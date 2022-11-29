Read full article on original website
Man accused of pulling gun on victim at homeless encampment in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man is charged with robbery after police say he pointed a pistol at another man and stole his shotgun at a homeless encampment. Eric J. Applegate, 45, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree robbery, theft of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a short-barreled firearm and three counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
A Pasco man feared violating a court order. So he left a beaten woman outside for hours
A Pasco man left a seriously beaten woman outside to die because he feared getting into trouble if he called 911. Joe Cruz Garza, 56, is currently being held in the Franklin County jail for violating a court protection order that was supposed to keep him away from 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy.
Ephrata man gets a year in jail in East Wenatchee-area stabbing
EAST WENATCHEE — An Ephrata man has been sentenced to a year in jail in a March stabbing that left another man injured near East Wenatchee. Miguel Angel Lopez-Montes Jr., 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. He was initially charged with first-degree assault and felony harassment but the charges were lessened as part of a plea agreement.
Deputies investigating after reported shots fired; Regional SWAT team assisting
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — [UPDATE 10PM] --- Deputies said the man who had allegedly fired off the shots surrendered and was taken into custody. ------------------------- Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating an active scene with shots being fired near SR/225 and Montana PR outside of Benton City.
Military veteran arrested after hours-long standoff near Benton City
Neighbors heard gunfire and yelling before calling 911.
Woman on foot hit by car and killed in Moses Lake early Tuesday
MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a 36-year-old Spokane woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV just north of Yonezawa Boulevard on SR 17 early Tuesday. State patrol officials say 58-year-old Cynthia Jackson of Moses Lake was going southbound on SR 17 in her Kia Sorento SUV when she hit the pedestrian in the left lane of SR 17. The pedestrian died at the scene.
KPD burglary investigation leads to car full of stolen guns
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) seized a car for evidence relating to a burglary on November, 18. When KPD Officers obtained a search warrant for the car on November, 23, they found 14 guns in the trunk that had been reported stolen in Franklin County. Officers also found...
Franklin County deputies searching for two burglary suspects caught on camera
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two burglary suspects they said broke into a home on Saturday, Nov. 26, in Franklin County. In a Facebook post, FCSO shared a video of the two suspects from a Ring camera. In the video, both suspects are wearing dark clothes and face coverings as they begin searching the home.
Kriete to be sworn in as Grant County sheriff on Tuesday; Rectenwald retiring
EPHRATA — Joey Kriete will be sworn in as Grant County sheriff on Tuesday afternoon. Elected candidates are typically sworn in at the beginning of the new year but current Sheriff Ryan Rectenwald is retiring this week. Rectenwald was appointed to the sheriff position on July 1 after former...
Grant County road closed after deadly collision
GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office Road B-NW between Road 18-NW and Road 20-NW, is closed. The closure is due to a deadly car collision that is currently being investigated. One person died in the accident and another person was transported to the hospital with non-life...
Job fair to hire 1,700 workers. Pay is among the highest in Eastern WA
The Hanford jobs range from interns, clerks, engineers and truck drivers to nurses, firefighters, attorneys and more.
Wenatchee Humane Society Sees Most Surrendered Animals in 55 Years
The cages at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) are all filled up on a daily basis due to a high volume of surrendered pets at its shelter operations this autumn. Humane Society interim executive director, Dawn Davies, says the continuing issues are being attributed to fallout from the pandemic.
National Weather Service Warns of Major Winter Storm Starting Tuesday Night
A major winter storm is projected to blow over the north central region on Tuesday night, continuing well into Wednesday. Expect moderate snow early on Monday morning, followed by temperatures dropping on Monday night going into Tuesday morning. Higher elevated areas in the Cascades should expect over 12 inches of...
