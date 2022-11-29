Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 07:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph leading to blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Waterville, Brewster, Omak, Bridgeport, Oroville, Disautel Pass, Mansfield, Nespelem, Okanogan, and Badger Mountain Road. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Deer Park, Athol, Priest River, Orin-Rice Road, Springdale-Hunters Road, Bonners Ferry, Sandpoint, Kettle Falls, Northport, Colville, Newport, Eastport, Flowery Trail Road, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Chewelah. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Okanogan Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 07:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Inchelium, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Wauconda, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman Pass, Republic, and Chesaw Road. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will be isolated in nature with quick bursts of snow up to one inch per hour.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 07:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Blue Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Cloverland Road, Anatone, Peola, and Mountain Road. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chelan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 07:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Stehekin, Stevens Pass, and Holden Village. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for slippery driving conditions. Check pass conditions before attempting to travel through the Cascades on Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will be isolated to scattered in nature with quick bursts of snow up to one inch per hour.
