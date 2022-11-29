Effective: 2022-12-01 07:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Inchelium, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Wauconda, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman Pass, Republic, and Chesaw Road. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will be isolated in nature with quick bursts of snow up to one inch per hour.

FERRY COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO