New York City, NY

Gotham Awards 2022: See the complete list of winners

NEW YORK — “Everything Everywhere All at Once” won big at the 2022 Gotham Awards, held Monday in New York. Best feature: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”. Outstanding lead performance: Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”. Outstanding supporting performance: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Mayor says NYC will treat mentally ill, even if they refuse

NEW YORK — (AP) — New York City’s mayor on Tuesday said he was directing police and city medics to be more aggressive about getting severely mentally ill people off the streets and subways and into treatment, even if it means involuntarily hospitalizing some people who refuse care.
Mother charged after 2 sons stabbed, killed

New York City Police Department said two young children were stabbed and killed in an apartment in the Bronx and now their mother has been charged with their deaths. Dimone Fleming, 22, has been charged with killing her 11-month-old son Octavius Fleming-Canada and 3-year-old Dashawn Fleming, WNBC reported. Both boys...
