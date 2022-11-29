ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Crowd angered by lockdowns calls for China's Xi to step down

SHANGHAI — (AP) — Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China's powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. Police using pepper spray drove...
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” While Putin is staying away, Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and get to know new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. The summit’s official priorities of health, sustainable energy and digital transformation are likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions centered on the war in Ukraine. The nearly 9-month-old conflict has disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, and shifted much of the summit’s focus to food and energy security.
Gas War: Biden Admin Lifting Oil Sanctions On Venezuela

The United States is rethinking its relationship with oil producers in Venezuela and lifting sanctions. On Saturday, The Treasury Department said it would allow Chevron to produce and export oil from the region if the country agreed to restart diplomatic talks with opposition groups. The theory that U.S. leadership wants to see more oil produced to help drive down prices appears valid. But the resulting action still seems at odds with the Biden administration’s lofty environmental goals and is unlikely to move the needle on fuel pricing anytime soon.
Biden urged to threaten Israel weapons halt over far-right concerns

Two former senior US diplomats have made a highly unusual call for the Biden administration to cut weapons supplies to Israel if the incoming far-right government uses them to annex Palestinian land, expel Arabs or finally kill off the diminishing possibility of a Palestinian state. Daniel Kurtzer, a former US...
Tyrants in Iran, China and Russia tremble at the power of the people

What we’re seeing across the world right now is astounding. From China to Iran to Russia, tens of thousands of people are showing up in towns and cities all over their countries, day after day, to voice their objections to their oppressive regimes — and to demand their downfall. You might not realize the risks they’re taking. Here in America, performative politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pretend they’re being handcuffed as police politely escort them away from streets they blocked. The stakes are far greater in this axis of oppression. It was 22-year-old Mahsa Amini’s brutal death at the hands of Iran’s morality...
French grievances with Biden climate bill overshadow dinner with Macron

Trade tensions between the United States and the European Union over the Inflation Reduction Act and the billions it provides to subsidize electric vehicles and other clean energy efforts will overshadow the state dinner President Joe Biden is hosting for French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday night. Here are some of...
White House offers mere mush on China’s protests

“We’ve long said everyone has the right to peacefully protest, in the United States and around the world. This includes in the PRC,” the People’s Republic of China. That’s the extent of the White House support for the brave Chinese citizens demonstrating in opposition to the Communist government’s insane “Zero COVID” policies. It’s not remotely enough. Nor is Team Biden’s tepid support for heroic Russians marching against Mad Vlad’s war, or its somewhat tougher condemnation of the Iranian regime’s bloody efforts to suppress widespread protests there. The White House prefaced its support for the right to protest in China with only mild...
