Man accused of breaking onto boat at Marriott Marina, terrorizing 2 teens arraigned
SAN DIEGO — The man accused of breaking onto a boat docked at the Marriott Marina and terrorizing two teen girls made his first court appearance Wednesday. The incident happened late Sunday night. 29-year-old Isaac Cyriaque pleaded not guilty to assault, burglary and false imprisonment charges. If convicted on...
NBC San Diego
Santee Sheriff's Release Sketch of Suspect Who Rammed Mom, Daughter With Pickup Truck and Robbed Them
The San Diego County Sheriff's released a sketch of the man wanted in connection with an attempted robbery in Santee on Black Friday. The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the Kohl's parking lot on the 9400 block of Mission Gorge Road. A mom and daughter told NBC 7 they were shopping for relatives, and when they were walking to their car, they say a man struck them with his pickup truck.
'People started piling out of it' | Group flees from potential human smuggling boat in La Jolla
SAN DIEGO — United States Border Patrol are investigating a suspected smuggling incident in La Jolla. On Wednesday morning, Chris Wilhelmy was walking on the beach near The Marine Room when he saw a boat on the shore. Wilhelmy said, “We were walking down the beach and we saw a boat very, very close to shore, just outside of the surfline. We noticed that it was so close to the shore and then as we were walking, it veered very suddenly towards the Marine Room. As it did a bunch of people started piling out of it.”
Man tries to evade officers by swimming away in lagoon: police
Officers Tuesday arrested a 53-year-old man with a felony warrant after he tried to escape by swimming away in a Carlsbad lagoon, police said.
Woman killed in Mira Mesa crash identified
A 28-year-old driver killed after crashing into a tree in Mira Mesa was identified Wednesday, county medical officials said.
Caught on camera: 'Nike' bandit targets businesses in North San Diego County
Surveillance video shows a thief with a specific taste in clothing targeting businesses in North San Diego County.
Suspect arrested in connection to hit-and-run near Carlsbad
A suspect has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that took place on Interstate 5 near Carlsbad on Sept. 18, said California Highway Patrol.
eastcountymagazine.org
REWARD OFFERED IN CASSIDY HOPWOOD CASE; FUNDRAISER SITE SET UP FOR BURIAL OF TEEN FOUND DEAD IN LA MESA
November 30, 2022 (La Mesa) -- A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest in the case of Cassidy Hopwood, an El Cajon teen who went missing in February. Her body was found March 13 behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Blvd. in La Mesa, but she was not identified until November.
Wanted Man, 53, Jumps into Carlsbad Lagoon in Failed Bid to Evade Arrest
A man wanted on a felony warrant out of Orange County allegedly fled into Batiquitos Lagoon in Carlsbad Tuesday when police approached, leading to a watery pursuit for the better part of an hour before finally emerging from the estuary and surrendering. Officers with the Carlsbad Police Department tried to...
Woman hit, killed while crossing Pacific Beach street identified
A woman who hit and killed while crossing a Pacific Beach street on the night of Nov. 10 has been identified by authorities.
$1K reward offered for information on unsolved murder
A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest in the murder of 44-year-old Gilbert Johnson, said the San Diego Police Department.
Husband, 48, Sentenced for Wife’s 2019 Killing in City Heights Somali Community
A man convicted of murdering his wife at the couple’s City Heights apartment was sentenced Tuesday to 26 years to life in state prison. Mohamed Abidaziz Kerow, 48, was convicted by a San Diego jury earlier this year of first-degree murder and a deadly weapon allegation for the death of 36-year-old Muna Salad Kuri.
Woman speaks out after surviving brick to the head by homeless man in Balboa Park
SAN DIEGO — A woman has come forward after she says she was attacked on the street outside the San Diego Zoo by a homeless man. Diane Brown says he slammed a brick into the back of her head. Brown lives near the San Diego Zoo where she volunteers...
One of Two People Who Died After Panga Capsized Near Imperial Beach ID’d
Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 39-year-old woman who died in the ocean off the coast of Imperial Beach along with another person last weekend after the crowded skiff she was in capsized during a possible human-smuggling run. Julia Estebana Chan Canul, a resident of Mexico, was pronounced dead on the...
2 pedestrians killed in Thanksgiving crash identified
Two people who were hit and killed by a vehicle last week while crossing a North County a street have been identified.
‘Her Bones Protruded from Her Skin’: Grisly Details Emerge After Megachurch Leader Charged with Torturing and Murdering 11-Year-Old Daughter
A judge in California will not allow a local megachurch leader and her mother to be released from jail, saying the horrific allegations that they tortured and starved their 11-year-old adoptive daughter and granddaughter to death made them a danger to society and a flight risk. San Diego Superior Court...
News 8 KFMB
Group of people flee from potential human smuggling boat in La Jolla
Around a dozen people were seen fleeing the beach and running into the streets. Witnesses say at least three cars waiting for the people.
NBC San Diego
Man Survives Stabbing Attack Near Old Town Trolley Station
A young man was brought to a San Diego hospital Monday morning after he was stabbed in San Diego's Old Town neighborhood. The victim was injured in a fight between two men, authorities reported. The 30-year-old victim had just left Old Town Transit Center and was standing at the intersection of Pacific Highway and Taylor Street when the other man, whom he did not know, approached him shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
21-Year-Old Pleads Guilty in Mount Hope Slaying of San Diego Man Shot, Dragged by Car
A man pleaded guilty Monday to killing another man who was shot and dragged by a car in Mount Hope last year. Fernando Arellano, 21, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the June 20, 2021, death of 56-year-old San Diego resident David Aviles, who police found pinned beneath a car at 4100 F St. at around 8:15 p.m.
NBC San Diego
Family Remembers Man Who Died of Suspected Fentanyl Overdose in University Heights
The family of a University Heights man who died of a suspected fentanyl overdose is speaking out about the impact the synthetic opioid has on not just those who use it. Earlier this month, 35-year-old Zack Whalen and a woman were found in an apartment on Louisiana Street, along with two other men who were found unresponsive and revived with the overdose-reversing drug Narcan.
