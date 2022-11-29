Effective: 2022-12-01 07:14:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Lincoln; Mineral; Sanders The following message is transmitted at the request of Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center Sandpoint ID. AVALANCHE WARNING ISSUED BY THE IDAHO PANHANDLE AVALANCHE CENTER 06:00 PST Thu Dec 01 2022 The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center in Sandpoint has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas: NWS Missoula MT - MT 053 (Lincoln County)...MT 061 (Mineral County)...MTC 089 (Sanders County) NWS Spokane WA - ID 017 (Bonner County)...ID 021 (Boundary County)...ID 055 (Kootenai County)...ID 079 (Shoshone County) * WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to high today. * WHERE...Mountainous terrain above 5,000 feet in elevation on the Kootenai National Forest, Silver Valley, Selkirk and Cabinet Mountains. * WHEN...In effect from Thu 06:00 PST to Fri 06:00 PST. * IMPACTS...Recent storm snow and wind combined with a weak snowpack structure has created dangerous avalanche conditions. Human triggered avalanches are very likely. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. * PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Consult http://www.idahopanhandleavalanche.org/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.

LINCOLN COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO