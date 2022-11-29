Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Readytech Announces Updates On Proposal From Funds Manage By Pacific Equity Partners
* UPDATES ON NON-BINDING INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM FUNDS MANAGE BY PACIFIC EQUITY PARTNERS. * HAS NOW RECEIVED UPDATED PROPOSAL FROM PEP ADVISING THAT PEP HAS DETERMINED TO WITHDRAW RELIEF APPLICATION TO ASIC. * UPDATED PROPOSAL INCLUDES POTENTIAL SCRIP ALTERNATIVE FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO ELECT TO GET ALL CASH, ALL SCRIP OR...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Mosaic Acquires Four New Projects Conducive To The Discovery Of Lithium And Strategic Minerals
* MOSAIC ACQUIRES FOUR NEW PROJECTS CONDUCIVE TO THE DISCOVERY OF LITHIUM AND STRATEGIC MINERALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Red Pine Discovers Two High-Grade Structures Intersects
* RED PINE DISCOVERS TWO HIGH-GRADE STRUCTURES: INTERSECTS 5.57 G/T GOLD OVER 8.51 M WEST OF SURLUGA DEPOSIT AND 10.18 G/T GOLD OVER 4.89 M SOUTH OF SADOWSKI ZONE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The...
streetwisereports.com
Winter Is About To Wake up the Natural Gas Price
Gold stocks have started a new bull market. The question is, will the gold price confirm it?. The HUI index ran from a low of 180.41 on November 3, 2022, to a high of 224.88 on November 10, 2022, which is a +24.6% move. The gold stocks often lead to a move in gold, and the gold price did move from US$1631 to US$1775 in the same time frame.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-EMA Publishes Assessment Report For Spikevax Supporting Its Extension Of Indication For Use In Children Aged 6 Months-5 Yrs
* EMA: EMA PUBLISHED THE ASSESSMENT REPORT FOR SPIKEVAX SUPPORTING ITS EXTENSION OF INDICATION FOR USE IN CHILDREN AGED 6 MONTHS TO 5 YEARS. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Brookfield to buy 49% stake in Swedish SBB's education unit for $870 million
(Reuters) -Brookfield Asset Management will buy a 49% stake in the education portfolio of Sweden's SBB, for 9.2 billion Swedish crowns ($870.42 million) in cash, the Swedish real estate company said on Wednesday. Brookfield, through its infrastructure fund Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, will also make two additional earn-out payments of...
kalkinemedia.com
NSE, SGX aim to start joint derivatives project by second quarter
BENGALURU (Reuters) -The Singapore Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India said on Wednesday the full-scale operation of their international financial centre, NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, is targeted to be ready by the end of the second quarter of 2023. The transition of trading of SGX Nifty to NSE IFSC...
rigzone.com
Shell Buys Renewable Natural Gas Producer For $2 Billion
Shell Petroleum, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell, has reached an agreement with Davidson Kempner Capital Management, Pioneer Point Partners, and Sampension to acquire Nature Energy Biogas for nearly $2 billion. The acquisition will be absorbed within Shell’s current capital range, which remains unchanged. Based in Denmark, Nature Energy is...
maritime-executive.com
Shell Acquires Europe’s Largest Producer of Biomethane
Shell is joining the other majors in the energy business in building an expanded presence in the supply of biomethane, which is viewed as one of the leading emerging alternative fuels for industries including shipping. Shell announced it will acquire Nature Energy Biogas, the largest producer of renewable natural gas (RNG) in Europe.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine | Jayex provides operational update | Aspermont announces FY22 results
Jayex Technology completes thorough review of the total group operations by newly appointed CEO. State Gas appoints Doug McAlpine as Chief Executive Officer. Aspermont today announced its financial results for the financial year 2022. Watch out this show for more updates.
