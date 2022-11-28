Read full article on original website
Patricia Deeter, 84, Vincennes
Patricia Grace (Doades) Deeter, 84, formerly of Vincennes, passed away Sunday November 27, 2022 in Valparaiso, IN. Grace was born April 10, 1938 in Decker, IN, the daughter of Elmer and Flossie Mae Garris Doades. She was a graduate of Decker High School and worked at various businesses as a cashier. She was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed cooking, baking and being with her family. She showed her Christian beliefs in her daily interactions with everyone she met.
Margaret “Ann” Cooper, 84, Vincennes
Margaret “Ann” Cooper, 84, passed away at 7:14 a.m. on November 23, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born in Vincennes, IN on June 8, 1938, the daughter of Woodie and Merle (Miller) Kennedy. She married Larry H. Cooper on November 11, 1962, and he preceded her in death on January 26, 2021.
Jerry Cress, 67, Bicknell
Jerry Lee Cress Sr, 67, of Bicknell, Indiana passed away on November 26, 2022. He was born to the late Jesse Cress Sr. And Margaret Lee “Jewel” Cress, on July 16, 1955. Jerry served his country proudly in the United States Army, was a wrecker driver, mechanic in his younger years, then self- employed. Jerry enjoyed working on cars and working with his hands.
New Exterior a Huge Hit at the Pantheon
Renovations at the Pantheon Business Theatre in downtown Vincennes are a huge hit with those running the facility. The Pantheon now has a completed exterior, including a marquee-based facade facing Main Street. The building is at the corner of Fifth and Main in Vincennes. The exterior is also a tribute...
Vincennes Christmas Parade of Lights Taking Entries
The annual Christmas Parade of Lights will step off on Main Street in downtown Vincennes at 6:30 Friday, December 9th. The parade will run on Main from First Street to Tenth Street. The parade is now being handled by the Vincennes City Council. At this time, the parade has about...
Wreaths Across Knox County Purchase Deadline Extended to Mid-December
The annual “Wreaths Across America” deadline has now been extended to December 15th. The deadline is two days before the actual Wreaths Across Knox County ceremony on Saturday, December 17th. The program is a joint effort by both the Vincennes Rotary and Kiwanis clubs. The wreaths are $15...
Vincennes Christmas Activities Set for Next Two Weekends
The annual Vincennes Christmas Parade is planned for Friday, December 9th at 6:00 p.m. The event will use the traditional Christmas parade route on Main Street from First to Tenth Streets. The annual parade will be held on December 9th to square it with various other activities around Vincennes in that time period.
Vincennes Sports Roundup for Wednesday, 11/30
The Lincoln Lady Alices fell to 3A #8 Gibson Southern 78-49. Lincoln was led by Ari Gerkin with 15 points, with Faith Fleetwood adding 9. The Alices are 4-4 and travel to Salem Friday. (Clay City Slithers By Warriors) The Clay City Eels rode a 25-10 middle two quarter surge...
Giving Tuesday Set for Tomorrow
Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday — and the United Way of Knox County is promoting it in a little different way this year. Through its Facebook page, the group is offering a printable 10% off coupon at the Vincennes Texas Roadhouse. The coupon is available through the United Way of Knox County’s new Facebook page at United Way of Knox County Vincennes.
VCSC “Backpacks of Love” Gets Some Love from KCCF
Backpacks of Love for the Vincennes Community School Corporation recently received a $1,000 grant from the Knox County Community Foundation through the Knox Gives Grant Program. The program allows Knox County Community Foundation advisory board members to recommend $1,000 grants to local nonprofit organizations. The Foundation’s most recent grant recommendation was made by Chrissy Lange for general support to Backpacks of Love for VCSC.
VU President Johnson Seeking Legislative Assistance This Year
Vincennes University will seek state funding this coming budget cycle for improvements to its Vincennes and Jasper campuses. The request will be for the long, budget setting Legislative session starting in January. VU president Chuck Johnson wants funding for a new building to sit on the site of the former...
Vincennes City Council Members Chime In on E-Gift Card Rollout
The Knox County Chamber of Commerce’s E-Gift Cards are now available to anyone wishing to shop in Knox County. The electronic gift cards allow users to double the purchasing power of their cards, with a buy one card, get one free offer. The original purchase can be from $20 to $200 per card, with a maximum of 2 cards.
Lyla Haag, 82, Washington
Lyla “Sue” Haag, 82, of Washington went to her heavenly home on Friday, November 18, 2022. She was born on October 29, 1940 in Washington, IN to Lyle and Betty McCafferty. Sue was a member of the St. John Episcopal Church in Washington and was their organist for over 40 years. She taught kindergarten in Loogootee schools and later retired from Barr Reeve Schools where she taught Special Education. She taught piano lessons to many kids. She was active in The Red Hats (she was Queen Bee), Class of 58 Group, the Event Planner of everything, and her Special Butterfly Girls.
Rivet’s Cadence Mills to Continue Golf Career at Saint Mary of the Woods
Rivet senior Cadence Mills will sign a letter of intent to play golf next year at Saint Mary of the Woods College in Terre Haute. Mills, a senior at Rivet, will make the signing official at a ceremony on Wednesday, December seventh, at Rivet.
KC Salvation Army Seeking Donations, Volunteers for Coming Campaign
The Knox County Salvation Army is seeking both donations and volunteers for its kettle campaign. The group’s goal this year is $58,000. Knox County Salvation Army commander Karla Salisbury reminds everyone that funding is a very vital part of their operations budget each year. Volunteers, groups, and competitions are...
LHS One of Four Statewide Schools in Pilot Learning System
Vincennes Lincln High School is one of four schools statewide to be part of a new learning system called P-Tech. The program is a relationship-driven effort to expand hands-on learning with business, industry, and higher education partners. The LHS program will work toward an advanced manufacturing path, at first. As...
Another “Giving Tuesday” Treat Provided by Papa John’s, KCARC
Another Vincennes-based group is joining with a food server to help themselves for today’s Giving Tuesday. KCARC will team with Papa John’s through tonight to take 15% of certain purchases to help their cause. The donation will be made by using the code “PJ FUND 15” at checkout. The code may be made for either telephone of online orders.
Despite “Cyber Monday,” Shop Local is Still Call from Local Merchants
Even with today being “Cyber Monday,” business leaders across the county encourage you to “shop local”. Knox County Chamber of Commerce director Jamie Neal says going local means a whole lot more than just buying Christmas gifts. Neal reminds everyone that all types of local businesses...
X Marks the Best: LHS Junior Xander Hunt Named SIAC Player of the Year
Vincennes Lincoln High School junior Xander Hunt was named as Football Player of the Year in the SIAC. The designation, and All-SIAC first and second teams, were released earlier today. Hunt was also named to the First Team as an at-large selection. Other L-H-S players named first team all-SIAC were...
