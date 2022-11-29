Read full article on original website
venturabreeze.com
City Manager put on administrative leave
Alex McIntyre has served as the City Manager of the City of Ventura since November 2018. The Ventura City Council has announced that City Manager Alex D. McIntyre has been placed on administrative leave pending Council direction on a private personnel matter. Even though the reason was not stated it...
syvnews.com
Civil rights violations alleged in lawsuit against Santa Maria, police officers
A lawsuit filed in federal district court alleges the city of Santa Maria, its former police chief and several police officers violated the civil rights of a former resident during his March 2018 arrest and subsequent prosecution. The suit, filed on or about Nov. 15 on behalf of John Bright...
Santa Barbara Independent
State Board Slaps UC with Six Labor Complaints as Academic Workers’ Strike Enters Week Three
On Tuesday, November 22, six complaints were filed against the University of California by the California Public Employees Relations Board (PERB), supporting allegations of Unfair Labor Practices committed by the University in its bargaining with the union representing UC student workers on strike statewide. The findings, released on day nine of the strike, cover allegations of unlawful labor practices at multiple UC campuses, including UC Santa Barbara.
Healing Justice Santa Barbara comments on junior high racial slur incident
The Healing Justice Santa Barbara commented on the return of Santa Barbara Unified Junior High Principal Daniel Dupont following the use of a racial slur on campus. The post Healing Justice Santa Barbara comments on junior high racial slur incident appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Bloom Is Off the Bud: Santa Barbara County Taxes on Cannabis Hit New Low
First-quarter county taxes on cannabis hit a new low this year, plummeting to $1 million. That’s down from $3.1 million the year prior and $4.2 million the year before that. This trend reflects the dramatic oversupply of cannabis — both legally and illegally grown — glutting the California market.
37-year-old trespasser on-campus places Carpinteria Middle School on brief lockdown
Carpinteria Middle School was placed on a brief lockdown around 9:21 a.m. after Santa Barbara Sheriff's responded to a trespasser and possible threat on-campus. The post 37-year-old trespasser on-campus places Carpinteria Middle School on brief lockdown appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Local Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center doctor set to receive award for women’s healthcare advocacy
The Santa Barbara Chapter of The Association of Women in Communications announced Dr. Katrina Mitchell as this year's recipient of the Lois Phillips Founder's Award for her advocacy work in women's health. The post Local Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center doctor set to receive award for women’s healthcare advocacy appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Birth Rates ‘Overwhelmingly’ Determined by Region
When Annette Ramirez, 23, gave birth to her daughter, Stevie, earlier this year, she was happy to welcome a healthy baby girl into the family. (Disclosure: Stevie is part of my extended family.) As she held her daughter in her arms for the first time, she probably wasn’t thinking about how demographics played a role in the outcome of her and Stevie’s health.
Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention
Tuesday is the last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for the California Residential Mitigation Program earthquake grant to brace and bolt their homes for earthquakes. The post Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Crowds gather at local downtown Santa Barbara bars to watch U.S. play Iran in World Cup
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Crowds gathered in bars in Downtown Santa Barbara to watch the U.S. play Iran in the World Cup. So far, the U.S. has tied against Wales and England. Iran has lost to England, but beaten Wales. At the same time the U.S. is playing Iran, Wales is also squaring off with England. The post Crowds gather at local downtown Santa Barbara bars to watch U.S. play Iran in World Cup appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Classes at Santa Paula High in Ventura County canceled through Tuesday due to fire
Classes at Santa Paula High School will be canceled through Tuesday due to a fire at the gym, school officials said Sunday. "This is one of the biggest fires we've had in the city of Santa Paula in about 50 years," said Ventura County firefighter Andy Van Sciver.According to officials, the Bryden Gym sustained major damage in the fire on Sunday morning. "Due to the structural damage and the schoolwide impact of the Bryden Gym fire, the Santa Paula Unified School District and Santa Paula High School Administration will be canceling school for Santa Paula High School students on Monday and Tuesday,...
Santa Barbara County Fire Department to conduct second half of Midland controlled burn
Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Santa Barbara Air Pollution Control District to conduct the remainder of a planned October controlled burn near Midland School in Los Olivos beginning Tuesday. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department to conduct second half of Midland controlled burn appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The city of Lompoc offers rebate program to help reduce cost of utility bills
LOMPOC, Calif.- The city offers many rebates for appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, dish washers. The program can help cut down on utility bills. The post The city of Lompoc offers rebate program to help reduce cost of utility bills appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Barbara County ACPD conduct week-long burn off San Marcos Pass
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire Department continues to conduct a controlled burn to reduce wildfire threats in the Painted Cave Road area off San Marcos Pass from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4. The post Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Barbara County ACPD conduct week-long burn off San Marcos Pass appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Members of Central Coast badly injured in camping accident: Hundreds contribute to GoFundMe campaign
Hundreds of people are stepping up to help a Central Coast family hit by tragedy over the holiday weekend. Lompoc High School teacher Gretchen Flaherty, her father, her husband, and their 16-year old son were all seriously burned during a camping trip. An outdoor heating device apparently caught on fire, spewing burning fuel.
Santa Maria Police respond to 45-year-old woman found dead Monday morning
A 45-year-old female was found dead on a sidewalk from a possible medical complication or drug overdose in the 1500 Block of South Miller Street around 6 a.m., according to Santa Maria Police Department. The post Santa Maria Police respond to 45-year-old woman found dead Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Deputy resuscitates man overdosing in Goleta
A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy successfully resuscitated a man he found overdosing in Goleta Monday.
Franklin Elementary School third-grade teacher and class hold pajama day and drive raising 39 pajama sets for Transition House
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Franklin Elementary School third-grade teacher Leon Lewandowski and his students collected 39 new pajama sets for infants in the 13th annual Scholastic Books "Great Bedtime Story Pajama Drive". The post Franklin Elementary School third-grade teacher and class hold pajama day and drive raising 39 pajama sets for Transition House appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Married couple found dead during welfare check at Ojai home
A husband and wife were found dead inside a home in Ojai, according to Ventura County sheriff's authorities, prompting an investigation.
This is the best California town to visit for Christmas
As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing.
