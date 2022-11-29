Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 08:53:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Potlatch, Plummer, Genesee, and Moscow. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 08:53:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. If travel is necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches in the mountains and less than 2 inches in the valleys. * WHERE...St. Maries, Lookout Pass, Wallace, Mullan, Osburn, Fourth Of July Pass, Fernwood, Kellogg, Pinehurst, and Dobson Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Coeur d'Alene Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Coeur d`Alene, Hayden, Worley, and Post Falls. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Deer Park, Athol, Priest River, Orin-Rice Road, Springdale-Hunters Road, Bonners Ferry, Sandpoint, Kettle Falls, Northport, Colville, Newport, Eastport, Flowery Trail Road, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Chewelah. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
weather.gov
Avalanche Warning issued for Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, Shoshone by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 19:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bonner; Boundary; Kootenai; Shoshone The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center in Sandpoint has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas: Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, Shoshone Counties * WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to high today. * WHERE...Mountainous terrain above 5,000 feet in elevation on the KootenaiNational Forest, Silver Valley, Selkirk and Cabinet Mountains. * WHEN...In effect from Thu 06:00 PST to Fri 06:00 PST. * IMPACTS...Recent storm snow and wind combined with a weak snowpack structure has created dangerous avalanche conditions. Human triggered avalanches are very likely. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. * PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Consult http://www.idahopanhandleavalanche.org/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Deer Park, Athol, Priest River, Orin-Rice Road, Springdale-Hunters Road, Bonners Ferry, Sandpoint, Kettle Falls, Northport, Colville, Newport, Eastport, Flowery Trail Road, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Chewelah. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