kalkinemedia.com
OrganiGram Holdings Inc reports results for the quarter ended in August - Earnings Summary
* OrganiGram Holdings Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 2 cents per share for the quarter ended in August. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 2 cents per share. * Revenue rose 82.9% to C$45.48 million from a year ago; analysts expected C$44.20 million. * OrganiGram Holdings Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 2 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * OrganiGram Holdings Inc shares had risen by 14.7% this quarter and lost 42.9% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of C$6.14 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc is C$3.36 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 29 at 03:51 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.02 Met May. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.09 Missed Feb. 28 2022 -0.03 -0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.02 0.00 Beat.
kalkinemedia.com
OrganiGram Holdings Inc <OGI.TO>: Losses of 2 cents announced for fourth quarter
29 November 2022 04:04 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. The loss announced by OrganiGram Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter were on par with the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -2 cents per share, 7 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -9 cents. Losses of -2 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -3 cents to -1 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -2 cents per share. The company reported revenue of C$45.48 million, which is higher than the estimated C$42.48 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the healthcare facilities & services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a loss of one estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to C$45.48 million from C$24.87 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED May. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.09 Missed Feb. 28 2022 -0.02 -0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.03 0.00 Beat Aug. 31 2021 -0.04 -0.09 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 29 at 04:04 a.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Rio Tinto signs remedy agreement for rock disaster with WA traditional owners | Kalkine Media
Rio Tinto has signed a remedy agreement with WA traditional owners after Juukan Gorge blasts. The Puu-tu Kunti Kurrama and Pini-kura (PKKP) Aboriginal Corporation and Rio Tinto have agreed to create the Juukan Gorge Legacy Foundation after signing a remedy agreement regarding the tragic destruction of two ancient rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in the Pilbara region of Western Australia back in 2020.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : How Canadian banks count on loan growth as stormy markets dent profits? | Kalkine Media
Top Canadian banks are expected to post a decline in fourth-quarter profits as choppy markets hurt wealth management and a slow deal pipeline dents income from investment banking, offsetting expected gains from business loans. The earnings reports, beginning Tuesday, cap off a tumultuous year that saw inflation reach decades-high levels and the Bank of Canada embark on a relentless monetary tightening campaign.
kalkinemedia.com
Canada's Scotiabank profit falls on capital market slump, provisions
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia reported a lower fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as a lull in its investment banking division dented income from its capital markets unit and compelled the lender to set aside higher provisions. Net income, excluding one-off items, came in at C$2.62 billion ($1.95...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why ASX listed healthcare, consumer and energy shares are making headlines today?
Australian share market opened on a negative note. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation announces its results for Q1 FY2023. Santos temporarily shuts down Jon Brookes platform. Collins Foods announces its result for the half-year ended October 16. Watch out this show for more updates.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: One of the largest solar-plus-storage facilities in Texas achieves operation
One of the largest solar facilities in Texas achieves operation National Grid Renewables achieved commercial operations for the 275 MW solar, 125 MWh energy storage Noble Solar project. Corporate solar doubles since 2019, displacing 20.4 million tons of carbon annually Companies in the United States are installing solar at unprecedented...
kalkinemedia.com
UK regulator says reactions in eye from Sanofi drug must be quickly reviewed
(Reuters) - Britain's medicines regulator said on Tuesday that any new or worsening reactions in patients' eyes arising from use of Sanofi's best-selling drug Dupixent should be promptly reviewed by healthcare professionals. The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said most ocular reactions seen with the drug are mild...
constructiontechnology.media
Cost of decommissioning oil platforms to rise
British North Sea oil and gas producers will spend around £20 billion (US$24 billion) on dismantling over 2,000 unused wells and facilities in the ageing basin over the next decade, says a leading industry association. In recent report, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) warned that the cost burden for decommissioning...
solarindustrymag.com
Alchemy Sells Solar Portfolio to Activate Renewables Across Two States
Activate Renewables, an acquirer of real estate and royalty interests in wind, solar and energy storage, has closed on the purchase of a renewable energy real estate portfolio owned by Alchemy Renewable Energy. The portfolio consists of the real estate related to five solar projects located across North Carolina and Texas. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Comments / 0