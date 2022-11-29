Read full article on original website

wyomingnewsnow.tv
The new-look South Boys Basketball believes their offseason work building chemistry will show on the court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The South Bison this season will be a much different looking team than they were the previous year. They have a new head coach in Chad Debruyn, and ever since his first day on the job it was pedal to the metal during the offseason.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
East Boys Basketball has their sights set on returning to-- and winning-- the 4A Championship
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The East Boys Basketball team was force all of last year, and they have legitimate championship aspirations coming into this season. They have a big senior class that’s shown strong leadership, and their coach is happy with how they’ve attacked the offseason.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Laramie Boys Basketball is planning on using the continuity between last year and this year to their advantage
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Plainsmen have a new head coach leading the team this season in Drew Evans, but he’s still a familiar face as he was an assistant for Laramie previously. Being a head coach is something Evans has pursued since the end of his...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Central boys basketball prepares for a season of change
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - High school basketball is a sport deals with a lot of change every year, and the Central Indians boys team will be able to back that up. Multiple seniors have moved on from the program, meaning this year’s team will look very different than it did in 20-21. While the change will likely create a large change in the style and identity of the Indians, it also provides plenty of excitement for the players who will step in to those newly-open roles.
Sheridan Media
Cowboy Running Back Titus Swen has Been Kicked off the Team / Cowboy Hoops Back on the Court Wednesday / Junior Hawks two More on the Road This Weekend
JUNIOR HOCKEY – The Sheridan Junior Hawks winning streak is now six games they will play in Bozeman, Montana this weekend with their next home games December 9th and 10th against Great Falls, Montana. COWBOY FOOTBALL – The Wyoming football Cowboys are now waiting to see which bowl game...
myhits106.com
7 Cowboys Named To All Mountain West Football Teams, 2 Named First Teams All MW
The Mountain West Conference announced its 2022 All-Mountain West football teams on Tuesday and seven Wyoming Cowboys earned First Team and Honorable Mention honors. The team was selected in voting by the 12 Mountain West head coaches and media members covering the league. For the fourth consecutive season, Wyoming has...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Titus Swen Dismissed From University of Wyoming Football Team
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Press Release) - University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced on Monday that junior running back Titus Swen has been dismissed from the Cowboy Football team for violations of team rules. Swen’s dismissal is effective immediately. Swen will remain on scholarship until the completion of the...
Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Dave Simpson: What’s The Name Of That Paper Again?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The world is full of Tribunes, Posts and Gazettes. Even a Plain Dealer, and some Heralds. But, there’s only one Boomerang. Forty nine years ago this week I started my newspaper career in Laramie. And I’m proud of my Boomerang...
Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today
While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
High Winds Expected in Casper and Wyoming Through Monday
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), gusts of over 60 miles per hour are expected from Sunday evening into Monday morning between Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Wheatland. Poor visibility and slick roads due to plowing snow are also expected around Teton County into Monday, while slick spots were...
UPDATE: No Unnecessary Travel Restriction Cheyenne South Lifted
UPDATE 8:30 a.m.--The restriction on unnecessary travel between Cheyenne and the Colorado line has been lifted. ORGINAL POST: As of 6 a.m., Interstates 80 and 25 were open in southeast Wyoming despite a storm that dumped several inches of snow on the region. But WYDOT was urging people to avoid...
oilcity.news
Ground blizzard warning along I-80 in Wyoming with gusts up to 60 mph possible until Wednesday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Ground blizzard warnings are in effect on Tuesday afternoon in areas of southeast Wyoming, including along the Interstate 80 corridor from Laramie to Rawlins, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. With wind gusts of up to 60 mph possible until 2 p.m. Wednesday, blowing...
Cheyenne Under Winter Storm Warning, Blizzard Warning For Summit
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. Tuesday had Cheyenne listed under a Winter Storm Warning. The agency said that while snow should taper off today, Cheyenne could see wind chills of -15 on Wednesday. The agency had the Buford and Vedauwoo as well as...
capcity.news
2022 Border War operation nets 3 arrests for Wyoming law enforcement
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany Counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, Nov. 12. Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming and Colorado have teamed up...
cowboystatedaily.com
No “Smash And Grabs” But Shoplifting In Wyoming Is Increasing And Driving Prices Up
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A shoplifter took $500 in merchandise from the Lander Safeway store at 5 p.m. Nov. 5, getting away in a Jeep Cherokee. A vehicle matching that description turned up later in Riverton, where hundreds of dollars worth of meat were reported...
oilcity.news
Travel restrictions issued on Outer Drive, Interstate 80 as high winds blast Wyoming on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation issued warnings for extreme blowover risks along Wyoming roads and highways on Wednesday morning. Among those closed to light and high-profile vehicles are WY 258 between Casper and Mills (Outer Drive), US 287 and US 30 between Medicine Bow and Laramie, and Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie.
Tuesday snowstorm: Timing, totals, temperatures
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
capcity.news
Cheyenne to bill Laramie County $407K for Laramie County Community College/Sweetgrass Underpass
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne will be seeking $407,777.80 from Laramie County for work on the Laramie County Community College/Sweetgrass Underpass. The City Council approved the action on Monday as part of its consent agenda. Documents state the total cost for the underpass, which is now complete, as over $1.9 million. The Wyoming Department of Transportation provided $700,000 toward construction, and the city says the county owes the $407,777.80 based on “concept memorandum of understanding meeting held on October 25, 2019.”
Public’s Help Sought In Finding Missing Laramie County Teen
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is asking for the public's help in finding a Laramie County teenager who has been missing since November 15. The Wyoming Missing Persons website, which is operated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation [DCI] includes the following listing for Christian Jenkins:. Missing Person,...
