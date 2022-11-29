ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

The U.S. is 'certainly' still in a Covid-19 pandemic, Dr. Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the U.S. is "certainly" still in the middle of a Covid-19 pandemic and he is "very troubled" by the divisive state of American politics. "I don't care if you're a far-right Republican or a far-left Democrat, everybody deserves to have the safety of good public health and that's not happening."
Yale Daily News

University fundraising spiked during the pandemic, but a dip may be coming

Yale benefited from unprecedented rates of monetary donation during the COVID-19 pandemic. But because of recent market downturns, fundraising may soon decline from this elevated level. Yale launched its five-year “For Humanity” capital campaign on October 2, 2021, in the throes of a global pandemic. The campaign, which focuses on...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Serratia marcescens outbreak reported in Norway hospitals

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) has been notified of an ongoing outbreak with the bacterium Serratia marcescens which has been detected in several of the country’s hospitals. A total of 33 cases have now been reported from three of the country’s four health regions. FHI is...
Fairfield Sun Times

U.S. Deaths From Infective Endocarditis Increasing in the Young

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The risk for death from infective endocarditis (IE) increased twofold among young U.S. residents aged 15 to 44 years during 1999 to 2020, according to a research letter published online Nov. 9 in the Journal of Internal Medicine. Laura McLaughlin, M.D., from the...
CNBC

Fauci says he never imagined Covid would kill a million Americans

Nearly three years after Covid first arrived on America's shores, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he never imagined that the pandemic would last so long and take so many lives. Fauci is stepping down in December as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases after nearly 40 years at the helm and as White House chief medical advisor.
NBC News

What Covid taught scientists and the public about the flu

On March 3, 2020, the head of the World Health Organization began a daily press briefing exhorting countries around the world to do more to stop the spread of Covid. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ plea had become a common refrain in the preceding weeks: If aggressive measures were taken, the virus could be contained.
The Hill

CDC investigating listeria outbreak linked to one death, hospitalizations in six states

CHICAGO (WGN) — One person is dead from a multi-state listeria outbreak tied to deli meats and cheeses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says the outbreak has infected at least 16 people across six states – California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York – hospitalizing at least 13. The outbreak is believed to have impacted more people and states than confirmed, officials explain, because some people recover without needing medical care or being tested for listeria.
ILLINOIS STATE
labpulse.com

Dr. Fauci invokes Yogi Berra to describe emerging infectious disease challenge

Dr. Anthony Fauci invoked Yogi Berra in an online article Sunday describing the challenges ahead for specialists facing the possibility of emerging infectious diseases. “As one of my favorite pundits, Yogi Berra, once said, ‘It ain’t over till it’s over,’” wrote Dr. Fauci in a perspective published in the New England Journal of Medicine. “Clearly, we can now extend that axiom: when it comes to emerging infectious diseases, it’s never over.”
MedicalXpress

Young people make up greater proportion of COVID-19 deaths in 2021 compared to 2020

Since March 2020, COVID-19-related deaths claimed over a million lives in the U.S. alone. In the pandemic's early phases, most deaths were among older adults, but in 2021, deaths in younger persons increased while deaths in older persons decreased. A new study by two investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, addresses this unexpected shift in COVID-19 mortality to relatively younger Americans and finds an increase in years of life lost due to COVID-19. Looking at this trend more closely brings to light important questions on the COVID-19 pandemic, mortality trends, and public health. Their results are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Yale Daily News

Yale undergraduates develop award-winning strategy to prevent gun violence

Three Yale undergraduates developed a multi-pronged approach to address the gun violence epidemic in the United States through various community resources and entity synergies, winning the Tulane Health Policy Case Competition and highlighting the potential for combining a youth mentorship program and firearm safety training to mitigate gun violence. Abe...
LOUISIANA STATE

