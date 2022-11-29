Effective: 2022-11-30 19:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bonner; Boundary; Kootenai; Shoshone The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center in Sandpoint has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas: Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, Shoshone Counties * WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to high today. * WHERE...Mountainous terrain above 5,000 feet in elevation on the KootenaiNational Forest, Silver Valley, Selkirk and Cabinet Mountains. * WHEN...In effect from Thu 06:00 PST to Fri 06:00 PST. * IMPACTS...Recent storm snow and wind combined with a weak snowpack structure has created dangerous avalanche conditions. Human triggered avalanches are very likely. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. * PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Consult http://www.idahopanhandleavalanche.org/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.

BONNER COUNTY, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO