data In Focus. U.S. equity moved higher Wednesday, while the dollar slipped lower against its global peers, as investors looked to a keynote address from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the session while bracing for a series of job market data releases.
TheStreet

Tesla, Airbnb Make Morningstar List of Undervalued Stocks

After dropping 25% from the beginning of the year through Oct. 12, the S&P 500 has rebounded 10% amid anticipation the Federal Reserve will lessen its interest-rate increases. Despite the bounce-back, some stocks have fallen into undervalued territory, according to Morningstar. It bases that conclusion on its analysts’ fair value estimates. And it created a list of equities in that category.
ValueWalk

Cosmos Holdings May Be A Long-Term Buy With Short-Term Risk

COSM stock is up 618% in November, likely due to a short squeeze. The company does have an appealing business model and may be genuinely undervalued. But, investors need to weigh a high level of short interest along with the high probability of a reverse stock split in the near future.

