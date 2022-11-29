Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
It is a Win For Casino Operators MGM, LVS, and WYNN in Macau
Shares of casino operators including MGM Resorts (MGM), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), and Melco Resorts and Entertainment (MLCO) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Monday as Macau renewed the casino licenses of six operators tentatively. Besides the above operators, the other two casino players whose...
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
Tesla has lost almost $700 billion of market value in the past year - the equivalent of 3 Disneys, 4 Nikes, or 6 Starbucks
Elon Musk's company has lost almost a Berkshire Hathaway's worth of market value, or more than the combined worth of Coca-Cola and PepsiCo.
tipranks.com
‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now...
dailycoin.com
Why a High-Yield Hedge Fund is Betting on Meta
Tortoise Fund is a London-based equity hedge fund that has outperformed its peers this year. Fund manager Tom Morris believes that Meta’s shares are of high value, which is why the firm has acquired long positions. Meta’s long-term prospects are healthy given its liquidity levels, cost-cutting, and number of...
NASDAQ
UPS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Wednesday, shares of United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $186.93, changing hands as high as $188.46 per share. United Parcel Service Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UPS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Business Insider
Feeling Bullish On Newmont, Barrick Gold And Franco-Nevada? This ETF Offers 2X Leverage
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSE:NUGT) gapped up 3% to start Wednesday’s trading session and after some early session volatility, the ETF surged an additional 3% from the open due to bullish price action across the gold sector. The climb higher was in tandem with the...
tipranks.com
After Super-Sized Rally: NIO, LI, XPEV Showed Mixed Delivery Results
Stocks of Chinese EV makers were on an upward trajectory on Wednesday fueled by XPeng’s (XPEV) Q3 results even as the company posted wider-than-expected losses. Shares of XPeng, Li Auto (LI), and NIO (NIO) shot up by more than 40%, 20%, and 18% on Wednesday. However, as these three...
Benzinga
Alibaba, Nio Soar Over 7%: Powell's Speech Fires Up Hang Seng After Strong Wall Street Close
Hong Kong stocks soared on Thursday with the benchmark Hang Seng opening 2.47% higher following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech that indicated the central bank may slow the pace of rate hikes as soon as December. EV stocks surged, with Xpeng shares rising over 21%, playing catch-up with its U.S. stock movement from the day before. Nio shares rose over 13% while Li Auto shares soared over 9% in morning trade. Alibaba and Baidu stocks rose over 7%.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: CrowdStrike, Horizon Therapeutics, Petco and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares dropped 19% after the cybersecurity provider said new revenue growth is weaker than expected. Otherwise, CrowdStrike beat estimates on the top and bottom lines in its most recent quarterly results. Stifel downgraded the stock to hold from buy after the earnings report.
Motley Fool
One Growth Stock Down 83% You'll Wish You Own When the Bear Market Ends
Marqeta is a fintech that's had excellent growth, but concerns about its business have the stock down significantly this year. The fintech heavily relies on one customer for revenue and is working to diversify its revenue streams. It looks to help companies create their own financial products, called embedded finance...
One of the World's Richest Investors Just Sounded a Big-Time Warning for Wall Street
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have all entered a bear market in 2022. Based on the latest round of 13F filings, one exceptionally successful billionaire investor refused to put any money to work during the third quarter. Despite a multitude of metrics and historic data...
NASDAQ
Why Monster Beverage (MNST) Continues to Outpace Its Industry
Monster Beverage Corporation MNST is trending up the charts, thanks to the continued strong demand for energy drinks. Product innovation plays a significant role in MNST's success. Its actions, including price increases, reducing reliance on imported cans and moving production closer to markets to mitigate the ongoing cost pressures, bode well.
tipranks.com
DG, DAL: Wall Street’s Undisputed “Strong Buy” Stocks
Dollar General and Delta Airlines have been grabbing attention on Wall Street over the past two days. Several analysts recommend these stocks, encouraged by a healthy mix of near-term and longer-term outlooks – something rarely seen these days. Keeping a view beyond the near term and choosing the right...
Stocks Dip Lower, Salesforce, Costco, Five Below And General Electric In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday December 1:. 1. -- Stock Futures Drift Lower After Powell-Induced Rally. U.S. equity slipped lower Thursday, following on from one of the strongest rallies on Wall Street in months, as investors looked to a key inflation reading that could add weight to a long-awaited clarification on rate hikes from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.
Stocks Nudge Higher, Powell, Bankman-Fried, Biogen, HPE in Focus -Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Wednesday November 30:. 1. -- Stock Futures Nudge Higher Will Powell, Jobs Data In Focus. U.S. equity moved higher Wednesday, while the dollar slipped lower against its global peers, as investors looked to a keynote address from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the session while bracing for a series of job market data releases.
Tesla, Airbnb Make Morningstar List of Undervalued Stocks
After dropping 25% from the beginning of the year through Oct. 12, the S&P 500 has rebounded 10% amid anticipation the Federal Reserve will lessen its interest-rate increases. Despite the bounce-back, some stocks have fallen into undervalued territory, according to Morningstar. It bases that conclusion on its analysts’ fair value estimates. And it created a list of equities in that category.
ValueWalk
Cosmos Holdings May Be A Long-Term Buy With Short-Term Risk
COSM stock is up 618% in November, likely due to a short squeeze. The company does have an appealing business model and may be genuinely undervalued. But, investors need to weigh a high level of short interest along with the high probability of a reverse stock split in the near future.
tipranks.com
Anavex Stock: Volatility Beckons but the Pipeline Has Big Potential, Says Analyst
Biotech stocks are wont to crash hard when investors are presented with negative data from a clinical trial. More rare is for the stock to hit the skids due to… no data being presented at all. That appeared to be the case on Monday for Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL),...
