Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Ukraine refugee: I have to share a bed with stranger
About 13,500 refugees have fled Ukraine for London since the Russian invasion began, according to UK government figures. More than eight months since the war started, some sponsors are no longer able to support those in need, which has put some refugees at risk of homelessness. Olena, from south-east Ukraine,...
We escaped war in Ukraine for Britain – but we’re moving back because of UK’s ‘terrible’ housing & cost of living crisis
A COUPLE who fled Ukraine for the UK are now moving back to the war-torn country because of “terrible” living conditions in Britain. Joe Place, a British 29-year-old PhD student, and his wife Irina, a 34-year-old Ukrainian, left their home in Kyiv in February to escape the conflict in the country.
‘Are you not worried we might die?’ Social housing tenants on living with mould
Nicola Calvert and her five-year-old son, Tristan, have lived with damp in a basement flat in Hastings for three years. The mould spreads across walls and ceilings, and weevils that feed off moist plaster fall into their beds, she tells the Guardian. There are rats, too, but it’s the damp...
Nine Albanians are deported straight from the Home Office processing centre after arriving in the UK by small boat as officials crack down on foreign criminals and illegal immigrants
Nine Albanians were removed directly from the Home Office's processing centre on Thursday after arriving in Britain by small boat, the Mail can reveal. They were among a group of 26 Albanians sent home aboard a charter flight to Tirana. Twelve of those on the flight were foreign national offenders...
Ukrainian refugees and hosts petition UK government for housing support
Ukrainian refugees and their hosts have delivered a petition to Downing Street signed by more than 4,500 people calling on the government to provide housing support for those struggling or unable to find independent accommodation. Krish Kandiah, the founder of Sanctuary Foundation, the charity behind the petition, was accompanied by...
Britain’s ghost towns: Streets are deserted across the country as millions watch England v Wales
Streets across the UK's city centres are empty as millions of football fans pack out pubs and sofas as England take on Wales in a crunch World Cup game. Jubilant workers made swift exits from the office, with many heading straight to the pub to watch the Battle of Britain.
Princess of Wales backs The Independent’s Christmas cost of living campaign
The Princess of Wales today backed our On The Breadline Christmas appeal in partnership with the Evening Standard to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis.In a heartfelt message, she thanked our readers and partners for supporting our “incredibly important” appeal, which she said is making a real difference to those in need.The princess, who has worked tirelessly for a decade to improve the lives of young people, spoke about the importance of helping families who are doing all they can to make sure their children are safe from the worst ravages of the crisis.The Princess of...
Concern for health of Ukrainians aboard Scotland’s ‘floating refugee camps’
Campaigners alarmed by reports of scarlet fever outbreaks
Pride and pain in Albania's 'Little London'
In the town hall of Has, in Albania's mountainous northeast, the Union Jack flag has pride of place next to a framed photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II. It is an expression of gratitude towards the United Kingdom as the small town, dubbed 'Little London', owes everything to residents who left to find work across the Channel. Meshi, a Has town hall employee, has two other children still living in London.
‘Nearly 600,000 people’ in UK have had long Covid for at least two years
Nearly 600,000 people in the UK with long Covid are likely to have first had the virus at least two years ago, new figures suggest.A total of 2.2 million people across the country are currently estimated to be suffering from long Covid, or 3.4% of the population.This includes 594,000 who first had Covid-19, or suspected they had the virus, at least 24 months previously.The figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and are based on self-reported long Covid from a representative sample of people in private households in the four weeks to November 6.An estimated 2.2...
BBC
Funding of £9m to help people at risk of homelessness
Hundreds more people at risk of being homeless are to get a safe place to live thanks to a £9m investment. West Midlands Combined Authority said its funds would allow social enterprise Cornerstone to buy 55 more properties to help those desperately needing accommodation. It works to provide a...
'People simply don't pay enough for their food' Jeremy Clarkson says prices should be DOUBLE what they are as Britain battles cost-of-living crisis
Jeremy Clarkson has said people in the UK 'do not pay enough for their food', despite people across the country having to choose between heating and eating this winter amid a cost-of-living crisis. The 62-year-old broadcaster bought an Oxfordshire farm in 2008 which was run by a local villager but...
New housing association chief vows to prioritise safety
An interim chief executive appointed to the housing association which owned the flat where two-year-old Awaab Ishak suffered exposure to mould has vowed to prioritise safety and security for residents.Awaab died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in his family’s one-bedroom flat in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.Following an inquest into his death, chief executive Gareth Swarbrick was removed from his post at Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH).I strongly believe that everyone has the right to live in a home that is safe and secureYvonne Arrowsmith, RBHHousing Secretary Michael Gove said last week he had “no confidence” in the leadership...
Germany, Norway urge NATO to protect undersea infrastructure
BERLIN — (AP) — NATO's secretary-general on Thursday welcomed a recommendation by Germany and Norway for the military alliance to set up a center tasked with protecting undersea infrastructure such as gas pipelines and telecommunication cables. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after talks with his his Norwegian counterpart...
Time Out Global
You’ll soon be able to get combined train and ferry tickets between Ireland and France
If you’re planning on taking the green route from Ireland to France, there’s a chance that, at the moment, you’ll have to book three different transport tickets. There’s one for the train in Ireland, one for the ferry and then another for the train in France. It’s all a bit of a faff – but that could be about to change.
BBC
Staffordshire Police collect 120 knives in Operation Sceptre
Police in Staffordshire have collected 120 knives in a two-week campaign. Operation Sceptre saw surrender bins placed in Burton upon Trent, Cannock, Hanley and Longton police stations as well as Hanley Fire Station. Officers also carried out a series of weapon sweeps and stop and searches, with four arrests made.
BBC
Rotherham: Vandalised pub to be demolished
A vacant South Yorkshire pub which has "suffered badly from vandalism" is to be demolished. A planning application to turn The Haynook in Kimberworth Park, Rotherham, into a nursery was withdrawn earlier this year. A council report found the pub was in too "poor repair" to let to a social...
Warning of ‘homelessness emergency’ as private renters face eviction threat
The proportion of private renters under threat of eviction in England has risen by more than three-quarters in a year, a survey suggests, prompting a charity to warn of a rapidly emerging “homelessness emergency”.Around 5% of private renters – the equivalent of 503,995 people across the country – say they have received an eviction notice or been threatened with eviction in the last month, according to polling for Shelter.This is up about 80% from a similar period last year, when 3% of respondents (equivalent to 279,376 people) reported such.The survey of 2,000 private renters in England between October 26 and...
Brighton and Bristol among areas where under a third of people are Christian
Brighton and Bristol are among eight local areas of England where less than a third of the population describe themselves as Christian, according to the latest census data.Leicester and Slough have a similarly low proportion, together with four London boroughs: Camden, Hackney, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets.The figures provide a snapshot of religious belief across England and Wales on the day of the census, March 21 2021.They show around two in three local authorities (218) saw fewer than 50% of people describing themselves as Christian, while in the remaining third (113) the proportion was 50% or higher.Tower Hamlets has the lowest...
BBC
Southampton NHS gambling clinic launched
An NHS clinic to treat people with gambling problems has been officially opened in Southampton. The centre - the first of its kind in southern England, outside of London - is one of 15 planned by the government amid a rise in addiction referrals. It will take clients from Hampshire...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
70K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0