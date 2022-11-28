ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pittsburgh Panrs

Trice to Play in 'By The Pros' Exhibition Game

TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA - Former Panther lacrosse player Ally Trice will represent the Everglades in a "By The Pros" professional women's lacrosse exhibition game this weekend. The Everglades will be taking on the Tigersharks in the game on December 3rd at a National Cup event. By The Pros is an...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Panrs

Sophie Yendell Breaks 50 Free School Record at Minnesota Invite

MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Pittsburgh women's swimming team sends 10 swimmers to the finals during day two of the Minnesota Invite, Thursday night. Junior Sophie Yendell swam a 22.34 in the 50-yard free, breaking the Pitt School Record this morning at the preliminaries and matched her time tonight at finals. She broke the record she set a year ago and placed third overall the evening.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Panrs

Varsity Letter Club Announces 2023 Awardees of Distinction

PITTSBURGH -- The University of Pittsburgh Varsity Letter Club is excited to announce the 2023 Awardees of Distinction. Since 1961, the Pitt Varsity Letter Club has honored letterwinners who have distinguished themselves in their profession or community, and who, by their accomplishments, have enhanced the value of the intercollegiate athletics programs at the University of Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
heinzhistorycenter.org

Was the World’s First Gas Station in Pittsburgh? It’s Complicated.

Every December 1, posts celebrate the anniversary of Gulf opening the first drive-in gas station in 1913. That small, somewhat circular building on Baum Boulevard in East Liberty was a game-changer in automotive history, but was it the world’s first?. No. The Gulf Oil Historical Society, which assures us...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.In a press release on JLL Capital Markets website, the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
top-ten-travel-list.com

Where to get breakfast in Pittsburgh

A filling and delicious local breakfast is a great way to start your day’s adventure in Pittsburgh. Before exploring the many parks, museums, and historical attractions in The Burgh, be sure to enjoy breakfast at a local restaurant. Local breakfast joints tend to offer home-cooked food, locally roasted coffee, and a more eclectic ambiance than a common chain. Here are a few great places to add to your dining itinerary.
PITTSBURGH, PA
playpennsylvania.com

PA Mini-Casinos Holding Their Own With Two More In The Works

As part of the Pennsylvania casino gambling expansion legislation, the Keystone State was supposed to get up to 10 new mini-casinos, or satellite casinos. These smaller (Category 4) casinos can feature 300 to 750 slot machines, plus up to 40 table games. A form of “convenience gambling,” these casinos offer fewer amenities in less populated areas than Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The state aims to draw in more revenue by appealing to casino patrons who would rather drive half an hour or less to a small venue than travel around an hour to a larger casino.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

New owner wants to revitalize Robinson mall

ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - The Mall at Robinson has a new owner: the Kohan Retail Investment Group.The new owner tells KDKA money editor Jon Delano what his future plans are with this property.The Mall at Robinson is one of the popular retail shopping malls in the Pittsburgh region, and it was purchased by New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group for $46 million."The purchase price is a real bargain basement price," says Burt Flickinger, a national expert on shopping malls with the Strategic Resource Group.Flickinger says the Kohan Group is getting a good deal, paying low COVID-style prices, at least 20...
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Tasting the Cold Topping Pizza at Beto’s in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is a city full of unique foods, most notably Primaniti’s sandwiches and Pittsburgh salads. However, another dish that is a local legend, for better or for worse, is Beto’s Pizza. Beto’s Pizza is located in Beechview along Route 19 (Banksville Road), a few miles southwest of downtown...
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

33 kid-friendly holiday events in Pittsburgh — many of them free!

Photo above by Yevhen Buzuk used by permission via Unsplash. The most wonderful time of the year is here, and the Pittsburgh community finds dozens of ways to celebrate. From miniature trains, laser lights and a menorah parade to a holiday sweater drive, cookies with Santa and Kwanzaa fun for all, there are so many holiday events in Pittsburgh for folks of all ages.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy