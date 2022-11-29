ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

theaggie.org

Christina Quarles at the Manetti Shrem: A glimpse through the lens of an artist

A deep dive into one of many incredible resources of the UC Davis Arts Department. The lecture was given by Christina Quarles, an artist based out of Chicago who now works in Los Angeles. Her work consists of abstract paintings that center around queerness, sexual identity and gender. She has hosted an exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago and graduated from the Yale School of Art with a Master’s in Fine Arts.
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

Nevada City Victorian Christmas illuminates the holiday season

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — As the iconic fall colors disappear from the trees across Nevada City, the white lights of the historic mining town offer a warm welcome to the holiday season. Nevada City’s Victorian Christmas fills the historic streets with the scent of roasted chestnuts, hot chocolate and the sound of roaming carolers. […]
NEVADA CITY, CA
DogTime

Changes to Sacramento New Dog Park Upset Dog Parents

Changes to a beloved dog park are pitting Sacramento residents against the city government.  According to the Sacramento Bee, the city is about to begin enforcing leash requirements at city dog parks. Over the next few weeks, signs will be placed letting dog parents know that off-leash dogs are strictly prohibited. At one park in […] The post Changes to Sacramento New Dog Park Upset Dog Parents appeared first on DogTime.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Annual Lighted Boat Parade to take place in downtown Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Boats and yachts will be lit in festive lights as a Stockton holiday tradition continues this weekend.  The 41st Annual Lighted Boat Parade will occur Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weber Points at the downtown waterfront at 221 North Center Street. According to the Visit Stockton website, the […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Family-friendly holiday events in Roseville | Need to know

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is ringing in the holidays with several events throughout December. Many of the events take place during Roseville's Downtown Holiday Celebration happening the first week of December. Gingerbread House Contest Nov. 30. The annual gingerbread house contest is happening this year. All the houses will...
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Old Town Auburn hosts Old Town Christmas

Holiday shopping and Christmas traditions continue this season in Auburn with the Old Town Christmas scheduled on Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17. The Old Town Auburn Business Association hosts the street-fair style community gathering that includes live music, food, photo ops with Santa and a curated artisan market. The evening...
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

Alaska Airlines offering $29 flights for 'Travel Tuesday'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've been wanting to take a trip for the holidays, you might want to take a glance at Alaska Airlines sooner rather than later. The airline is one of many slashing prices for the holiday season, specifically for Cyber Monday and "Travel Tuesday." Some one-way...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

'Victorian Christmas' in Nevada City: Here's what to know.

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Nevada City is celebrating its annual Victorian Christmas on Main Street—where families roaming up and down the street are encouraged to dress in Victorian-era style and dress. Schedule:. The family-friendly tradition comes with wandering Christmas carolers also dressed in Victorian attire. Food and live...
NEVADA CITY, CA
FOX40

How likely is Northern California to experience a volcano eruption

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Northern California is home to four volcano’s all of which have a threat ranking of high to very high by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), but what does that mean for the security of the communities around them? The four volcanos are Mount Shasta (220 miles north of Sacramento), Medicine Lake […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Old Sacramento Mexican gift shop hopes for economic boost from Small Business Saturday

SACRAMENTO — Local businesses have spent months preparing for Small Business Saturday, and while the day has come and gone, shopping locally can impact on a large scale.The owner of Kolores, a shop in Old Sacramento that sells various Mexican imports, gifts, and tin products, says community support is keeping her shop alive."We focus on imports from the state of Guanajuato, so we do take a lot of pride in that," owner Nancy Garcia said.Each item they sell is handcrafted in Mexico. Garcia and her husband also travel to Mexico to pick out their inventory."That's why it's so special to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin

A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
SACRAMENTO, CA

