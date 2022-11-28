Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh Panrs
Trice to Play in 'By The Pros' Exhibition Game
TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA - Former Panther lacrosse player Ally Trice will represent the Everglades in a "By The Pros" professional women's lacrosse exhibition game this weekend. The Everglades will be taking on the Tigersharks in the game on December 3rd at a National Cup event. By The Pros is an...
Brice Pollock Becomes Latest Pitt Recruit to Decommit
The Pitt Panthers lost a 2023 defensive back from their next recruiting class.
Pittsburgh Panrs
Sophie Yendell Breaks 50 Free School Record at Minnesota Invite
MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Pittsburgh women's swimming team sends 10 swimmers to the finals during day two of the Minnesota Invite, Thursday night. Junior Sophie Yendell swam a 22.34 in the 50-yard free, breaking the Pitt School Record this morning at the preliminaries and matched her time tonight at finals. She broke the record she set a year ago and placed third overall the evening.
Pittsburgh Panrs
Pitt Track & Field Kicks Off Indoor Campaign At Youngstown State Icebreaker Friday
PITTSBURGH- The University of Pittsburgh track and field team will kick off their 2022-23 indoor season Friday, Dec. 2 in Youngstown, OH as they are set to compete in the YSU Icebreaker. The meet will be held at the Watson and Tressel Training Site (WATTS) on the Youngstown State campus. Events are set to begin at 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh Panrs
Varsity Letter Club Announces 2023 Awardees of Distinction
PITTSBURGH -- The University of Pittsburgh Varsity Letter Club is excited to announce the 2023 Awardees of Distinction. Since 1961, the Pitt Varsity Letter Club has honored letterwinners who have distinguished themselves in their profession or community, and who, by their accomplishments, have enhanced the value of the intercollegiate athletics programs at the University of Pittsburgh.
heinzhistorycenter.org
Was the World’s First Gas Station in Pittsburgh? It’s Complicated.
Every December 1, posts celebrate the anniversary of Gulf opening the first drive-in gas station in 1913. That small, somewhat circular building on Baum Boulevard in East Liberty was a game-changer in automotive history, but was it the world’s first?. No. The Gulf Oil Historical Society, which assures us...
Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.In a press release on JLL Capital Markets website, the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa.
Jersey Mike’s shores up a new Pittsburgh location
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s is surfacing again in Pittsburgh’s South Hills. The new site is 1614 Cochran Road, a retail plaza that also includes a Chipotle Mexican Grill and is located in Scott Township, sandwiched between Green Tree and Mount Lebanon. According to...
top-ten-travel-list.com
Where to get breakfast in Pittsburgh
A filling and delicious local breakfast is a great way to start your day’s adventure in Pittsburgh. Before exploring the many parks, museums, and historical attractions in The Burgh, be sure to enjoy breakfast at a local restaurant. Local breakfast joints tend to offer home-cooked food, locally roasted coffee, and a more eclectic ambiance than a common chain. Here are a few great places to add to your dining itinerary.
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named the Best College Towns in America
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that both states are on this list a few times.
playpennsylvania.com
PA Mini-Casinos Holding Their Own With Two More In The Works
As part of the Pennsylvania casino gambling expansion legislation, the Keystone State was supposed to get up to 10 new mini-casinos, or satellite casinos. These smaller (Category 4) casinos can feature 300 to 750 slot machines, plus up to 40 table games. A form of “convenience gambling,” these casinos offer fewer amenities in less populated areas than Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The state aims to draw in more revenue by appealing to casino patrons who would rather drive half an hour or less to a small venue than travel around an hour to a larger casino.
New owner wants to revitalize Robinson mall
ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - The Mall at Robinson has a new owner: the Kohan Retail Investment Group.The new owner tells KDKA money editor Jon Delano what his future plans are with this property.The Mall at Robinson is one of the popular retail shopping malls in the Pittsburgh region, and it was purchased by New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group for $46 million."The purchase price is a real bargain basement price," says Burt Flickinger, a national expert on shopping malls with the Strategic Resource Group.Flickinger says the Kohan Group is getting a good deal, paying low COVID-style prices, at least 20...
High school junior, football player, dies after shooting Tuesday in Monessen
Officials have identified a Monessen High School student who died after being shot Tuesday evening in Monessen. Amari Altomore, 16, of Monessen died in an area hospital following the shooting at 8:10 p.m. at 649 S. 14th St., Monessen, according to a report from the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office. The cause and manner of death are under investigation.
uncoveringpa.com
Tasting the Cold Topping Pizza at Beto’s in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is a city full of unique foods, most notably Primaniti’s sandwiches and Pittsburgh salads. However, another dish that is a local legend, for better or for worse, is Beto’s Pizza. Beto’s Pizza is located in Beechview along Route 19 (Banksville Road), a few miles southwest of downtown...
2 Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split $200,000 prize sold at local Giant Eagle, Sheetz
Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split a jackpot prize of $200,000 were sold Allegheny and Butler counties. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets sold for the Nov. 30 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-5-14-20-30, to win individual prizes of $100,000. The winning tickets were sold by...
11 Investigates UPDATE: Florida AG sues MV Realty for blindsiding homeowners with 40-year liens
PITTSBURGH — A real estate company at the center of a Channel 11 News investigation is facing action tonight from the Florida Attorney General. 11 investigates reported exclusively last week that MV Realty was blindsiding homeowners here in the Pittsburgh area with liens on their property. A search of...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh anti-violence advocate makes Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for 2023
For the last 12 years, Forbes has recognized what it calls "trailblazing innovators across North America" with its annual Under 30 list. Today, the media giant announced its 30 Under 30 list for 2023, and among them is Leon Ford, a local anti-violence advocate. Ford is among 600 people across...
No injuries reported when school bus crashes in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — No one was injured when a school bus and vehicle crashed this morning in Pittsburgh. A 911 dispatcher said the incident occurred around 9:10 a.m. at Penn and North Negley avenues in the East Liberty area. Students were on the bus and were checked out by medics....
Rejecting undated mail ballots disproportionately impacts communities of color in Pa., data shows
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that undated and incorrectly dated mail ballots should not be counted in the Nov. 8 midterm election, a decision that is now being challenged in federal court.
kidsburgh.org
33 kid-friendly holiday events in Pittsburgh — many of them free!
Photo above by Yevhen Buzuk used by permission via Unsplash. The most wonderful time of the year is here, and the Pittsburgh community finds dozens of ways to celebrate. From miniature trains, laser lights and a menorah parade to a holiday sweater drive, cookies with Santa and Kwanzaa fun for all, there are so many holiday events in Pittsburgh for folks of all ages.
