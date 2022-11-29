ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

FOX 11 and 41

Applications open for Richland Mayor’s city council seat replacement

RICHLAND, Wash. – The Richland City Council is accepting applications for the soon-to-be open council seat 7, which is currently occupied by Mayor Michael Alvarez. Per the results of the 2022 midterm elections, Alvarez will serve as a Benton County Commissioner beginning in January 2023. As you cannot be...
RICHLAND, WA
Tri-City Herald

Richland searching for new council member to replace mayor

Richland is looking for a new council member after the mayor won a spot on the Benton County Commission. Mayor Michael Alvarez will leave his seat on the city council on Jan. 3 to take on his new role as one of three commissioners. Alvarez defeated former state Rep. Bill Jenkin to replace outgoing Commissioner Shon Small.
RICHLAND, WA
610KONA

Benton County: Security Issues Plaguing Old KGH

(Kennewick, WA) -- It's been a headache. Benton County says ever since they closed on buying the old Kennewick General Hospital to convert it into an in-patient treatment and mental health recovery center, it's been subject to increasingly severe break-ins and vandalism. It was on November 1st, that Benton County closed escrow on the purchase of the old Kennewick General Hospital property and other buildings off 900 South Auburn St. in Kennewick. Since they took possession of the facility, county administrators report $12,000 in flood damage resulting from cut water pipes, 15 broken windows, 5 broken doors, destruction of numerous fixtures, significant clean-up costs from fire extinguishers being inappropriately discharged, and almost daily overtime costs for staff to respond to issues after hours.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Do You Remember the Snowiest Christmas Day in Tri-Cities?

Snow has been the talk of the town in Tri-Cities as of late, as it should be. Folks have their opinions on it and everyone is right to a degree in how they feel. Some people enjoy the snow and the cozy feeling it brings while others will cite Snoqualmie Pass and their commute as the reason they don't like snow. A lot of people would say that snow is a key ingredient for a picture-perfect Coca-Cola-style Christmas.
TRI-CITIES, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Frigid Temperatures Reminder of Need for Local Homeless Shelter

Despite temperatures near freezing, a large crowd turned out Tuesday afternoon for the groundbreaking for a homeless shelter located on Lind Road between Hermiston and Umatilla. Project PATH (Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing) is a collaborative effort between Umatilla County, the cities of Hermiston, Umatilla, Echo and Stanfield and the...
HERMISTON, OR
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Kennewick

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Kennewick-Richland, WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

WA auditor’s office finds questionable spending within TSD

TOPPENISH, Wash. – The Toppenish School District is once again in the spotlight after the Washington State Auditor’s Office found questionable spending habits in their last accountability audit published on November 21. The audit took place from September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2021. The audit report stated...
TOPPENISH, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Tri-Cities Animal Shelter to break ground

PASCO – The city of Pasco invites the community to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter this Wednesday at 10 a.m. at 1312 South 18th Avenue. “We hope the community can come out and celebrate this wonderful milestone,” Pasco Interim City Manager Adam Lincoln said. “We especially want to thank our Tri-Cities partners for their support to make this day happen.”
PASCO, WA

