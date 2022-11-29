Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Readytech Announces Updates On Proposal From Funds Manage By Pacific Equity Partners
* UPDATES ON NON-BINDING INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM FUNDS MANAGE BY PACIFIC EQUITY PARTNERS. * HAS NOW RECEIVED UPDATED PROPOSAL FROM PEP ADVISING THAT PEP HAS DETERMINED TO WITHDRAW RELIEF APPLICATION TO ASIC. * UPDATED PROPOSAL INCLUDES POTENTIAL SCRIP ALTERNATIVE FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO ELECT TO GET ALL CASH, ALL SCRIP OR...
kalkinemedia.com
Yext Inc expected to post a loss of 1 cent a share - Earnings Preview
* Yext Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 30. * The New York City-based company is expected to report a 0.1% increase in revenue to $99.634 million from $99.53 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on September 7 2022, for the period ended October 31, was for revenue between $99.00 million and $100.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Yext Inc is for a loss of 1 cent per share. The company's EPS guidance on September 7 2022, for the period ended October 31, was between USD-0.01 and USD0.01 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is no "strong buy" or "buy," 6 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Yext Inc is $6, above its last closing price of $5.41. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jul. 31 2022 -0.05 -0.05 -0.03 Beat 42.9 Apr. 30 2022 -0.07 -0.07 -0.06 Beat 17.2 Jan. 31 2022 -0.08 -0.08 -0.03 Beat 61.1 Oct. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.07 -0.04 Beat 40.4 Jul. -0.06 -0.07 -0.06 Beat 8.7 31 2021 Apr. 30 2021 -0.06 -0.06 -0.02 Beat 65 Jan. 31 2021 -0.08 -0.08 0.00 Beat 100 Oct. 31 2020 -0.08 -0.08 -0.02 Beat 75.9 This summary was machine generated November 28 at 21:02 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
tipranks.com
Salesforce Shares Fall after Soft Revenue Guidance
Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) fell over 5% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Earnings per share came in at $1.40, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.22 per share. Sales increased by 14.3% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $7.84...
Benzinga
Why Five Below Shares Are Heating Up After Hours
Five Below Inc FIVE shares are up nearly 9% in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported strong third-quarter results and issued guidance above analyst expectations. Five Below said third-quarter revenue increased 6.2% year-over-year to $645.03 million. The company's sales results beat average analyst estimates of $611.43 million, according to...
CNBC
Snowflake shares drop on light product revenue guidance
Snowflake fell in extended trading on Wednesday after the company released third-quarter results that beat estimates but offered light product revenue guidance. Snowflake said it anticipates product revenue will be between $535 and $540 million in its fourth quarter, short of the $553 million expected by analysts estimates according to StreetAccount.
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Benzinga
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Workday, CrowdStrike, Horizon Therapeutics and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. — Workday gained 6% postmarket Tuesday after earnings beat Wall Street estimates on both the top- and bottom lines. The software vendor reported adjusted earnings per share of 99 cents on $1.6 billion in revenue, where analysts expected adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share and $1.59 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-TIM shares tumble as govt aide says full takeover a 'fantasy'
(Recasts with comment from government official) Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) fell sharply on Wednesday after cabinet undersecretary Alessio Butti said that the state had no plans to launch a full takeover bid for the former phone monopoly. Italy's government said this week. it would seek to find. by the...
3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Rise 44.1% to 58.9%, According to Wall Street
The folks who get paid to watch these stocks think they have growth potential that the rest of the market hasn't noticed yet.
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
via.news
Celsius Holdings And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Celsius Holdings (CELH), Superior Industries International (SUP), United Rentals (URI) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Benzinga
The Hempshire Group Q3 Revenue Declines 59% YoY, Settles All Debt
The Hempshire Group, Inc. (formerly Hoist Capital Corp.) HMPSF (TSXV: HMPG) reported Tuesday its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, revealing third-quarter revenue of $19.833, down 59% from $48,756 in the same period of 2021. Q3 Financial Summary. Gross profit was $7,541, compared to...
7 Dividend Growth Stocks For November 2022
These high-quality dividend growth stocks are ranked in the top 50 of JUST Capital's Overall Rankings of America's largest publicly traded companies.
tipranks.com
XPEV Explodes Post Q3 Report
XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) popped by more than 30% in morning trading on Wednesday even as the Chinese EV major’s loss of $0.36 per ADS in the third quarter exceeded Street estimates of a loss of $0.33. The company posted revenues of $0.96 billion in Q3, up 19.3% year-over-year but...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Microba Says Sonic Acquires 19.9% Stake In Co And Enters Partnership
* SONIC HEALTHCARE HAS AGREED TO INVEST A$17.8 MILLION TO ACQUIRE 19.99% SHAREHOLDING IN MICROBA. * SONIC IS SEEKING TO ACQUIRE OPTIONS FOR A FURTHER 5% STAKE IN CO. * EXERCISE OF OPTIONS BY SONIC WOULD RESULT IN FURTHER INVESTMENT OF A$7.5 MILLION IN MICROBA. * PARTIES AGREED INITIAL TERMS...
kalkinemedia.com
What has driven Temple & Webster’s (ASX:TPW) shares over 9% higher today?
Temple & Webster’s shares are soaring over 9% today (30 November 2022). Earlier this morning, the company had released its AGM 2022 results. The group generated revenue of AU$426.3 million in FY22. Shares of Australian homewares retailer Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW) were trading 9.956% stronger on the...
tipranks.com
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Excites Investors With Strong Q3; Ups Guidance
Splunk stock jumped more than 9% in yesterday’s extended trade, driven by strong Q3 results and upbeat revenue guidance for the year 2022. Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) gained more than 9% in Wednesday’s after-hours trade, thanks to its better-than-expected Q3 results and upbeat forward guidance. The company provides software solutions that allow users to monitor, investigate, and analyze data, thereby helping in operational decision-making.
