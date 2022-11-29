ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

ifiberone.com

Man accused of pulling gun on victim at homeless encampment in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man is charged with robbery after police say he pointed a pistol at another man and stole his shotgun at a homeless encampment. Eric J. Applegate, 45, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree robbery, theft of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a short-barreled firearm and three counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Ephrata man gets a year in jail in East Wenatchee-area stabbing

EAST WENATCHEE — An Ephrata man has been sentenced to a year in jail in a March stabbing that left another man injured near East Wenatchee. Miguel Angel Lopez-Montes Jr., 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. He was initially charged with first-degree assault and felony harassment but the charges were lessened as part of a plea agreement.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman on foot hit by car and killed in Moses Lake early Tuesday

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a 36-year-old Spokane woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV just north of Yonezawa Boulevard on SR 17 early Tuesday. State patrol officials say 58-year-old Cynthia Jackson of Moses Lake was going southbound on SR 17 in her Kia Sorento SUV when she hit the pedestrian in the left lane of SR 17. The pedestrian died at the scene.
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD burglary investigation leads to car full of stolen guns

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) seized a car for evidence relating to a burglary on November, 18. When KPD Officers obtained a search warrant for the car on November, 23, they found 14 guns in the trunk that had been reported stolen in Franklin County. Officers also found...
KENNEWICK, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane woman killed in crash on SR 17 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Spokane woman was killed in a car crash on SR 17 near Yonezawa Boulevard in Moses Lake. WSP says someone was driving south on SR 17 in the left lane heading toward Yonezawa Boulevard. The woman, 36-year-old Tawney Guenther, was in the left lane just north of Yonezawa Boulevard when the person driving the vehicle...
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Franklin County deputies searching for two burglary suspects caught on camera

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two burglary suspects they said broke into a home on Saturday, Nov. 26, in Franklin County. In a Facebook post, FCSO shared a video of the two suspects from a Ring camera. In the video, both suspects are wearing dark clothes and face coverings as they begin searching the home.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Grant County road closed after deadly collision

GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office Road B-NW between Road 18-NW and Road 20-NW, is closed. The closure is due to a deadly car collision that is currently being investigated. One person died in the accident and another person was transported to the hospital with non-life...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Humane Society Sees Most Surrendered Animals in 55 Years

The cages at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) are all filled up on a daily basis due to a high volume of surrendered pets at its shelter operations this autumn. Humane Society interim executive director, Dawn Davies, says the continuing issues are being attributed to fallout from the pandemic.
WENATCHEE, WA

