weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Deer Park, Athol, Priest River, Orin-Rice Road, Springdale-Hunters Road, Bonners Ferry, Sandpoint, Kettle Falls, Northport, Colville, Newport, Eastport, Flowery Trail Road, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Chewelah. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 08:53:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Potlatch, Plummer, Genesee, and Moscow. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
weather.gov
Avalanche Warning issued for Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, Shoshone by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 19:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bonner; Boundary; Kootenai; Shoshone The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center in Sandpoint has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas: Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, Shoshone Counties * WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to high today. * WHERE...Mountainous terrain above 5,000 feet in elevation on the KootenaiNational Forest, Silver Valley, Selkirk and Cabinet Mountains. * WHEN...In effect from Thu 06:00 PST to Fri 06:00 PST. * IMPACTS...Recent storm snow and wind combined with a weak snowpack structure has created dangerous avalanche conditions. Human triggered avalanches are very likely. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. * PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Consult http://www.idahopanhandleavalanche.org/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Okanogan Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 07:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Inchelium, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Wauconda, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman Pass, Republic, and Chesaw Road. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will be isolated in nature with quick bursts of snow up to one inch per hour.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 08:53:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Kamiah, Nezperce, Soldiers Meadow Road, Winchester, and Craigmont. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions as well as localized blowing and drifting snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
