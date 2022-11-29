Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Market Herald Seeks Trade Halt Pending Announcement On Composition Of Board, Update On Finance Initiatives
* SEEKS TRADE HALT PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMPOSITION OF BOARD, UPDATE ON FINANCE INITIATIVES
BRIEF-Altamira Therapeutics Announces Launch Of Bentrio In Hong Kong By Its Partner Nuance Pharma
* ALTAMIRA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF BENTRIO IN HONG KONG BY ITS PARTNER NUANCE PHARMA. * ALTAMIRA THERAPEUTICS LTD - NUANCE PHARMA TO FILE FOR MARKETING APPROVAL IN MACAO, MAINLAND CHINA AND SOUTH KOREA IN 2023. * ALTAMIRA THERAPEUTICS LTD - UPON REACHING CERTAIN MILESTONES, NUANCE WILL ASSUME LOCAL PRODUCTION...
BRIEF-Readytech Announces Updates On Proposal From Funds Manage By Pacific Equity Partners
* UPDATES ON NON-BINDING INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM FUNDS MANAGE BY PACIFIC EQUITY PARTNERS. * HAS NOW RECEIVED UPDATED PROPOSAL FROM PEP ADVISING THAT PEP HAS DETERMINED TO WITHDRAW RELIEF APPLICATION TO ASIC. * UPDATED PROPOSAL INCLUDES POTENTIAL SCRIP ALTERNATIVE FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO ELECT TO GET ALL CASH, ALL SCRIP OR...
BRIEF-Boohoo Enters Indian Market In Partnership With Myntra
* BOOHOO - BOOHOO ENTERS INDIAN MARKET IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MYNTRA
BRIEF-Red Pine Discovers Two High-Grade Structures Intersects
* RED PINE DISCOVERS TWO HIGH-GRADE STRUCTURES: INTERSECTS 5.57 G/T GOLD OVER 8.51 M WEST OF SURLUGA DEPOSIT AND 10.18 G/T GOLD OVER 4.89 M SOUTH OF SADOWSKI ZONE
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
Airbus CEO says partners converging towards FCAS fighter deal
BRUSSELS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The head of European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Tuesday partners in a future European fighter were converging towards contractual agreements on the next phase of the Franco-German-Spanish project.
Musk says Apple mostly stopped advertising on Twitter
(Reuters) -Elon Musk said on Monday that Apple Inc has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter, the most high-profile company to pull ads from the social media platform over concerns about content moderation policies under its new owner. The move aligns the iPhone maker with a rising list of firms from...
OrganiGram Holdings Inc <OGI.TO>: Losses of 2 cents announced for fourth quarter
29 November 2022 04:04 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. The loss announced by OrganiGram Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter were on par with the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -2 cents per share, 7 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -9 cents. Losses of -2 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -3 cents to -1 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -2 cents per share. The company reported revenue of C$45.48 million, which is higher than the estimated C$42.48 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the healthcare facilities & services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a loss of one estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to C$45.48 million from C$24.87 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED May. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.09 Missed Feb. 28 2022 -0.02 -0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.03 0.00 Beat Aug. 31 2021 -0.04 -0.09 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 29 at 04:04 a.m.
Brookfield to buy 49% stake in Swedish SBB's education unit for $870 million
(Reuters) -Brookfield Asset Management will buy a 49% stake in the education portfolio of Sweden's SBB, for 9.2 billion Swedish crowns ($870.42 million) in cash, the Swedish real estate company said on Wednesday. Brookfield, through its infrastructure fund Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, will also make two additional earn-out payments of...
NSE, SGX aim to start joint derivatives project by second quarter
BENGALURU (Reuters) -The Singapore Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India said on Wednesday the full-scale operation of their international financial centre, NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, is targeted to be ready by the end of the second quarter of 2023. The transition of trading of SGX Nifty to NSE IFSC...
Inxeption bolsters B2B marketplace with Final Mile Solar partnership
Amazon, Shopify, eBay and even Craigslist have revolutionized the shopping experience for consumers, allowing them to order and receive items without leaving the couch. For businesses, though, commerce has largely remained stuck in the past, riddled with archaic manual processes that make it tough for companies to buy from and sell to one another.
Talon Metals Aiming to Provide Domestic Nickel For EVs
Todd Malan, chief external affairs officer and head of climate strategy for Talon Metals, joined Cheddar News to discuss the based metal company's operations for the domestic battery supply chain.
Kalkine: Why ASX listed healthcare, consumer and energy shares are making headlines today?
Australian share market opened on a negative note. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation announces its results for Q1 FY2023. Santos temporarily shuts down Jon Brookes platform. Collins Foods announces its result for the half-year ended October 16. Watch out this show for more updates.
Kalkine : How Canadian banks count on loan growth as stormy markets dent profits? | Kalkine Media
Top Canadian banks are expected to post a decline in fourth-quarter profits as choppy markets hurt wealth management and a slow deal pipeline dents income from investment banking, offsetting expected gains from business loans. The earnings reports, beginning Tuesday, cap off a tumultuous year that saw inflation reach decades-high levels and the Bank of Canada embark on a relentless monetary tightening campaign.
OrganiGram Holdings Inc reports results for the quarter ended in August - Earnings Summary
* OrganiGram Holdings Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 2 cents per share for the quarter ended in August. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 2 cents per share. * Revenue rose 82.9% to C$45.48 million from a year ago; analysts expected C$44.20 million. * OrganiGram Holdings Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 2 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * OrganiGram Holdings Inc shares had risen by 14.7% this quarter and lost 42.9% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of C$6.14 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc is C$3.36 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 29 at 03:51 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.02 Met May. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.09 Missed Feb. 28 2022 -0.03 -0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.02 0.00 Beat.
Last-mile delivery provider OneRail raises $33M Series B
OneRail, the Orlando, Florida-based last-mile delivery provider that uses technology to optimize a vast courier network, announced Wednesday morning that it had raised a $33 million Series B round of capital funding from Piva Capital and Arsenal Growth. American Tire Distributors, a customer, also participated in the round as a strategic investor.
Which stocks to eye as food inflation climbs to 14.3% in November?
Prices for fresh food in the country saw the fastest jump since the records began. Shop price inflation was recorded at 7.4%, higher than the 6.6% recorded last month. In what comes as another alarming sign of rising inflation and the difficult times that lie ahead for Brits, prices for fresh food in the country saw the fastest jump since the records began.
5 TSX Industrial stocks to watch after latest GDP data
CAE's operating income in Q3 2022 was noted at C$ 102.1 million. In Q3 2022, GFL Environmental boasted a revenue of C$ 1,831.2 million. Toromont Industries' net earnings were C$ 123.1 million in Q3 2022. Amid changing conditions, the performance of Canada's industrial sector comprising manufacturing, equipment, construction supplies, etc.,...
Cigar News: Jared Michaeli Ingrisano to Head Up Favilli Trading LLC Operation
Mombacho Cigars S.A. has reached an exclusive licensing agreement with Favilli Trading LLC, a US cigar sales, distribution, and marketing company independent of Mombacho. The new company will handle global sales and marketing of the Favilli brand and will be headed up Jared Michaeli Ingrisano, who is stepping down as Mombacho S.A.’s President at the end of 2022 to head the Favilli Trading LLC operation.
