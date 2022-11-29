Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
Applications open for Richland Mayor’s city council seat replacement
RICHLAND, Wash. – The Richland City Council is accepting applications for the soon-to-be open council seat 7, which is currently occupied by Mayor Michael Alvarez. Per the results of the 2022 midterm elections, Alvarez will serve as a Benton County Commissioner beginning in January 2023. As you cannot be...
Lower Valley Christmas Trucks Deliver Smiles In Tri-Cities
The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks are back in Town! The group is spread over the region from Toppenish, Prosser, Grandview, and even Pasco. They have just one goal: spread Christmas cheer. The 8 to 9 vehicles in run 2,000-watt generators to energize 8,000 to 12,000 lights. The Lower Valley Christmas...
610KONA
Tri-Cities’ Future Mental Health/Addiction Center Off to Rough Start
Benton County Commissioners closed on the deal to secure the old Kennewick General Hospital location for the Tri-Cities' first mental health/addiction center around a month ago and the project is already off to a rocky start. According to County Commissioner Jerome Delvin, "we've had a lot of people breaking windows,...
Tri-City Herald
Richland searching for new council member to replace mayor
Richland is looking for a new council member after the mayor won a spot on the Benton County Commission. Mayor Michael Alvarez will leave his seat on the city council on Jan. 3 to take on his new role as one of three commissioners. Alvarez defeated former state Rep. Bill Jenkin to replace outgoing Commissioner Shon Small.
610KONA
Benton County: Security Issues Plaguing Old KGH
(Kennewick, WA) -- It's been a headache. Benton County says ever since they closed on buying the old Kennewick General Hospital to convert it into an in-patient treatment and mental health recovery center, it's been subject to increasingly severe break-ins and vandalism. It was on November 1st, that Benton County closed escrow on the purchase of the old Kennewick General Hospital property and other buildings off 900 South Auburn St. in Kennewick. Since they took possession of the facility, county administrators report $12,000 in flood damage resulting from cut water pipes, 15 broken windows, 5 broken doors, destruction of numerous fixtures, significant clean-up costs from fire extinguishers being inappropriately discharged, and almost daily overtime costs for staff to respond to issues after hours.
Tri-City Herald
The aging Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is finally getting replaced. What’s coming next?
An aging Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is getting replaced more than a decade after advocates began calling for a change. A groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday will mark the start of a $4.1 million project to build a nearly 10,000-square-foot building on 18th Avenue in Pasco. The Nov. 30 event is at...
Job fair to hire 1,700 workers. Pay is among the highest in Eastern WA
The Hanford jobs range from interns, clerks, engineers and truck drivers to nurses, firefighters, attorneys and more.
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish School District audit questions spending on wrestling trips, spotty record keeping
An audit report of the Toppenish School District highlighted concerns with spending on trips, particularly those taken by the wrestling team, and questionable credit card use. The report also found spotty record keeping in some areas. Toppenish school board President Clara Jimenez promised to strengthen the district’s internal controls to...
Festive lights, Christmas events and holiday fun around Tri-Cities
Many of the Tri-Cities most popular yule-tide events kick off this week.
Tri-Cities would look different if not for this former ‘Man of the Year’ who died Saturday
“They don’t make ‘em like that anymore, I don’t believe. They’re a vanishing breed.”
Man accused of poaching trophy bull elk, plus 12 other deer and elk south of Tri-Cities
He is accused of wasting meat and hunting from a vehicle.
Do You Remember the Snowiest Christmas Day in Tri-Cities?
Snow has been the talk of the town in Tri-Cities as of late, as it should be. Folks have their opinions on it and everyone is right to a degree in how they feel. Some people enjoy the snow and the cozy feeling it brings while others will cite Snoqualmie Pass and their commute as the reason they don't like snow. A lot of people would say that snow is a key ingredient for a picture-perfect Coca-Cola-style Christmas.
Safety, new high schools and more at stake on Tri-Cities ballots. What districts are asking for
Here’s a sneak peek at what the February ballot will look like.
northeastoregonnow.com
Frigid Temperatures Reminder of Need for Local Homeless Shelter
Despite temperatures near freezing, a large crowd turned out Tuesday afternoon for the groundbreaking for a homeless shelter located on Lind Road between Hermiston and Umatilla. Project PATH (Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing) is a collaborative effort between Umatilla County, the cities of Hermiston, Umatilla, Echo and Stanfield and the...
Seattle to Pasco Was a 14-Hour Road Trip on First Highway Over Snoqualmie [PHOTOS]
Since the 1700s, Cascade passes have been a pathway for travelers from both the west and the east. At first, it was only used by a handful of explorers (when it was an ancient Indian trail). Now, present-day - thousands of people make the trip just about every hour. Crossing...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Kennewick
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Kennewick-Richland, WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Bad weather closes I-84 lanes in eastern Oregon
A winter weather storm closed I-84 in both directions Monday afternoon in eastern Oregon after multiple crashes near La Grande, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.
FOX 11 and 41
WA auditor’s office finds questionable spending within TSD
TOPPENISH, Wash. – The Toppenish School District is once again in the spotlight after the Washington State Auditor’s Office found questionable spending habits in their last accountability audit published on November 21. The audit took place from September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2021. The audit report stated...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Tri-Cities Animal Shelter to break ground
PASCO – The city of Pasco invites the community to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter this Wednesday at 10 a.m. at 1312 South 18th Avenue. “We hope the community can come out and celebrate this wonderful milestone,” Pasco Interim City Manager Adam Lincoln said. “We especially want to thank our Tri-Cities partners for their support to make this day happen.”
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: I-84 east of Pendleton closed in both directions after multiple crashes
PENDLETON, Ore. - UPDATE. 1:49 p.m. According to the ODOT, I-84 eastbound and westbound are now closed in eastern Oregon due to severe winter weather conditions and several crashes. I-84 eastbound was closed for about two hours this morning before opening briefly, then being closed again. The closure stretches from...
