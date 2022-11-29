CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - High school basketball is a sport deals with a lot of change every year, and the Central Indians boys team will be able to back that up. Multiple seniors have moved on from the program, meaning this year’s team will look very different than it did in 20-21. While the change will likely create a large change in the style and identity of the Indians, it also provides plenty of excitement for the players who will step in to those newly-open roles.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO