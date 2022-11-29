Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Murray Ledger & Times
Datebook Dec. 1, 2022
The Murray Independent School District will celebrate its 150th birthday on Tuesday, Dec. 6. At 3:30 p.m. a cake and cookie reception will be held in the Murray Middle School Atrium with tours led by student ambassadors. A special program will be presented at 4 p.m. in the MMS Auditorium and will feature MHS alumni. The commemorative 150th anniversary ornament will be offered at $20. Supply is limited. The public is invited to attend.
wpsdlocal6.com
Father, four children injured in crash in Paducah
PADUCAH — A Smithland, Kentucky, father and four of his children were injured in a crash that shut down part of the downtown Paducah business loop for three hours Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.
Murray Ledger & Times
Offense returns for Racer women at UTM
MARTIN, Tenn. — After a few games of its offense simply not finding the bottom of the net, the Murray State women’s basketball team regained the touch Wednesday night at former Ohio Valley Conference rival UT Martin. The Racers started well and ended that way as they took...
104.1 WIKY
Worker Killed On The Job In Owensboro Identified
Daviess County Deputies were called to the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro Monday afternoon. It was for a tree trimming employee with a traumatic injury. The worker had partially fallen into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner. He has been identified as 46 year...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one person died Monday night in an equipment accident. DCSO says 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire from Crofton, KY was killed in the incident. Deputies say a local tree trimming contractor was working when Manire became tangled and partially fell into a wood chipper. We’re told […]
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield, Graves County to commemorate tornado anniversary
The City of Mayfield and Graves County will commemorate the first anniversary of the devastating tornado with a service on Saturday, December 10th. Calling the service "A Celebration of Hope: We Will Remember," it will take place at War Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. The entrance on Lockridge Street is where everyone is asked to enter.
Murray Ledger & Times
ITS donates to Hospice House in Connell’s memory
MURRAY – Industrial Training Services of Murray recently presented a $5,230 donation to The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in support of the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House. This donation was given in memory and honor of one of their employees, Kellie Connell.
wkdzradio.com
Honeysuckle Drive Home Hit In Shooting
A home on Honeysuckle Drive in Hopkinsville was hit several times in a shooting Wednesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 pm they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 15 shell casings in the area and a home that was hit 4 times. The shooter allegedly walked up to the home and fired the shots.
KFVS12
Portion of 3rd St. reopened after crash
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A portion of a busy roadway in downtown Paducah is reopened after a crash Wednesday morning, November 30. Third Street between Broadway and Monroe Streets was back open to traffic shortly before 11:30 a.m. According to police, the street was closed because of a crash with...
Murray Ledger & Times
Marshall County High School baseball field renamed for victim in school shooting
DRAFFENVILLE (KT) — Marshall County High School has completed the renaming of its baseball field, honoring Preston Cope, one of two students who was killed in a school shooting in January 2018. The renaming was finalized last Tuesday when the sign bearing his name was placed on top of...
Murray Ledger & Times
Winder: Thursday’s Valley opener starts string of events at CFSB Center
MURRAY — While Murray State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Prohm is the main guest on the weekly “Hey Coach” radio show on FROGGY 103,7 this time of year, others can appear as well. That was the case Monday when Murray State Associate Director of Athletics/Communications...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer Athletics: Don’t miss The Valley’s Arch Madness
MURRAY — For the 33rd consecutive year, the State Farm Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament will be held in St. Louis (March 2-5) when the league crowns its 2023 champion. All 12 MVC teams converge in the Enterprise Center and the Murray State Racers and Racer Nation will be a part of it for the first time.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man arrested on drug charges in Graves County
A Graves County traffic stop ended with drug charges for a Paducah man. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle near Hopewell Road in Mayfield overnight Saturday. The deputy allegedly found a quantity of methamphetamine while searching the vehicle. The driver, 53-year-old Stephen Odell of Paducah,...
Murray Ledger & Times
DeMier, Miller named to Valley Scholar-Athlete First Team
MURRAY — Murray State’s Bailey DeMier and Dahlia Miller were named Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete First Team, as announced earlier this week. DeMier earned the honors with a 4.0 GPA while majoring in finance. She played as the Racers’ primary setter through the season, posting 1,085 assists and 40 service aces. DeMier is one of only two MVC players to post a triple-double this season.
westkentuckystar.com
Two arrested on drug charges at Paducah motel
Two Paducah residents were arrested Monday night on drug and related charges at a Paducah motel on Cairo Road, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's office. Twenty-four-year-old Austin Hayes of Burnett Street was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and cocaine and possession of marijuana. Hayes was on probation at the time of his arrest, which the sheriff's office said took place after they obtained a search warrant.
Murray Ledger & Times
Lotus mobile unit assists with abuse investigations
MURRAY – Lotus Sexual Assault Center has teamed with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) By the Lakes in Murray to provide a mobile unit making it easier for children to tell investigators if they have been abused. CASA by the Lakes Executive Director Jessica Foust said Lotus’s Hope Heal...
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Arrested On Drug Charges In Benton County
Benton County, Tennessee–A Paris man was arrested on drug charges by the Drug Task Force in Benton County. Bryan Carter was charged with four counts of possession of Schedule VI with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond of $122,500 was set and he has been released from the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Cleaver’s Lakers cruise to easy win over Livingston
MURRAY — Calloway County Head Coach Brad Cleaver said the day went slow Tuesday as he and his Lakers boys basketball team prepared to hit the hardwood for the first time in the 2022-23 season.
Murray Ledger & Times
Prohm: Biggest thing to Valley opener is to win it
MURRAY —Tonight marks yet another highlight moment for Murray State’s storied men’s basketball program. After about three quarters of a century of playing in the league of which it was a founder — the Ohio Valley Conference — the Racer program is entering a new era. It is entering a bigger and much higher-caliber Valley.
WSMV
Clarksville bank robbery suspect identified, arrested
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who robbed a Clarksville bank earlier this week has been identified and arrested by police. On Nov. 28, a man with a mask entered a Regions Bank located at 2155 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and left with a white bank bag filled with cash. The Clarksville Police Department identified 55-year-old William Marlow as the man responsible for the robbery.
Comments / 1