Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
The U.S. is 'certainly' still in a Covid-19 pandemic, Dr. Fauci says
Dr. Anthony Fauci said the U.S. is "certainly" still in the middle of a Covid-19 pandemic and he is "very troubled" by the divisive state of American politics. "I don't care if you're a far-right Republican or a far-left Democrat, everybody deserves to have the safety of good public health and that's not happening."
Yale Daily News
University fundraising spiked during the pandemic, but a dip may be coming
Yale benefited from unprecedented rates of monetary donation during the COVID-19 pandemic. But because of recent market downturns, fundraising may soon decline from this elevated level. Yale launched its five-year “For Humanity” capital campaign on October 2, 2021, in the throes of a global pandemic. The campaign, which focuses on...
Biden's Mystifying Failure to Back Next-Generation Vaccines | Opinion
As Americans head into their third full winter accompanied by COVID-19, the Biden administration continues to disappoint in its management of the pandemic.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Serratia marcescens outbreak reported in Norway hospitals
The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) has been notified of an ongoing outbreak with the bacterium Serratia marcescens which has been detected in several of the country’s hospitals. A total of 33 cases have now been reported from three of the country’s four health regions. FHI is...
The Weather Channel
Next Major COVID-19 Variant Could be Dangerous, Even As Deadly As the Original Wuhan Strain: Study
As the world headed deeper into the COVID-19 pandemic, it saw the original novel coronavirus strain mutate and transform into multiple variants. This evolution followed an expected trend wherein the newer copies of the virus were ‘milder’ than their predecessors — a mutation that allowed them to spread more easily and conquer the globe.
Dodged COVID infection so far? You are part of a small minority: study
An estimated 94% of people in the U.S. have been infected with the COVID-19 virus at least once, according to according to a new paper from researchers at Harvard’s School of Public Health. The big reason for the surprising surge? The omicron variant’s record-shattering case rates early this year...
Fairfield Sun Times
U.S. Deaths From Infective Endocarditis Increasing in the Young
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The risk for death from infective endocarditis (IE) increased twofold among young U.S. residents aged 15 to 44 years during 1999 to 2020, according to a research letter published online Nov. 9 in the Journal of Internal Medicine. Laura McLaughlin, M.D., from the...
Avian flu outbreak becomes worst in United States history
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The deadly avian influenza outbreak that began earlier this year has now killed more than 52 million birds across 46 states, making the spread of the disease the worst poultry health disaster in United States history. The new record surpasses the tally of 50.5 million...
natureworldnews.com
Bats Carry Viral Disease that Infects Horses, Fatal to Humans, Possibility of Another Pandemic Discussed
Researchers are looking into a viral disease that bats can spread to horses and eventually could reach humans. Since this is fatal to humans, the potential for a new pandemic is extremely concerning. Zoonotic Spillover. Zoonotic spillover is the process by which pathogens spread from animals to people, frequently by...
CNBC
Fauci says he never imagined Covid would kill a million Americans
Nearly three years after Covid first arrived on America's shores, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he never imagined that the pandemic would last so long and take so many lives. Fauci is stepping down in December as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases after nearly 40 years at the helm and as White House chief medical advisor.
Why Experts Say Your Vaccination Status May Not Predict Your Risk Of Dying From COVID
As we get further from the onset of the pandemic, scientists gather data revealing that initial vaccinations may not afford sufficient protection from dying.
What Covid taught scientists and the public about the flu
On March 3, 2020, the head of the World Health Organization began a daily press briefing exhorting countries around the world to do more to stop the spread of Covid. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ plea had become a common refrain in the preceding weeks: If aggressive measures were taken, the virus could be contained.
Zero-Covid policy: why is China still having severe lockdowns?
Lockdowns and quarantine that continue almost three years into pandemic are prompting widespread protests. Here are the factors
MedicalXpress
Experts recommend using COVID-19 resources to tackle the 'silent pandemic' of antimicrobial resistance
Infections that can't be treated with antibiotics are a global health crisis and experts are calling for the Canadian government to use COVID-19 resources to address the "silent pandemic" of superbugs. Canada has an opportunity to become a global leader in the fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR)—a growing health crisis...
CDC investigating listeria outbreak linked to one death, hospitalizations in six states
CHICAGO (WGN) — One person is dead from a multi-state listeria outbreak tied to deli meats and cheeses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says the outbreak has infected at least 16 people across six states – California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York – hospitalizing at least 13. The outbreak is believed to have impacted more people and states than confirmed, officials explain, because some people recover without needing medical care or being tested for listeria.
labpulse.com
Dr. Fauci invokes Yogi Berra to describe emerging infectious disease challenge
Dr. Anthony Fauci invoked Yogi Berra in an online article Sunday describing the challenges ahead for specialists facing the possibility of emerging infectious diseases. “As one of my favorite pundits, Yogi Berra, once said, ‘It ain’t over till it’s over,’” wrote Dr. Fauci in a perspective published in the New England Journal of Medicine. “Clearly, we can now extend that axiom: when it comes to emerging infectious diseases, it’s never over.”
MedicalXpress
Dr. Fauci reflects on the perpetual challenge of infectious diseases in a new perspective piece
Once considered a potentially static field of medicine, the discipline of studying infectious diseases has proven to be dynamic as emerging and reemerging infectious diseases present continuous challenges, Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., writes in a perspective in the New England Journal of Medicine. In the piece, Dr. Fauci, who since...
MedicalXpress
Young people make up greater proportion of COVID-19 deaths in 2021 compared to 2020
Since March 2020, COVID-19-related deaths claimed over a million lives in the U.S. alone. In the pandemic's early phases, most deaths were among older adults, but in 2021, deaths in younger persons increased while deaths in older persons decreased. A new study by two investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, addresses this unexpected shift in COVID-19 mortality to relatively younger Americans and finds an increase in years of life lost due to COVID-19. Looking at this trend more closely brings to light important questions on the COVID-19 pandemic, mortality trends, and public health. Their results are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
CNBC
Flu variant that hits kids and seniors harder than other strains is dominant in U.S. right now
The H3N2 variant has been associated with more severe flu seasons for children and the elderly in the past, according to the CDC. Public health labs have detected H3N2 in 76% of the more than 3,500 respiratory samples that have tested positive for the flu and were analyzed for the virus subtype.
Yale Daily News
Yale undergraduates develop award-winning strategy to prevent gun violence
Three Yale undergraduates developed a multi-pronged approach to address the gun violence epidemic in the United States through various community resources and entity synergies, winning the Tulane Health Policy Case Competition and highlighting the potential for combining a youth mentorship program and firearm safety training to mitigate gun violence. Abe...
Comments / 0