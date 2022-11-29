ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Manager put on administrative leave

Alex McIntyre has served as the City Manager of the City of Ventura since November 2018. The Ventura City Council has announced that City Manager Alex D. McIntyre has been placed on administrative leave pending Council direction on a private personnel matter. Even though the reason was not stated it...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

State Board Slaps UC with Six Labor Complaints as Academic Workers’ Strike Enters Week Three

On Tuesday, November 22, six complaints were filed against the University of California by the California Public Employees Relations Board (PERB), supporting allegations of Unfair Labor Practices committed by the University in its bargaining with the union representing UC student workers on strike statewide. The findings, released on day nine of the strike, cover allegations of unlawful labor practices at multiple UC campuses, including UC Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Local Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center doctor set to receive award for women’s healthcare advocacy

The Santa Barbara Chapter of The Association of Women in Communications announced Dr. Katrina Mitchell as this year's recipient of the Lois Phillips Founder's Award for her advocacy work in women's health. The post Local Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center doctor set to receive award for women’s healthcare advocacy appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Birth Rates ‘Overwhelmingly’ Determined by Region

When Annette Ramirez, 23, gave birth to her daughter, Stevie, earlier this year, she was happy to welcome a healthy baby girl into the family. (Disclosure: Stevie is part of my extended family.) As she held her daughter in her arms for the first time, she probably wasn’t thinking about how demographics played a role in the outcome of her and Stevie’s health.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention

Tuesday is the last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for the California Residential Mitigation Program earthquake grant to brace and bolt their homes for earthquakes.  The post Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Crowds gather at local downtown Santa Barbara bars to watch U.S. play Iran in World Cup

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Crowds gathered in bars in Downtown Santa Barbara to watch the U.S. play Iran in the World Cup.  So far, the U.S. has tied against Wales and England.  Iran has lost to England, but beaten Wales.  At the same time the U.S. is playing Iran, Wales is also squaring off with England.  The post Crowds gather at local downtown Santa Barbara bars to watch U.S. play Iran in World Cup appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS LA

Classes at Santa Paula High in Ventura County canceled through Tuesday due to fire

Classes at Santa Paula High School will be canceled through Tuesday due to a fire at the gym, school officials said Sunday. "This is one of the biggest fires we've had in the city of Santa Paula in about 50 years," said Ventura County firefighter Andy Van Sciver.According to officials, the Bryden Gym sustained major damage in the fire on Sunday morning. "Due to the structural damage and the schoolwide impact of the Bryden Gym fire, the Santa Paula Unified School District and Santa Paula High School Administration will be canceling school for Santa Paula High School students on Monday and Tuesday,...
SANTA PAULA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Barbara County ACPD conduct week-long burn off San Marcos Pass

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire Department continues to conduct a controlled burn to reduce wildfire threats in the Painted Cave Road area off San Marcos Pass from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4. The post Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Barbara County ACPD conduct week-long burn off San Marcos Pass appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Franklin Elementary School third-grade teacher and class hold pajama day and drive raising 39 pajama sets for Transition House

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Franklin Elementary School third-grade teacher Leon Lewandowski and his students collected 39 new pajama sets for infants in the 13th annual Scholastic Books "Great Bedtime Story Pajama Drive". The post Franklin Elementary School third-grade teacher and class hold pajama day and drive raising 39 pajama sets for Transition House appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

