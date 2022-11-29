Effective: 2022-12-01 08:53:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. If travel is necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches in the mountains and less than 2 inches in the valleys. * WHERE...St. Maries, Lookout Pass, Wallace, Mullan, Osburn, Fourth Of July Pass, Fernwood, Kellogg, Pinehurst, and Dobson Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.

BENEWAH COUNTY, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO