What should you do after a fender bender in snowy weather?
SALT LAKE CITY — Do you get out of the car? Do you move the car? How do you do that safely? And what about calling the police? There are a lot of questions to answer and answer quickly if you have a minor car accident on the freeway during a snowstorm.
19-Year-Old Wyoming Man Dead After Rolling Pickup Into Power Pole
A 19-year-old Wyoming man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash north of Wright, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. last Monday, Nov. 21, near mile marker 77.6 on Wyoming 59. The patrol says Xando Three Irons was headed north when he lost control of...
Over 4,000 traffic violations issued in Utah over over 5 days, including Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol reported issuing upwards of 4,000 traffic violation citations and warnings since Wednesday last week. A trooper with the department included that 2,400 of those were for speeding. It comes at a time that’s especially busy on the roads, with the recent Thanksgiving holiday and travelers still making their way home, and also ahead of snow storms in Utah this week.
'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
GALLERY: Storm drops 2 - 19 inches on Utah, leaves crashes in its wake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monday night's snowstorm, along with several bands of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning, left northern Utah coated in a fresh blanket of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Kaysville had the largest amount as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, with 9 inches of snow and Cottonwood Heights picked up 7 inches.
Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
Winter Storm to impact Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – This week is shaping up to be a very active one for northern Utah. We are in the middle of a storm that will last into Tuesday and bring a good amount of snow to the mountains of Utah, even the central and southern mountains, but that is just the first few days of the week. We’ll also have temperatures take a dramatic drop Tuesday as the clouds from the storm clear through, a nice Wednesday, and then we will cap off the week with another storm system coming through giving us more moisture through most of the weekend.
81-year-old Idaho pilot ‘miraculously’ survives plane crash, walks several miles for help
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — An 81-year-old Idaho pilot walked away from a plane crash unscathed on Sunday. In fact, authorities say he walked around 6 miles to phone for help. According to a Facebook post from the Mountain Green Fire Protection District, the plane crashed in northern Utah’s Morgan County near Durst Mountain. “The pilot miraculously walked away from the crash, then hiked about 6 miles to get cell service...
Utah police have trained for decades for a call like Monday’s
When Melody Cutler entered law enforcement in the 1990s, the term "active shooter" wasn’t even in the American lexicon — until the 1999 shooting in Columbine, Colorado.
Winter storm kicks off work week
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – As most of us wake up in Utah there will already be a Winter Weather Advisory in effect. The advisory is for much of the state but has different starting times as the storm makes its way south. The earliest beginning time is 5 a.m. for the mountains north of I-80 including Mantua and Logan Summit. Snow should be falling and will continue to fall throughout the day, night, and into Tuesday. The storm will slowly head south, but much of it will remain around the Wasatch Front where it will deliver its biggest payload.
National Guard Airman from Roy dies after medical emergency while deployed in Guam
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A routine deployment to Guam ended in tragedy for a Utah Air National Guard Airman, who suffered a medical emergency and later died. Tech. Sgt. Burton Patrick Juengel, who was assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing, was transported to an emergency room after the medical issue, where doctors worked to diagnose his condition, according to a statement from the Utah National Guard. His health declined in the following days, and Juengel died Nov. 29.
Utah is 4th safest state in US, says study
Considering a move? Try Utah, it's the fourth safest state in the nation, says WalletHub.
Go to Utah's Hogle Zoo for just $5 during these days in December
Utah’s Hogle Zoo has an early holiday gift for the animal-loving community, as online tickets will cost only $5 for certain days in December.
Special mailbox signs help responders find addresses faster
Getting first responders where they need to be as soon as possible can mean the difference between life and death and one Utahn is trying to make the search a little easier.
Rex Rammell In Trouble Again; Accused Of Illegally Driving RV On Federal Land
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Perennial Republican candidate Rex Rammell, a fixture on Wyoming and Idaho ballots for two decades, is accused of breaking the law on the road during this past election season. Rammell, who ran for Wyoming governor in the August primary election, has...
Utah man charged with threatening passenger on flight
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah man was arrested and charged in federal court with carrying a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight and using it to threaten another passenger, according to the federal prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City filed a complaint Tuesday against Merrill Darrell Fackrell, charging him with carrying a weapon on an aircraft and assault with a dangerous weapon on an aircraft, prosecutors said Wednesday in a press release. ...
Cox orders security review at state agencies after government building break-in
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An intruder broke into a state government building, stole security badges, and accessed secure areas belonging to the Attorney General’s office, KUTV 2News has learned. Now, Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered all state agencies to review their security plans so this doesn't happen...
Utah’s RSV surge prompts worry of a ‘tripledemic’ this winter
COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and the flu are all spiking as Utahns huddle indoors during the cold winter months. RSV most commonly affects children under 2 years old and people over the age of 75 and can cause cold-like symptoms like cough and fever. The virus has hit Utah particularly hard this year.
(PHOTOS) 77 ducks found dead at Wyoming’s Ocean Lake; Game and Fish euthanizes one Canada goose
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Wyoming Game and Fish personnel discovered 77 dead mallard ducks at the Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area in Fremont County, the department said in a press release. Personnel also found one Canada duck that was afflicted and euthanized the bird, Game...
For Utah small businesses, holiday season is 'make or break' time
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — Alison Lindhardt has owned ADORNit Shoppe in Logan for 10 years, selling women's clothing and home décor — but despite her shop's longevity, she feels uncertain about sales this holiday season. The parking lot outside her shop, which is located in a popular...
